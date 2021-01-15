« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2439477 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66160 on: Yesterday at 07:25:52 pm »
What's the deal with using a walk in if you have a booster booked?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66161 on: Yesterday at 07:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 07:25:52 pm
What's the deal with using a walk in if you have a booster booked?

I guess get it done and then just cancel down your booster appointment so it frees the slot up for someone else looking to book.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66162 on: Yesterday at 07:33:47 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 11:57:09 am
I guess it's difficult for me to separate the two when the government have apparently been 'following the science' at all times as they lurch from one bad decision to another.  I think I'd feel better waiting for other countries to take their lead.
Every country isn't on the same timeline. The UK is a little ahead in terms of initial vax roll-out, re-opening, omicron spread etc.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66163 on: Yesterday at 07:41:20 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 07:09:52 pm
I'm really happy that both you and your mum got sorted. It put a big smile on my face when I saw your post  ;D

your very kind mate. Thank you for your post. The lady today did say that I may experience cold like symptoms I feel fine except for some slight pain in the area of the jab and dry throat and slight heat on the top of my head. I am sure I still had a blocked/runny nose this morning like before. I try to limit going out as much as I can with a mask at all times even outside. I try to do the best I can as things like Covid has really worried me and just made me nervous all round. You want to have a bit of normality in your life but places like supermarkets, the high-street in general just seems a mad hatters party now with Christmas round the corner. It just seemed safer when you had to wait to go into shops like post offices and the like. Now there is none of that. No signs on the pavement to maintain distance etc. This things has not ended and I just wish that we as a community did not act like it did. The Government response sadly is too reaction based.   
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66164 on: Yesterday at 07:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 07:25:52 pm
What's the deal with using a walk in if you have a booster booked?

I just went to a walk in on the off chance and was able to get my booster, I then cancelled the booster appointment that I had previously made for the following week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66165 on: Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 07:25:52 pm
What's the deal with using a walk in if you have a booster booked?

if you can get to a walk in centre mate do it and once you have had your booster jab you can always cancel the online NHS appointment afterwards. 
« Reply #66166 on: Yesterday at 08:02:13 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:27:39 pm
I still don't really understand why there'd be more hospitalizations or deaths - are those people unvaccinated still? Surely the majority of over 70s have had double if not triple vaccination at this point.
Makes more sense if you look at vaccination not in the binary sense of protected with it, not protected without it. None of the vaccines are 100% protection for omicron and latest data suggests maybe they are 70%ish effective at preventing hospitalisation. Thats a great number for a vaccine, and its a superb number for a period of time like the summer with 20-30k infections per day.

Swap in a variant with a doubling time of 2 days, that has a much larger pool of people to infect due to increased transmissibility and immune escape and maybe youre looking at 250-500k infections per day as part of the told end of a very rapid peak. The 70% efficacy of the vaccine against hospitalisation is still the great number it was in the Summer, but the sheer numbers that fall within that 30% where it is not effective cause a rapid increase in hospitalisations. Vaccines prevent the certain collapse of the health system, but can they hold the line sufficiently against that weight of numbers? Thats the question. The variant being milder is no longer the question, the numbers getting infected within a very short period becomes the main factor now. Vaccines may give us higher than the current 75% efficacy, well have to wait and see. Theyll also have a higher efficacy against mortality, but folks still need to go to hospital for treatment to be one of those that make a recovery.

Concentrating on whether this variant was mild or not over the past two weeks lost its relevance fairly early once we knew how quick this spread and that prior infection or vaccination didnt give the efficacy we had with alpha/delta.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66167 on: Yesterday at 08:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:32:30 pm
The majority of over 70s had their initial vaccines almost a year ago, their immunity from those jabs will be dropping. Supposedly the AZ vaccine isnt providing much protection either. The boosters are crucial.

So the hospitalisations will be comprised of the unvaccinated, the ones who were vaccinated a long time ago, and the unlucky.
And the unhealthy. Eating healthy food, getting good sleep and daily exercise all help boost the immune system. It could be what helps you avoid a stay in hospital.

And get boosted of course.

https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/how-to-boost-your-immune-system
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66168 on: Yesterday at 08:15:26 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 07:42:13 pm
I just went to a walk in on the off chance and was able to get my booster, I then cancelled the booster appointment that I had previously made for the following week.

