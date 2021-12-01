« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2433524 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65960 on: Yesterday at 08:02:38 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 07:22:17 pm
I wouldn't worry about that. As long as this gets through to production:

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/14/pfizer-says-covid-19-pill-near-90percent-effective-in-final-analysis-.html

which seems likely,  the pandemic is finished in its current form. Hopefully the omicron wave confirms the vaccination + prior infection protection against severe disease in various populations anyway.

Im probably missing something here but why would this end the pandemic?

The current vaccines were providing a 90%+ protection against death and serious illness previously? I know that this is a therapeutic but Im not sure how it can end the pandemic any more than the vaccines could?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65961 on: Yesterday at 08:08:02 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:39:05 pm
Quite interesting reads there!

Didn't the Spanish flu have 4 waves before dying out? We could see something similar with Covid?

That's the problem. While it could, of course, die away or get less virulent, it's not a given. While people like Sarah Gilbert have said confidently that it will become like the common cold, other virologists are saying you cannot guarantee that. This is the first SARS coronavirus pandemic, so it's hard to know what will happen.

Looking to past outbreaks like H1N1 isn't comparing like for like. Covid is a coronavirus, not influenza. As I understand it, one of the key differences is that covid has a long incubation period. It's usually transmitted before serious illness occurs. So, there's currently no real evolutionary advantage in it becoming less deadly.

So, it would appear that there's no crystal ball answer to your question.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65962 on: Yesterday at 08:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:02:38 pm
Im probably missing something here but why would this end the pandemic?

The current vaccines were providing a 90%+ protection against death and serious illness previously? I know that this is a therapeutic but Im not sure how it can end the pandemic any more than the vaccines could?
Jabs are to prevent people from catching covid, but obviously some still do - these pills will fix the people who slip through the cracks and end up with the virus. Well, hopefully anyway.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65963 on: Yesterday at 08:12:49 pm »
The pandemic can only ever 'end' from a psychological standpoint IMO. We aren't ever going to have 0 infections. Every winter there'll be a few thousand deaths unfortunately. If we're going to panic with every variant then we could be in this limbo state for 10, 20 years plus.

Once the booster jabs have been taken up that should really be the end of it IMO. We should go back to 2019 living in this country. The difficulty is globally. So many countries way behind us with vaccines. Not sure how you sort that out.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65964 on: Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:12:49 pm
The pandemic can only ever 'end' from a psychological standpoint IMO. We aren't ever going to have 0 infections. Every winter there'll be a few thousand deaths unfortunately. If we're going to panic with every variant then we could be in this limbo state for 10, 20 years plus.

Once the booster jabs have been taken up that should really be the end of it IMO. We should go back to 2019 living in this country. The difficulty is globally. So many countries way behind us with vaccines. Not sure how you sort that out.

Shouldn't we have done more to help other countries with vaccines?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65965 on: Yesterday at 08:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
Shouldn't we have done more to help other countries with vaccines?

Yes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65966 on: Yesterday at 08:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:02:38 pm
Im probably missing something here but why would this end the pandemic?

The current vaccines were providing a 90%+ protection against death and serious illness previously? I know that this is a therapeutic but Im not sure how it can end the pandemic any more than the vaccines could?


Mainly in the way it works,  the areas pills versus vaccines target:  Dolsten said recent laboratory testing showed that activity against the protease of the omicron variant is as good as basically any SARS-COV-2 variant of concern.

This has an outline: https://www.fortune.com/2021/12/01/covid-omicron-new-variant-antiviral-pill-vaccine-pfizer-mutations/

The data and analysis for what was mentioned there by pfizer reps was published today,  hence the original link.

Beyond that,  whether you're vaccinated or not,  as long as you have access to the pills within the timeframe once you're diagnosed,  you should be ok. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65967 on: Yesterday at 08:33:07 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 08:27:17 pm


Mainly in the way it works,  the areas pills versus vaccines target:  Dolsten said recent laboratory testing showed that activity against the protease of the omicron variant is as good as basically any SARS-COV-2 variant of concern.

