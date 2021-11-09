I won't be following any social restrictions this time as everyone I'd see has been either double jabbed or triple jabbed including myself and I've already had covid as well. Added to that I'm 30 years old and very low risk. I'll obviously wear a mask, show a passport etc if necessary as I don't know if strangers are jabbed or not.



I suspect most of the country will be the same as me. It makes no sense whatsoever for me not to go on as normal with Christmas plans.



If the government tell us the new variant is suddenly sending loads of double vaccinated people to hospital and loads of under 40s are suddenly getting seriously ill or dying then I'd change my mind.



I'd guess you'll have a whole range of reactions from people with some over reacting and some not reacting at all. But you're probably right in that most will probably carry on as they are for the most part which is their decision to make.I think though many just don't seem to realise just what it is we are likely facing - it's different from previously, this will hit very quick and very hard for a much shorter period than before. We're probably talking about a two week window from this time next week where things will escalate quite quickly. I think those with plans to carry on completely as normal may be surprised to find that pubs etc are shut for that first week of January - not by the government, just due to lack of staff. They'll probably be surprised that their new years eve parties have far less guests as well - due to the sheer numbers of young people who will be at home feeling a little ropey.I think reactions will differ by age which should help us through that two weeks. Older folks are likely to hunker down a bit more and will hopefully avoid the same surges as the younger groups. That's where potential hospitalisations would be centred so a reaction by them will have the biggest effect.I'd imagine as we get to next week we'll see a plea for the older age groups to take more care about when, with who, and where they socialise. Maybe a plea for the younger age groups to take more care with their social contacts in the days before they meet up with older folks and test before meeting. Seems inevitable we'll see a short very rapid rise in infections but if we can keep it away from the older generation as much as possible that will be key. The rise will be so fast that it should pass through fairly quickly, just need to minimise the damage while it does.