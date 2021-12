The number of places to get vaccinated and the way they are set up is excellent too.



They’ve done shit loads wrong, but the vaccine rollout seems to have been one of the things that has gone mostly well.



I had my jabs at two different centres where everyone was brilliant. So many people working so hard it's no surprise the rollout went mostly well - I can't give the govt much credit for it at all. In fact I'd say it went well despite them with their confusing messaging and system issues.