This has an outline: https://www.fortune.com/2021/12/01/covid-omicron-new-variant-antiviral-pill-vaccine-pfizer-mutations/

Beyond that,  whether you're vaccinated or not,  as long as you have access to the pills within the timeframe once you're diagnosed,  you should be ok. 


And theres the problem.  You need them early, you need them quick, or they dont work.  Same with all these retro virals.  People wont get them until they get quite ill at which point it will mostly be too late to bother.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65968 on: Yesterday at 08:49:31 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 08:27:17 pm


Mainly in the way it works,  the areas pills versus vaccines target:  Dolsten said recent laboratory testing showed that activity against the protease of the omicron variant is as good as basically any SARS-COV-2 variant of concern.

This has an outline: https://www.fortune.com/2021/12/01/covid-omicron-new-variant-antiviral-pill-vaccine-pfizer-mutations/

The data and analysis for what was mentioned there by pfizer reps was published today,  hence the original link.

Beyond that,  whether you're vaccinated or not,  as long as you have access to the pills within the timeframe once you're diagnosed,  you should be ok.

What about the developing nations??
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65969 on: Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:49:31 pm
What about the developing nations??

From the first link:

Pfizer, which makes one of the leading Covid-19 vaccines with German partner BioNTech, has agreed to allow generic manufacturers to supply versions of the drug to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). However, Dolsten said that for next year he expects the drug will be mainly produced by Pfizer.

_______________________

Step by step,  while it looks likely,  Pfizer still need to be approved by the FDA.  And then scale up production, make it accessible to all.  Looks quite positive though.



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65970 on: Yesterday at 09:02:01 pm »
Got my booster jab tonight - waited in line for about an hour, but I'd rather do that and get it done now than book on for a few weeks in the future around Christmas time
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65971 on: Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:12:49 pm
The pandemic can only ever 'end' from a psychological standpoint IMO. We aren't ever going to have 0 infections. Every winter there'll be a few thousand deaths unfortunately. If we're going to panic with every variant then we could be in this limbo state for 10, 20 years plus.

Once the booster jabs have been taken up that should really be the end of it IMO. We should go back to 2019 living in this country. The difficulty is globally. So many countries way behind us with vaccines. Not sure how you sort that out.

Agree with your first paragraph but get the feeling that you are proposing that the primary purpose of lock downs are to prevent deaths, it isn't, its to stop a countries health service being overcome.

If the UK tripled ICU beds and quadrupled the staff to support those beds then sure you could immediately go back to 2019 living and if you were unlucky and got hit by a bus, have an accident at work, cancer or happen to have a difficult child birth then you'd still get essential treatment you require. But thats not the case at the moment and its getting worse. 10 years of tories austerity and privatisation has contributed as much as covid to this outcome IMO.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65972 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm »
Got my Pfizer booster today , had to postpone for a month after testing positive, so hopefully got super immunity now in time for Xmas  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65973 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 07:47:51 pm
Taken together with ritonavir.  Both oral meds

"Paxlovid is an oral antiviral medicine that reduces the ability of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) to multiply in the body. The active substance PF-07321332 blocks the activity of an enzyme needed by the virus to multiply. Paxlovid also contains a low dose of ritonavir (a protease inhibitor), which slows the breakdown of PF-07321332, enabling it to remain longer in the body at levels that affect the virus."

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-review-paxlovid-treating-patients-covid-19


It starts with my initials. This is going to be a great drug.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65974 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:12:49 pm
The pandemic can only ever 'end' from a psychological standpoint IMO. We aren't ever going to have 0 infections. Every winter there'll be a few thousand deaths unfortunately. If we're going to panic with every variant then we could be in this limbo state for 10, 20 years plus.

Once the booster jabs have been taken up that should really be the end of it IMO. We should go back to 2019 living in this country. The difficulty is globally. So many countries way behind us with vaccines. Not sure how you sort that out.
Understand the frustration but thats not how a pandemic ends. We cant just call an end to it in our heads and go back to 2019 living. The pandemic would continue without your attention if you managed to block it out of your head.

The pandemic ends when this virus is unable to spread exponentially through the population of multiple regions. Our own epidemic ends when it can no longer spread exponentially through the UK population. Were not there yet but for what its worth my opinion is that we are in the end stages now. The pandemic will end fairly quickly via vaccination and infection over the next two months and will be all but over by Spring.

