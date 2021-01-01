« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:25:52 pm
What's the deal with using a walk in if you have a booster booked?
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:27:25 pm
Happy Craig'mas on Today at 07:25:52 pm
What's the deal with using a walk in if you have a booster booked?

I guess get it done and then just cancel down your booster appointment so it frees the slot up for someone else looking to book.
kennedy81

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:33:47 pm
carling on Today at 11:57:09 am
I guess it's difficult for me to separate the two when the government have apparently been 'following the science' at all times as they lurch from one bad decision to another.  I think I'd feel better waiting for other countries to take their lead.
Every country isn't on the same timeline. The UK is a little ahead in terms of initial vax roll-out, re-opening, omicron spread etc.
scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:41:20 pm
cormorant on Today at 07:09:52 pm
I'm really happy that both you and your mum got sorted. It put a big smile on my face when I saw your post  ;D

your very kind mate. Thank you for your post. The lady today did say that I may experience cold like symptoms I feel fine except for some slight pain in the area of the jab and dry throat and slight heat on the top of my head. I am sure I still had a blocked/runny nose this morning like before. I try to limit going out as much as I can with a mask at all times even outside. I try to do the best I can as things like Covid has really worried me and just made me nervous all round. You want to have a bit of normality in your life but places like supermarkets, the high-street in general just seems a mad hatters party now with Christmas round the corner. It just seemed safer when you had to wait to go into shops like post offices and the like. Now there is none of that. No signs on the pavement to maintain distance etc. This things has not ended and I just wish that we as a community did not act like it did. The Government response sadly is too reaction based.   
jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:42:13 pm
Happy Craig'mas on Today at 07:25:52 pm
What's the deal with using a walk in if you have a booster booked?

I just went to a walk in on the off chance and was able to get my booster, I then cancelled the booster appointment that I had previously made for the following week.
scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:45:19 pm
Happy Craig'mas on Today at 07:25:52 pm
What's the deal with using a walk in if you have a booster booked?

if you can get to a walk in centre mate do it and once you have had your booster jab you can always cancel the online NHS appointment afterwards. 
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:02:13 pm
UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:27:39 pm
I still don't really understand why there'd be more hospitalizations or deaths - are those people unvaccinated still? Surely the majority of over 70s have had double if not triple vaccination at this point.
Makes more sense if you look at vaccination not in the binary sense of protected with it, not protected without it. None of the vaccines are 100% protection for omicron and latest data suggests maybe they are 70%ish effective at preventing hospitalisation. Thats a great number for a vaccine, and its a superb number for a period of time like the summer with 20-30k infections per day.

Swap in a variant with a doubling time of 2 days, that has a much larger pool of people to infect due to increased transmissibility and immune escape and maybe youre looking at 250-500k infections per day as part of the told end of a very rapid peak. The 70% efficacy of the vaccine against hospitalisation is still the great number it was in the Summer, but the sheer numbers that fall within that 30% where it is not effective cause a rapid increase in hospitalisations. Vaccines prevent the certain collapse of the health system, but can they hold the line sufficiently against that weight of numbers? Thats the question. The variant being milder is no longer the question, the numbers getting infected within a very short period becomes the main factor now. Vaccines may give us higher than the current 75% efficacy, well have to wait and see. Theyll also have a higher efficacy against mortality, but folks still need to go to hospital for treatment to be one of those that make a recovery.

Concentrating on whether this variant was mild or not over the past two weeks lost its relevance fairly early once we knew how quick this spread and that prior infection or vaccination didnt give the efficacy we had with alpha/delta.
kennedy81

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:02:44 pm
Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:32:30 pm
The majority of over 70s had their initial vaccines almost a year ago, their immunity from those jabs will be dropping. Supposedly the AZ vaccine isnt providing much protection either. The boosters are crucial.

So the hospitalisations will be comprised of the unvaccinated, the ones who were vaccinated a long time ago, and the unlucky.
And the unhealthy. Eating healthy food, getting good sleep and daily exercise all help boost the immune system. It could be what helps you avoid a stay in hospital.

And get boosted of course.

https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/how-to-boost-your-immune-system
Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:15:26 pm
jonnypb on Today at 07:42:13 pm
I just went to a walk in on the off chance and was able to get my booster, I then cancelled the booster appointment that I had previously made for the following week.

Ta! It's not for me as have had mine but managed to get my GF booked in for the 29th and had heard stories about people going to walk in centres and being turned away if they had a booking.
Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:51:23 pm
Week on week case numbers:-

Germany -15%
Netherlands -21%
Belgium -24%

Its odd how Omicron isnt taking off everywhere yet. I realise its probably just a matter of time. But it still baffles me.

jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:51:50 pm
Happy Craig'mas on Today at 08:15:26 pm
Ta! It's not for me as have had mine but managed to get my GF booked in for the 29th and had heard stories about people going to walk in centres and being turned away if they had a booking.

Should be fine, I never told them I had a booking and it wasnt flagged up when I went in and they input my details on the system for the booster. I just made sure I cancelled the booking that I had after I came out to free up the space for someone else.
kennedy81

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:42:43 pm
Red_Mist on Today at 08:51:23 pm
Week on week case numbers:-

Germany -15%
Netherlands -21%
Belgium -24%

Its odd how Omicron isnt taking off everywhere yet. I realise its probably just a matter of time. But it still baffles me.


In the past few months, it seemed to me that many people in the UK were acting as if the pandemic was over. Lack of social distancing, mask wearing etc.

Also, the UK was vaccinated earlier, so protection would have waned earlier. Maybe that's been a factor too? The extent of testing might differ also.
Bobsackamano

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:47:29 pm
Happy Craig'mas on Today at 08:15:26 pm
Ta! It's not for me as have had mine but managed to get my GF booked in for the 29th and had heard stories about people going to walk in centres and being turned away if they had a booking.

Don't worry, I was in exactly the same boat. They register you there and then for the jab which automatically cancels your pre existing booking so you don't even have to do anything yourself. I had an email come through a few days later saying my booster jab booked for January was cancelled.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:02:37 pm
Red_Mist on Today at 08:51:23 pm
Week on week case numbers:-

Germany -15%
Netherlands -21%
Belgium -24%

Its odd how Omicron isnt taking off everywhere yet. I realise its probably just a matter of time. But it still baffles me.



Are those countries in restrictions now to deal with their spike in Delta cases? If they can get Delta cases coming down that will dominate the headline case numbers for a little bit, while Omicron grows in the background.
Ziltoid

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:04:35 pm
Took a train to Liverpool from Manc Vic 2 weeks ago, the number of passengers not wearing a mask was 70/30 I reckon. I was double jabbed and boosted but still trying to follow protocol.

I think if people test positive on the lateral and are not going places and don't have symptoms they will still walk among us.

Must be said that this variant although spreads quicker won't be as nasty. Be interesting to see if you lose taste and smell with this one as that's how the wife knew she'd got the proper one back in September.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:07:18 pm
Another good thread from John Burn-Murdoch here, on where we are and on some of the uncertainty we are still facing.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1471193930058379267
