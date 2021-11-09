« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65920 on: Today at 03:04:31 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:52:19 pm
Never like companies blowing their own trumpet but still ...

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-says-covid-19-pill-near-90-effective-final-analysis-2021-12-14/
Put these at the checkout next to the Polos and we can all get back to normal.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65921 on: Today at 03:09:47 pm
I won't be following any social restrictions this time as everyone I'd see has been either double jabbed or triple jabbed including myself and I've already had covid as well. Added to that I'm 30 years old and very low risk. I'll obviously wear a mask, show a passport etc if necessary as I don't know if strangers are jabbed or not.

I suspect most of the country will be the same as me. It makes no sense whatsoever for me not to go on as normal with Christmas plans.

If the government tell us the new variant is suddenly sending loads of double vaccinated people to hospital and loads of under 40s are suddenly getting seriously ill or dying then I'd change my mind.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65922 on: Today at 03:28:38 pm
All countries removed from the red list from 4am on Wednesday
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65923 on: Today at 03:33:28 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:09:47 pm
I won't be following any social restrictions this time as everyone I'd see has been either double jabbed or triple jabbed including myself and I've already had covid as well. Added to that I'm 30 years old and very low risk. I'll obviously wear a mask, show a passport etc if necessary as I don't know if strangers are jabbed or not.

I suspect most of the country will be the same as me. It makes no sense whatsoever for me not to go on as normal with Christmas plans.

If the government tell us the new variant is suddenly sending loads of double vaccinated people to hospital and loads of under 40s are suddenly getting seriously ill or dying then I'd change my mind.
I think you're probably right - certainly for younger age groups.  My wife and I are triple vaccinated (as of today!) and we'll be taking the kids to see Santa as planned on Sunday.  From past experience that will be lots of families standing cheek-to-jowl in an enclosed indoor space so my head tells me it's a high risk situation.  The group I play five a-side with are still planning on going out for a curry and drinks.

Conversely, my aunt and uncle (70s) have both hunkered down and cancelled a family get-together for this coming Saturday because they've been spooked by the news.  They're talking of postponing to the summer and doing something outdoors, so that's a real u-turn from the original plan of having 4/5 households in their house!

The nagging doubt for me is that I don't want to unwittingly be a "vector" and pass on the infection to ultimately somebody who could get seriously ill.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65924 on: Today at 03:41:38 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 03:28:38 pm
All countries removed from the red list from 4am on Wednesday
Wonder what that means for those of us already in hotel quarantine?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65925 on: Today at 03:46:50 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:41:38 pm
Wonder what that means for those of us already in hotel quarantine?
That questioned was asked today and not really answered.  I think the answer was that in the past people had been required to complete the quarantine.  It didn't really say if that would be the case now - I guess by the time they've finishing dithering most people will have naturally left quarantine anyway.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65926 on: Today at 03:47:27 pm
Some really good threads on twitter with promising data but one potential issue.

If we see levels of potentially a million infections a week, how will the infrastructure of the country cope if literally millions of people have to self isolate.

https://twitter.com/statto/status/1470692496757903364?t=qICi4IxuMaiRrpas1nV9jw&s=19

https://twitter.com/JamesWard73/status/1470680953643319305?t=z4vmDh9TnS-kT1m8oQoeoQ&s=19
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65927 on: Today at 03:51:12 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:41:38 pm
Wonder what that means for those of us already in hotel quarantine?

Well the common sense approach is they let you go home in about 12 hours but knowing how well things are joined up youll probably be there for a month :D

Liam Fox in the Commons raising that question about your situation literally as I type this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65928 on: Today at 04:02:03 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 03:51:12 pm
Well the common sense approach is they let you go home in about 12 hours but knowing how well things are joined up youll probably be there for a month :D

Liam Fox in the Commons raising that question about your situation literally as I type this.
Fox also saying there's no evidence that Omicron levels double every two to three days.  Except that's what it's been doing in the UK and Denmark for the past 10 days.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65929 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:02:03 pm
Fox also saying there's no evidence that Omicron levels double every two to three days.  Except that's what it's been doing in the UK and Denmark for the past 10 days.

Hes a tool but even a broken clock is right twice a day like he was on those still in quarantine
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65930 on: Today at 04:12:55 pm
Just try it. Just FUCKING try it, you c*nts. After all the shit you've pulled, just TRY and add extra restrictions, see how it goes down, see if we follow your bullshit, you Tory twats. It aint happening.

I am coming home for the first time in 2 years. I'm seeing my family. I'm hugging my loved ones. I'm going the match. There is nothing you c*nts can do about it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65931 on: Today at 04:12:59 pm
Today's numbers for the UK, growth is basically from England



London growth maybe slowing slightly but still growing fast

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65932 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm
Its definitely quieter in London, Underground ridership was down about 12% yesterday and about 25% today compared to last Monday and Tuesday, and at our office devices logged in to the WiFi (a proxy of how busy they are) was down about 70%.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65933 on: Today at 04:19:09 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:12:55 pm
Just try it. Just FUCKING try it, you c*nts. After all the shit you've pulled, just TRY and add extra restrictions, see how it goes down, see if we follow your bullshit, you Tory twats. It aint happening.

I am coming home for the first time in 2 years. I'm seeing my family. I'm hugging my loved ones. I'm going the match. There is nothing you c*nts can do about it.

What will happen if they do try it?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65934 on: Today at 04:47:48 pm
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Today at 04:19:09 pm
What will happen if they do try it?