Well end up with an endemic virus with seasonal increases that fails to establish prolonged exponential growth. It will still be a severe illness to a proportion of the population each year which well fight against with anti-virals and probably a regular vaccine booster for the old. The level of endemic infection when we get there is unknown but would probably be surprisingly high, maybe around the 40k per day level we had these past few months but with a much reduced hospitalisation rate and far less attention paid to the actual figure by the general public. The proportion who would be susceptible to severe illness each year is also unknown. Hopefully low, but maybe fluctuating each year based on the strain thats currently dominant. With each passing year the proportion susceptible to severe illness should decrease.

Were not far from the end point of it being a pandemic I think, its just we might have to get through a really rough short period to get there. Omicron has speeded up the end of the pandemic whether we like it or not. That rough period we have to get through will be like 6 months of the pandemic squeezed into a couple of weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65975 on: Yesterday at 09:55:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm
It starts with my initials. This is going to be a great drug.
See also paracetamol.  The theory checks out.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65976 on: Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm
Understand the frustration but thats not how a pandemic ends. We cant just call an end to it in our heads and go back to 2019 living. The pandemic would continue without your attention if you managed to block it out of your head.

The pandemic ends when this virus is unable to spread exponentially through the population of multiple regions. Our own epidemic ends when it can no longer spread exponentially through the UK population. Were not there yet but for what its worth my opinion is that we are in the end stages now. The pandemic will end fairly quickly via vaccination and infection over the next two months and will be all but over by Spring.

Well end up with an endemic virus with seasonal increases that fails to establish prolonged exponential growth. It will still be a severe illness to a proportion of the population each year which well fight against with anti-virals and probably a regular vaccine booster for the old. The level of endemic infection when we get there is unknown but would probably be surprisingly high, maybe around the 40k per day level we had these past few months but with a much reduced hospitalisation rate and far less attention paid to the actual figure by the general public. The proportion who would be susceptible to severe illness each year is also unknown. Hopefully low, but maybe fluctuating each year based on the strain thats currently dominant. With each passing year the proportion susceptible to severe illness should decrease.

Were not far from the end point of it being a pandemic I think, its just we might have to get through a really rough short period to get there. Omicron has speeded up the end of the pandemic whether we like it or not. That rough period we have to get through will be like 6 months of the pandemic squeezed into a couple of weeks.
Yeah, Omicron should all be over by the start of February..

If you go out in enclosed spaces with large numbers of people over the next few weeks and dont get it. Your immunity is tip top..

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65977 on: Yesterday at 09:57:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:55:43 pm
See also paracetamol.  The theory checks out.
paracetamol is just a stage name, its real name is acetaminophen

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65978 on: Yesterday at 09:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:01:07 pm
Had the booster today - in and out within 20 mins including the waiting time. I feel knackered now.

Hopefully the booster take up is high and no need for further restrictions.

Got mine tomorrow. Be relieved to get it if I'm honest. Still think early Jan for some form of limited lockdown - which it would have to be to have any chance of getting through parliament in light of tonight's votes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65979 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm
With each passing year the proportion susceptible to severe illness should decrease.
What's the theory behind that?  Multiple exposures when less vulnerable meaning people are better prepared if they are infected when their vulnerability increases?

Or just that the more susceptible people get killed off?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65980 on: Yesterday at 10:01:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:57:05 pm
paracetamol is just a stage name, its real name is acetaminophen
Big phama, eh?  They've Reginald Kenneth Dwight'ed me.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65981 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm »
R is about 5.5 for omicron in the U.K according to some sources.


Bloody hell.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65982 on: Yesterday at 11:10:17 pm »
Booster booked for Saturday evening. Up the Reds.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65983 on: Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm »
I was booked for Saturday but my uncle died on Friday so I had to cancel it. Rebooked for Thursday, but a close family friend (who I was just chatting to at my uncle's wake on Saturday) just died unexpectedly, so I have to miss that one too.  Gonna just try doing a walk-in tomorrow. The inevitable long queue will probably take my mind of things.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65984 on: Yesterday at 11:54:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
R is about 5.5 for omicron in the U.K according to some sources.


