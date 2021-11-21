I appreciate everything covid related now has a backlog but how long do PCR results usually take?I posted mine on Tuesday afternoon and still not heard anything 🤷
My left arm is hurting a little bit today but worth it for the end result.
call 119 if you have nothing after 48 hours
It's been longer than 48hrs.I'm beginning to think I've messed up by not registering the test properly 🙄
https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site/profile/X6M1H Warrington today and Saturday
Thanks, that's almost 40 miles from me though Its shocking, my first two vaccinations were in the same town as myself...with options not a million miles away....there seems nothing for the Crewe & Nantwich district at all....which is bonkers.
Does anyone know why they have dropped the 15 minute waiting time after having the jab? I thought the reason behind it was that if someone had a reaction within that period then there was someone trained on hand to deal with it.When I had my second in June, a chap there was complaining of chest pains (might not have been jab related though) and a nurse dealt with him straightaway!I'm hoping that it's to do with feedback from the sites saying it's not needed rather than done on a whim to speed up the process so they can do more vaccinations, but who knows with this government!I'm sure I heard Johnson use the word jabathon too yesterday! It's just a game to him I think
calls for a 'circuit breaker' for the Premier League. Ultimately transmission will happen now or after 2-3 weeks if they decided to pause it. They need to re-consider a tighter bubble whilst numbers are so high.
88,376 new cases reported. 146 deaths.
Omicron variant infects around 70 times faster than Delta, researchers sayEarly findings of Hong Kong Covid-19 study add weight to evidence that strain causes less severe illnessThe Omicron variant infects around 70 times faster than the Delta and original Covid-19 strains, researchers have said, but the severity of the illness it causes is likely to be much lower.A team at Hong Kong University said the newest variant of concern replicated less efficiently a rate more than 10 times lower in human lung tissue than the original strain.Study leader Dr Michael Chan Chi-wai said it was too early to be definitive but that the findings of their yet to be published scientific paper may signal Omicron causes a lower severity of disease when compared to the Delta variant.The study adds weight to initial on the ground observations by doctors in South Africa about severity of illness and provides further evidence that Omicron is more contagious than any previous variant of Covid-19.It suggests that Omicron multiplies much faster in peoples airways but far slower in the lungs, and that it transfers faster from one person to another.It is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication, Dr Chan Chi-wai said. It is also determined by each persons immune response to the infection, which sometimes evolves into life-threatening inflammation.By infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic.Therefore, taken together with our recent studies showing that the Omicron variant can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infection, the overall threat from Omicron variant is likely to be very significant.Impossible to containIn response, Dr Muge Cevik, an infectious-disease specialist at the University of St Andrews, Scotland, said much about Omicron remains uncertain but its infectiousness seems clear.The only thing I am sure of is that Omicron will spread so quickly through the population, making it likely impossible to contain even with the most stringent measures and giving us very little time over the next few weeks. So get your vaccines and boosters! she said on Twitter.The Hong Kong study used human tissue to look at virus replication in the lab; so this is not a definitive but supportive finding and needs to be confirmed by clinical data as host immune response is absent in these studies, she added.It also explains why it spreads quickly and outcompeted Delta in South Africa, which fits with modelling assumptions on likely spread of the disease.Theres a lot we dont yet understand about Omicron, including its impact on immunity and what it means for vaccines. New data will be emerging over the next few weeks which could be misinterpreted without context, Dr Cevik added.For those asking whether these findings were good or bad news, she said the simple answer was: I dont know. While Omicron may infect the lung cells less efficiently, a higher viral load may worsen immune response.
Omicron now said to make up 27% of cases in Ireland. Up from 14% two days ago.
Doesn't it therefore mean that the wave will be shorter? Way more cases but over a short period of time? As the virus will run out of hosts to infect?
A little piece on the infamous Omicron Norwegian party outbreakhttps://twitter.com/kakape/status/1471496714536120323Interesting that median incubation period was 3 days, if that is typical then this would be even shorter than Delta
Some research data from Hong Kong:https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/omicron-variant-infects-around-70-times-faster-than-delta-researchers-say-1.4757120
Most data seems to be pointing to that kind of incubation period now - around 3 days. It has impacts on this theory doing the rounds that government just wants to get past Christmas and then do a lockdown - which I dont believe but anyway. This thing will have reached its peak infections by then, probably around 26th, 27th.
Annoyingly that would be in the reporting deadzone, if last year is anything to go by the last reliable testing data is likely to be the 23rd or so until Jan
Looks like this is gonna be rapid.
PSA: if you're insisting on seeing a GP face-to-face for a cold, please have the decency of doing a COVID PCR before."It's not COVID, I know it isn't" and "I've had negative lateral flows" isn't good enough.
Yea timing is rubbish for multiple reasons really. Though well probably see a false plateau in the data pre-Christmas anyway, I cant see how the testing system can keep up.