Ta! It's not for me as have had mine but managed to get my GF booked in for the 29th and had heard stories about people going to walk in centres and being turned away if they had a booking.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66169 on: Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm »
Week on week case numbers:-

Germany -15%
Netherlands -21%
Belgium -24%

Its odd how Omicron isnt taking off everywhere yet. I realise its probably just a matter of time. But it still baffles me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66170 on: Yesterday at 08:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 08:15:26 pm
Ta! It's not for me as have had mine but managed to get my GF booked in for the 29th and had heard stories about people going to walk in centres and being turned away if they had a booking.

Should be fine, I never told them I had a booking and it wasnt flagged up when I went in and they input my details on the system for the booster. I just made sure I cancelled the booking that I had after I came out to free up the space for someone else.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66171 on: Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm
Week on week case numbers:-

Germany -15%
Netherlands -21%
Belgium -24%

Its odd how Omicron isnt taking off everywhere yet. I realise its probably just a matter of time. But it still baffles me.


In the past few months, it seemed to me that many people in the UK were acting as if the pandemic was over. Lack of social distancing, mask wearing etc.

Also, the UK was vaccinated earlier, so protection would have waned earlier. Maybe that's been a factor too? The extent of testing might differ also.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66172 on: Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 08:15:26 pm
Ta! It's not for me as have had mine but managed to get my GF booked in for the 29th and had heard stories about people going to walk in centres and being turned away if they had a booking.

Don't worry, I was in exactly the same boat. They register you there and then for the jab which automatically cancels your pre existing booking so you don't even have to do anything yourself. I had an email come through a few days later saying my booster jab booked for January was cancelled.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66173 on: Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm
Week on week case numbers:-

Germany -15%
Netherlands -21%
Belgium -24%

Its odd how Omicron isnt taking off everywhere yet. I realise its probably just a matter of time. But it still baffles me.



Are those countries in restrictions now to deal with their spike in Delta cases? If they can get Delta cases coming down that will dominate the headline case numbers for a little bit, while Omicron grows in the background.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66174 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm »
Took a train to Liverpool from Manc Vic 2 weeks ago, the number of passengers not wearing a mask was 70/30 I reckon. I was double jabbed and boosted but still trying to follow protocol.

I think if people test positive on the lateral and are not going places and don't have symptoms they will still walk among us.

Must be said that this variant although spreads quicker won't be as nasty. Be interesting to see if you lose taste and smell with this one as that's how the wife knew she'd got the proper one back in September.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66175 on: Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm »
Another good thread from John Burn-Murdoch here, on where we are and on some of the uncertainty we are still facing.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1471193930058379267
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66176 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 07:25:52 pm
What's the deal with using a walk in if you have a booster booked?
It's ok, I did last Saturday. I tried to cancel my appt (due 22nd) on Sunday but the NHS site said I was in a queue. Jibbed it then got an email telling me my appt had been cancelled, it's all linked.

Just arrive early, they get chocka.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66177 on: Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm
It's ok, I did last Saturday. I tried to cancel my appt (due 22nd) on Sunday but the NHS site said I was in a queue. Jibbed it then got an email telling me my appt had been cancelled, it's all linked.

Just arrive early, they get chocka.
And lets all say thank you to the good people giving up their time to do it.

The lady who jabbed me was one of the team who did the kids at my school. They are keeping us in business!
« Reply #66178 on: Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm »
Had my booster today. The ease and speed in which it was done was phenomenal. They (volunteers and medical staff) all deserve such credit.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66179 on: Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 07:23:08 pm
This is the unsurprising bit, everyone who has been following this knew that cases were going to explode, there is still a fair bit of uncertainty as to how far that can go though, even though the govt hasn't really done much the tone and case numbers are likely to see people reducing social mixing voluntarily, which will reduce the rate of increase.

We have a fair idea now that rates of people needing hospitalisation and ICU treatment will be lower for Omicron than Delta, but obviously there is still uncertainty around exactly how it all plays out, if cases get high enough this can still cause serious issues for the NHS.