Bloody hell.

It's pretty astonishing. I'd be interested to know what it would be in "normal, unmitigated" times. They reckon Measles can get as high as 18.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65985 on: Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm
What's the theory behind that?  Multiple exposures when less vulnerable meaning people are better prepared if they are infected when their vulnerability increases?

Or just that the more susceptible people get killed off?
Just that each subsequent exposure should be tackled better by your immune system. Population level immunity will increase. This next couple months will see a big jump in population immunity levels, but it will continue to gradually increase as we move forward. Virus would be novel to an ever smaller proportion of the population.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65986 on: Today at 12:03:28 am »
I fly back to the UK on Friday, haven't seen my family in a couple of years because of this. But now we have to test before flying and test after. I have a chest infection, I've been at home for 2 weeks just so I could come back but I'm just worried when I do the test thursday that I'll be positive, I haven't had any other symptoms and I've not seen a single soul for 2 weeks but I'm worried that I won't be able to come home, psychologically I need to come home and if it is covid this'll be my third time and I'll be alone.

and yeah that's selfish but I've lost my partner this year and got attacked a few weeks ago for no reason once again. I spend so much time supporting my players but for these few weeks I need support from my family.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65987 on: Today at 06:42:02 am »
Anyone feel like the match tomorrow is on a par with the Champs league match v Atletico in March 2020 in terms of potential for being 'super spreader event'? Obviously the difference now is that 70% of adults are vaccinated but I've got loads of friends who have had 2 x jabs who are now getting this new variant. Am due to be going with my 75 y/o dad and we have both had the booster but am a bit nervous still.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65988 on: Today at 06:42:59 am »
Sorry to hear you're having such a tough time scatman. I don't see any reason why you should test +ve. Hope you get to have a great time with your family.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65989 on: Today at 06:50:54 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 11:54:43 pm
It's pretty astonishing. I'd be interested to know what it would be in "normal, unmitigated" times. They reckon Measles can get as high as 18.
Although, cases at the moment are largely in the 20-24 age group, and these are less vaccinated than any other group

But what is R0 is is reproducing at that rate in a society with proportional infection and vaccination??.

(May well get revised down, thos didnt come form a top source)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65990 on: Today at 07:09:52 am »
I got my booster on Monday morning, yesterday my stepson had a positive lateral flow result
what's the rule regarding me having to isolate? Bear in mind i rarely see him when i'm at work he's off and vice versa.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65991 on: Today at 07:51:15 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 07:03:00 pm
How would everyone feel when the next variant is out and the one after that? 4th, 5th jab? Variant out before next christmas, with restrictions, potential lockdowns.

Can't see the majority following it all this time next year

Been getting my flu jab since 1999, since heart surgery, so not arsed if it is a yearly thing.

Lockdowns they can fucking shove
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65992 on: Today at 08:02:03 am »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Today at 07:09:52 am
I got my booster on Monday morning, yesterday my stepson had a positive lateral flow result
what's the rule regarding me having to isolate? Bear in mind i rarely see him when i'm at work he's off and vice versa.

Afaik they just scrapped the mandatory isolation for omicron contacts, but recommend that you do a LFT every day for 7 days instead. Think it was part of the parliamentary debate yesterday, but better to check.

The booster needs a bit to kick in fully (about 2 weeks), so I'd still be careful and test.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65993 on: Today at 08:06:46 am »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Today at 07:09:52 am
I got my booster on Monday morning, yesterday my stepson had a positive lateral flow result
what's the rule regarding me having to isolate? Bear in mind i rarely see him when i'm at work he's off and vice versa.

If it was PCR, you'd have to test daily for seven days, as long as your tests are negative there's no need to isolate, that would be the sensible thing to do while waiting for his PCR results in my opinion.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65994 on: Today at 08:29:18 am »
Anecdotal Evidence: fully jabbed with booster, the symptoms are incredibly mild - hardly noticeable - and 2 J&J (so presumably AZ too?) with a Pfizer booster holding up even better than 3 Pfizers.
