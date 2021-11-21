« previous next »
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 12:28:00 pm
I appreciate everything covid related now has a backlog but how long do PCR results usually take?

I posted mine on Tuesday afternoon and still not heard anything 🤷

call 119 if you have nothing after 48 hours
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:12:28 pm
My left arm is hurting a little bit today but worth it for the end result.
Probably you should switch to the other arm when watching highlight reels of Salah :)
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:53:13 pm
call 119 if you have nothing after 48 hours

It's been longer than 48hrs.

I'm beginning to think I've messed up by not registering the test properly 🙄
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 02:02:16 pm
It's been longer than 48hrs.

I'm beginning to think I've messed up by not registering the test properly 🙄

It might take longer Debs as they have more tests to go through you'll have sorted it  ;D
Quote from: Pheel on Today at 01:38:57 pm
https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site/profile/X6M1H  Warrington today and Saturday

Thanks, that's almost 40 miles from me though  ;D

Its shocking, my first two vaccinations were in the same town as myself...with options not a million miles away....there seems nothing for the Crewe & Nantwich district at all....which is bonkers.
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 02:02:16 pm
It's been longer than 48hrs.

I'm beginning to think I've messed up by not registering the test properly 🙄

In my experience with home tests, it's often been up to 72 hours and that's without the no doubt increased testing that's going on at the moment.

Are you desperate for your result? If not, I'd just relax and if you're feeling poorly, put your feet up.
PSA: if you're insisting on seeing a GP face-to-face for a cold, please have the decency of doing a COVID PCR before.

"It's not COVID, I know it isn't" and "I've had negative lateral flows" isn't good enough.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:35:18 pm
Thanks, that's almost 40 miles from me though  ;D

Its shocking, my first two vaccinations were in the same town as myself...with options not a million miles away....there seems nothing for the Crewe & Nantwich district at all....which is bonkers.
tried middlewich/sandbach/winsford?
meh... have flights to come back to uk/france to see family in jan for first time in 2+ years. feeling less optimistic about that now...

this shit is never ending
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:56:00 pm
Does anyone know why they have dropped the 15 minute waiting time after having the jab? I thought the reason behind it was that if someone had a reaction within that period then there was someone trained on hand to deal with it.

When I had my second in June, a chap there was complaining of chest pains (might not have been jab related though) and a nurse dealt with him straightaway!

I'm hoping that it's to do with feedback from the sites saying it's not needed rather than done on a whim to speed up the process so they can do more vaccinations, but who knows with this government!

I'm sure I heard Johnson use the word jabathon too yesterday! It's just a game to him I think

My first two were AZ, at the same time as my GF, they only asked the driver to sit and wait for 10 mins so I had to wait.

This time I had Pfizer as the booster, he asked if I had any reaction last time (I didn't) but said as I was driving to just wait 5 mins. The table next to me said they had some reaction last time so they were asked to wait 10 mins regardless of driving or not.
88,376 new cases reported. 146 deaths.
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 01:09:14 pm
calls for a 'circuit breaker' for the Premier League. Ultimately transmission will happen now or after 2-3 weeks if they decided to pause it. They need to re-consider a tighter bubble whilst numbers are so high.

Nothing will happen until Arteta is positive
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 04:05:09 pm
88,376 new cases reported. 146 deaths.

Fooking hell :(
A little piece on the infamous Omicron Norwegian party outbreak

https://twitter.com/kakape/status/1471496714536120323

Interesting that median incubation period was 3 days, if that is typical then this would be even shorter than Delta
Work is letting us finish a couple of hours early tomorrow and we will have a couple of drinks on site together. I think most have binned the idea of going to pubs afterwards. Ill be going straight home, as I am hoping to spend Christmas with the family unless it all changes again.
London up to 23,272 now.

Omicron now said to make up 27% of cases in Ireland. Up from 14% two days ago.
Some research data from Hong Kong:


Quote
Omicron variant infects around 70 times faster than Delta, researchers say

Early findings of Hong Kong Covid-19 study add weight to evidence that strain causes less severe illness

The Omicron variant infects around 70 times faster than the Delta and original Covid-19 strains, researchers have said, but the severity of the illness it causes is likely to be much lower.

A team at Hong Kong University said the newest variant of concern replicated less efficiently  a rate more than 10 times lower  in human lung tissue than the original strain.

Study leader Dr Michael Chan Chi-wai said it was too early to be definitive but that the findings of their yet to be published scientific paper may signal Omicron causes a lower severity of disease when compared to the Delta variant.

The study adds weight to initial on the ground observations by doctors in South Africa about severity of illness and provides further evidence that Omicron is more contagious than any previous variant of Covid-19.

It suggests that Omicron multiplies much faster in peoples airways but far slower in the lungs, and that it transfers faster from one person to another.

It is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication, Dr Chan Chi-wai said. It is also determined by each persons immune response to the infection, which sometimes evolves into life-threatening inflammation.

By infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic.