The other issue is that we are going to start getting huge issues from people in self isolation no longer able to work, which is likely to cause significant disruption.
what happens if it works it's way through the NHS staff like a dose of salts, who will cover for them?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66180 on: Yesterday at 11:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm
Week on week case numbers:-

Germany -15%
Netherlands -21%
Belgium -24%

Its odd how Omicron isnt taking off everywhere yet. I realise its probably just a matter of time. But it still baffles me.


I'm sure that parts of Germany and the Netherlands have gone into lockdown which would explain why their numbers have come down plus I think they actually enforce restrictions in these places rather than just play lip service to them
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66181 on: Today at 07:39:15 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm
Another good thread from John Burn-Murdoch here, on where we are and on some of the uncertainty we are still facing.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1471193930058379267


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66182 on: Today at 08:31:57 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 11:28:42 pm
I'm sure that parts of Germany and the Netherlands have gone into lockdown which would explain why their numbers have come down plus I think they actually enforce restrictions in these places rather than just play lip service to them

They haven't gone into full lockdown, but they have upped restrictions.

In Germany, they use covid passes everywhere, and depending on case numbers, they change when a covid pass is valid or not. Last week, they went from "3G" rules to "2G" and "2G plus". - "3G" means you can get into somewhere if your pass shows that you're either (double-)jabbed, recovered, or had a recent negative test (all words that start with G). "2G" removes the test, so only vaccinated or recovered people can do stuff. "2G plus" means 2G plus a recent negative test.
They also wear masks nearly everywhere, and they have to be FFP2 masks. The police actively patrols busy areas and fines people for not wearing them. Shops are requiered to check compliance. Nearly nobody claims they are exempt.

In the Netherlands, they have an evening lockdown. Nearly everything shuts at 5pm. They have also cancelled large events, sports competitions etc.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66183 on: Today at 08:42:14 am »
Its mad how low vaccination numbers here in a lot of inner London areas. Between 30-40% havent had one dose let alone two in many areas. Its the same in Liverpool I can see also
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66184 on: Today at 09:02:50 am »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 08:42:14 am
Its mad how low vaccination numbers here in a lot of inner London areas. Between 30-40% havent had one dose let alone two in many areas. Its the same in Liverpool I can see also

A lot of people from poorer areas and ethnic backgrounds is where the take up is lower.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66185 on: Today at 09:05:34 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 08:02:13 pm
Makes more sense if you look at vaccination not in the binary sense of protected with it, not protected without it. None of the vaccines are 100% protection for omicron and latest data suggests maybe they are 70%ish effective at preventing hospitalisation. That’s a great number for a vaccine, and it’s a superb number for a period of time like the summer with 20-30k infections per day.

Swap in a variant with a doubling time of 2 days, that has a much larger pool of people to infect due to increased transmissibility and immune escape and maybe you’re looking at 250-500k infections per day as part of the told end of a very rapid peak. The 70% efficacy of the vaccine against hospitalisation is still the great number it was in the Summer, but the sheer numbers that fall within that 30% where it is not effective cause a rapid increase in hospitalisations. Vaccines prevent the certain collapse of the health system, but can they hold the line sufficiently against that weight of numbers? That’s the question. The variant being milder is no longer the question, the numbers getting infected within a very short period becomes the main factor now. Vaccines may give us higher than the current 75% efficacy, we’ll have to wait and see. They’ll also have a higher efficacy against mortality, but folks still need to go to hospital for treatment to be one of those that make a recovery.

Concentrating on whether this variant was mild or not over the past two weeks lost its relevance fairly early once we knew how quick this spread and that prior infection or vaccination didn’t give the efficacy we had with alpha/delta.

It's akin to a week where Everton play Liverpool. With our strikeforce and their excuse for a keeper, we'd expect Everton to concede maybe 3 or 4 goals.
But with omicron, you get to play every other team in the league in a week. No 7th best in the world strikers to face, but , you'd let in a lot of goals that week.

--Yes, I'm auditing for the job as Van Tam's script writer--
--Edit, but if you get the vaccines and boosters out there, you can pick who's on VAR and get Alisson in on a free--
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66186 on: Today at 09:09:27 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:02:50 am
A lot of people from poorer areas and ethnic backgrounds is where the take up is lower.

