I still don't really understand why there'd be more hospitalizations or deaths - are those people unvaccinated still? Surely the majority of over 70s have had double if not triple vaccination at this point.



Makes more sense if you look at vaccination not in the binary sense of protected with it, not protected without it. None of the vaccines are 100% protection for omicron and latest data suggests maybe they are 70%ish effective at preventing hospitalisation. Thats a great number for a vaccine, and its a superb number for a period of time like the summer with 20-30k infections per day.Swap in a variant with a doubling time of 2 days, that has a much larger pool of people to infect due to increased transmissibility and immune escape and maybe youre looking at 250-500k infections per day as part of the told end of a very rapid peak. The 70% efficacy of the vaccine against hospitalisation is still the great number it was in the Summer, but the sheer numbers that fall within that 30% where it is not effective cause a rapid increase in hospitalisations. Vaccines prevent the certain collapse of the health system, but can they hold the line sufficiently against that weight of numbers? Thats the question. The variant being milder is no longer the question, the numbers getting infected within a very short period becomes the main factor now. Vaccines may give us higher than the current 75% efficacy, well have to wait and see. Theyll also have a higher efficacy against mortality, but folks still need to go to hospital for treatment to be one of those that make a recovery.Concentrating on whether this variant was mild or not over the past two weeks lost its relevance fairly early once we knew how quick this spread and that prior infection or vaccination didnt give the efficacy we had with alpha/delta.