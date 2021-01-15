I'm sure that parts of Germany and the Netherlands have gone into lockdown which would explain why their numbers have come down plus I think they actually enforce restrictions in these places rather than just play lip service to them
They haven't gone into full lockdown, but they have upped restrictions.
In Germany, they use covid passes everywhere, and depending on case numbers, they change when a covid pass is valid or not. Last week, they went from "3G" rules to "2G" and "2G plus". - "3G" means you can get into somewhere if your pass shows that you're either (double-)jabbed, recovered, or had a recent negative test (all words that start with G). "2G" removes the test, so only vaccinated or recovered people can do stuff. "2G plus" means 2G plus a recent negative test.
They also wear masks nearly everywhere, and they have to be FFP2 masks. The police actively patrols busy areas and fines people for not wearing them. Shops are requiered to check compliance. Nearly nobody claims they are exempt.
In the Netherlands, they have an evening lockdown. Nearly everything shuts at 5pm. They have also cancelled large events, sports competitions etc.