I am bang on the border of Lewisham and Southwark, both areas are in the mid 60% I believe. Lewisham has been called the epicentre of Omicron in London, which does not bode well with those low vaccination numbers. Basically been told, if you have cold like symptoms it is more likely to be covid than the actual cold right now.

And guess who got cold like symptoms yesterday  ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66187 on: Today at 09:57:17 am »
What is this madness!!!! Another study showing masks work!!!! WTF!!!!

https://www.ajpmonline.org/article/S0749-3797(21)00557-2/fulltext
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66188 on: Today at 09:57:18 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 11:37:40 am
Have a look here for a walk in center near you, might have to queue for a bit but beats waiting until Jan.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site/

I managed in the end, it put me in a queue to book an appointment, I browsed around different centres available and found one for this afternoon. If people have the capability of getting to a different centre further away, it's worth looking about. I'm off to Widnes at 5pm!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66189 on: Today at 09:58:18 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:39:15 am



Let's just pray that blue and red line stays on that trajectory.

The issue then becomes isolation rules if cases are through the roof
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66190 on: Today at 10:08:39 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:39:15 am



I don't get that graph. So last winter, 100% of cases resulted in death?

I must be missing something, or something is wrong.

Not doubting the usefulness of vaccines, but the graph for last winter looks odd.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66191 on: Today at 10:08:57 am »
Moved my jab from the 5th Jan and my missus from the 28th November to both of us having it done this coming Saturday morning. Feel a bit powerless but if they're offering jabs I guess that's the best we can do really.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66192 on: Today at 10:12:37 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:08:39 am
I don't get that graph. So last winter, 100% of cases resulted in death?

I must be missing something, or something is wrong.

Not doubting the usefulness of vaccines, but the graph for last winter looks odd.

Each line is a % of the peak for that measure, so it shows how the vaccination programme has already helped to suppress hospitalisations and deaths even though cases have remained high
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66193 on: Today at 10:14:49 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:08:39 am
I don't get that graph. So last winter, 100% of cases resulted in death?

I must be missing something, or something is wrong.

Not doubting the usefulness of vaccines, but the graph for last winter looks odd.
Same, I think at some points there look to be more deaths than cases too, which is some going.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66194 on: Today at 10:15:38 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:12:37 am
Each line is a % of the peak for that measure, so it shows how the vaccination programme has already helped to suppress hospitalisations and deaths even though cases have remained high

Ah, thanks, "...as percentage of their own peak value". That makes more sense now!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66195 on: Today at 10:18:55 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:14:49 am
Same, I think at some points there look to be more deaths than cases too, which is some going.

Everything is divided by the peak value (sometime in January) for that measure. The absolute numbers are still different - cases are always higher than deaths.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66196 on: Today at 10:19:28 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:08:39 am
I don't get that graph. So last winter, 100% of cases resulted in death?

I must be missing something, or something is wrong.

Not doubting the usefulness of vaccines, but the graph for last winter looks odd.

No... The graph looks at the numbers of this year and last winter in comparison. Last year's peak is 100 percent. So the lines show how the number of cases, hospitalisation and deaths compare to last year's peak. In short, while in recent weeks case numbers got almost as high as last year (i.e. Close to 100 percent), deaths and hospitalisations are much lower (only 20 percent or below of last year's numbers). The conclusion has to be that vaccines are working, because with almost as many people testing positive as last year there are significantly fewer people dying or in need of hospital treatment...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66197 on: Today at 10:24:21 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:15:38 am
Ah, thanks, "...as percentage of their own peak value". That makes more sense now!
^ just about to post something similar.
That looks encouraging to me, but as someone else said, the sheer numbers of infections are such that even low % of hospitalisations means big numbers of people needing treatment.

Really no excuse for not getting vaccinated and then mixing freely. There's evidence that people are being complacent - "I'm not in danger" or are basing their stance on false information. I saw yesterday that around 40% of under 40's in Birmingham are not vaccinated. Within that the article cited Chinese between 18 and 29 as refusing jabs due to false information on Chinese social media.

Ultimately if people don't want the jab, I suppose it's up to them. What shouldn't be up to them is the ability to mix freely potentially spreading the virus to vulnerable people.
