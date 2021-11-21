Does anyone know why they have dropped the 15 minute waiting time after having the jab? I thought the reason behind it was that if someone had a reaction within that period then there was someone trained on hand to deal with it.



When I had my second in June, a chap there was complaining of chest pains (might not have been jab related though) and a nurse dealt with him straightaway!



I'm hoping that it's to do with feedback from the sites saying it's not needed rather than done on a whim to speed up the process so they can do more vaccinations, but who knows with this government!



I'm sure I heard Johnson use the word jabathon too yesterday! It's just a game to him I think



My first two were AZ, at the same time as my GF, they only asked the driver to sit and wait for 10 mins so I had to wait.This time I had Pfizer as the booster, he asked if I had any reaction last time (I didn't) but said as I was driving to just wait 5 mins. The table next to me said they had some reaction last time so they were asked to wait 10 mins regardless of driving or not.