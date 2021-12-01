The pandemic can only ever 'end' from a psychological standpoint IMO. We aren't ever going to have 0 infections. Every winter there'll be a few thousand deaths unfortunately. If we're going to panic with every variant then we could be in this limbo state for 10, 20 years plus.



Once the booster jabs have been taken up that should really be the end of it IMO. We should go back to 2019 living in this country. The difficulty is globally. So many countries way behind us with vaccines. Not sure how you sort that out.



Understand the frustration but thats not how a pandemic ends. We cant just call an end to it in our heads and go back to 2019 living. The pandemic would continue without your attention if you managed to block it out of your head.The pandemic ends when this virus is unable to spread exponentially through the population of multiple regions. Our own epidemic ends when it can no longer spread exponentially through the UK population. Were not there yet but for what its worth my opinion is that we are in the end stages now. The pandemic will end fairly quickly via vaccination and infection over the next two months and will be all but over by Spring.Well end up with an endemic virus with seasonal increases that fails to establish prolonged exponential growth. It will still be a severe illness to a proportion of the population each year which well fight against with anti-virals and probably a regular vaccine booster for the old. The level of endemic infection when we get there is unknown but would probably be surprisingly high, maybe around the 40k per day level we had these past few months but with a much reduced hospitalisation rate and far less attention paid to the actual figure by the general public. The proportion who would be susceptible to severe illness each year is also unknown. Hopefully low, but maybe fluctuating each year based on the strain thats currently dominant. With each passing year the proportion susceptible to severe illness should decrease.Were not far from the end point of it being a pandemic I think, its just we might have to get through a really rough short period to get there. Omicron has speeded up the end of the pandemic whether we like it or not. That rough period we have to get through will be like 6 months of the pandemic squeezed into a couple of weeks.