Therefore, taken together with our recent studies showing that the Omicron variant can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infection, the overall threat from Omicron variant is likely to be very significant.
Impossible to contain

In response, Dr Muge Cevik, an infectious-disease specialist at the University of St Andrews, Scotland, said much about Omicron remains uncertain but its infectiousness seems clear.

The only thing I am sure of is that Omicron will spread so quickly through the population, making it likely impossible to contain even with the most stringent measures and giving us very little time over the next few weeks. So get your vaccines and boosters! she said on Twitter.

The Hong Kong study used human tissue to look at virus replication in the lab; so this is not a definitive but supportive finding and needs to be confirmed by clinical data as host immune response is absent in these studies, she added.

It also explains why it spreads quickly and outcompeted Delta in South Africa, which fits with modelling assumptions on likely spread of the disease.

Theres a lot we dont yet understand about Omicron, including its impact on immunity and what it means for vaccines. New data will be emerging over the next few weeks which could be misinterpreted without context, Dr Cevik added.

For those asking whether these findings were good or bad news, she said the simple answer was: I dont know. While Omicron may infect the lung cells less efficiently, a higher viral load may worsen immune response.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/omicron-variant-infects-around-70-times-faster-than-delta-researchers-say-1.4757120
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:24:19 pm
Omicron now said to make up 27% of cases in Ireland. Up from 14% two days ago.

It really is mad that it is capable of 2 day doubling, and that has been seen in multiple countries now
Doesn't it therefore mean that the wave will be shorter? Way more cases but over a short period of time? As the virus will run out of hosts to infect?
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 04:34:07 pm
Doesn't it therefore mean that the wave will be shorter? Way more cases but over a short period of time? As the virus will run out of hosts to infect?

Its been 3 weeks in SA and early signs it's peaked. Compared to 8 weeks for Delta.

Obviously this doesn't take into account additional things like vaccinations etc.
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 04:34:07 pm
Doesn't it therefore mean that the wave will be shorter? Way more cases but over a short period of time? As the virus will run out of hosts to infect?

Yes it will almost certainly end up being relatively short, some signs the Gauteng outbreak is topping out now
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:08:50 pm
A little piece on the infamous Omicron Norwegian party outbreak

https://twitter.com/kakape/status/1471496714536120323

Interesting that median incubation period was 3 days, if that is typical then this would be even shorter than Delta
Most data seems to be pointing to that kind of incubation period now - around 3 days.

It has impacts on this theory doing the rounds that government just wants to get past Christmas and then do a lockdown - which I dont believe but anyway.

This thing will have reached its peak infections by then, probably around 26th, 27th.
Dialled 119 to sort a booster appointment.  Spent five minutes on the phone selecting options and listening to long winded messages before being connected - and then immediately cut off.  :butt :wanker
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:26:49 pm
Some research data from Hong Kong:


https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/omicron-variant-infects-around-70-times-faster-than-delta-researchers-say-1.4757120

Im assuming the fact its replicates less in the lungs is a good thing as the lungs was causing the most complications earlier on in the pandemic? And that if its replacing more in the upper respiratory area thats less likely to cause complications and more like existing colds etc?
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:00:14 pm
Most data seems to be pointing to that kind of incubation period now - around 3 days.

It has impacts on this theory doing the rounds that government just wants to get past Christmas and then do a lockdown - which I dont believe but anyway.

This thing will have reached its peak infections by then, probably around 26th, 27th.

Annoyingly that would be in the reporting deadzone, if last year is anything to go by the last reliable testing data is likely to be the 23rd or so until Jan
Looks like this is gonna be rapid.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:14:13 pm
Annoyingly that would be in the reporting deadzone, if last year is anything to go by the last reliable testing data is likely to be the 23rd or so until Jan
Yea timing is rubbish for multiple reasons really. Though well probably see a false plateau in the data pre-Christmas anyway, I cant see how the testing system can keep up.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:21:41 pm
Looks like this is gonna be rapid.

Yeah, i was just thinking that if this is as rapid as feared by the time the updated vaccines come out everyone might have already caught omicron
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 04:05:09 pm
88,376 new cases reported. 146 deaths.
Lower than I had expected to be honest
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:22:18 pm
PSA: if you're insisting on seeing a GP face-to-face for a cold, please have the decency of doing a COVID PCR before.

"It's not COVID, I know it isn't" and "I've had negative lateral flows" isn't good enough.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:21:41 pm
Looks like this is gonna be rapid.

Yeah, but is it pacey?
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 06:01:47 pm
Yeah, but is it pacey?
Lets hope so, pace viruses don't count.
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:24:26 pm
Yea timing is rubbish for multiple reasons really. Though well probably see a false plateau in the data pre-Christmas anyway, I cant see how the testing system can keep up.

I also can't see everybody who tests positive on LFT report it and go for a PCR. Many will just do a couple of days of isolation, an some will just hide it. Most don't want to have track and trace on their backs and don't want to isolate for a mandatory period  over Christmas