He's gonna break into the ground to watch a BCD game.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65935 on: Today at 04:54:31 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:09:47 pm
I won't be following any social restrictions this time as everyone I'd see has been either double jabbed or triple jabbed including myself and I've already had covid as well. Added to that I'm 30 years old and very low risk. I'll obviously wear a mask, show a passport etc if necessary as I don't know if strangers are jabbed or not.

I suspect most of the country will be the same as me. It makes no sense whatsoever for me not to go on as normal with Christmas plans.

If the government tell us the new variant is suddenly sending loads of double vaccinated people to hospital and loads of under 40s are suddenly getting seriously ill or dying then I'd change my mind.
I'd guess you'll have a whole range of reactions from people with some over reacting and some not reacting at all. But you're probably right in that most will probably carry on as they are for the most part which is their decision to make.

I think though many just don't seem to realise just what it is we are likely facing - it's different from previously, this will hit very quick and very hard for a much shorter period than before. We're probably talking about a two week window from this time next week where things will escalate quite quickly. I think those with plans to carry on completely as normal may be surprised to find that pubs etc are shut for that first week of January - not by the government, just due to lack of staff. They'll probably be surprised that their new years eve parties have far less guests as well - due to the sheer numbers of young people who will be at home feeling a little ropey.

I think reactions will differ by age which should help us through that two weeks. Older folks are likely to hunker down a bit more and will hopefully avoid the same surges as the younger groups. That's where potential hospitalisations would be centred so a reaction by them will have the biggest effect.

I'd imagine as we get to next week we'll see a plea for the older age groups to take more care about when, with who, and where they socialise. Maybe a plea for the younger age groups to take more care with their social contacts in the days before they meet up with older folks and test before meeting. Seems inevitable we'll see a short very rapid rise in infections but if we can keep it away from the older generation as much as possible that will be key. The rise will be so fast that it should pass through fairly quickly, just need to minimise the damage while it does.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65936 on: Today at 05:11:31 pm
We've got our 2 granddaughters aged 11 & 9 coming on Saturday for a few days and my sister joining us on Tuesday.

The adults are all fully jabbed but we've not had our boosters and due to me being over in Yorkshire for 4 days working last week, staying in a hotel and visiting clients in their home I'm taking every precaution possible.

I've done a lft, which was negative but I'd developed a sore throat before it arrived so today I've done a PCR test too.

Absolutely no way do I want my grandkids getting it, then passing it onto their families, then the wider family beyond that and subsequently ruining everyone's Christmas.

Be careful and stay safe everyone 👋
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65937 on: Today at 05:28:08 pm
So the Telegraph decides that this is a sensible headline, and of course the covid-denying fuckwit brigade are all over it, claiming that vaccines are spreading the virus.
Honestly, I fucking give up.

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1470680710419820553
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65938 on: Today at 05:46:23 pm
seems like every other friend or friend of friend in my younger-bracket has covid at the moment. won't surprise me if businesses are just forced to shut because of lack of staff.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65939 on: Today at 05:48:29 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:12:55 pm
Just try it. Just FUCKING try it, you c*nts. After all the shit you've pulled, just TRY and add extra restrictions, see how it goes down, see if we follow your bullshit, you Tory twats. It aint happening.

I am coming home for the first time in 2 years. I'm seeing my family. I'm hugging my loved ones. I'm going the match. There is nothing you c*nts can do about it.

i mean that's fair enough but just do a test beforehand for peace of mind. you can't just be 'done' with covid and it suddenly disappear lol

BoZo won't do restrictions for Christmas this time unless things get really bad. After Christmas? it won't surprise me if there's some sort of circuit breaker.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65940 on: Today at 05:49:54 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 04:47:48 pm
He's gonna break into the ground to watch a BCD game.

Dressed like this:


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65941 on: Today at 05:50:03 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 05:28:08 pm
So the Telegraph decides that this is a sensible headline, and of course the covid-denying fuckwit brigade are all over it, claiming that vaccines are spreading the virus.
Honestly, I fucking give up.

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1470680710419820553

Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 05:46:23 pm
seems like every other friend or friend of friend in my younger-bracket has covid at the moment. won't surprise me if businesses are just forced to shut because of lack of staff.

Is it just me, but it seems that post two backs up what the Telegraph are claiming in the link in post one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65942 on: Today at 05:53:06 pm
Lots of push back from MPs about compulsory vaccination for NHS staff.

But theyve said nothing for decades about the compulsory vaccination for hepatitis.

Is this because theyre too thick to release that?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65943 on: Today at 05:56:11 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 03:51:12 pm
Well the common sense approach is they let you go home in about 12 hours but knowing how well things are joined up youll probably be there for a month :D

Liam Fox in the Commons raising that question about your situation literally as I type this.
Someone on the quarantiners Facebook group just told their hotel they intend to leave at 4.00am and were told hes got to stay 10days because hes paid for them. Bizarre reasoning.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65944 on: Today at 06:09:50 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:50:03 pm
Is it just me, but it seems that post two backs up what the Telegraph are claiming in the link in post one.
It's how misleading the headline is, not what the article is actually saying. You only have to read some of the dumb replies.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65945 on: Today at 06:39:05 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm
From what I read on viral evolution,

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0690-4

https://www.salon.com/2021/11/09/why-the-is-unlikely-to-mutate-into-something-deadlier/

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/a-new-strain-of-coronavirus-what-you-should-know

viruses mutate to gain an evolutionary advantage, and one of the advantage is by being more transmissible so it spreads to more people. Two of the past major mutation versions progressions have increased in transmissibility: Alpha->Delta->Omicron.

I don't know if being more deadly (virulent) would be an advantage to the virus, seeing as it can't really transmit when the host is dead.

I thought this paragraph from the nature article was interestingI guess we'll have to wait and see how this plays out, then we'll have better idea of possible future virus mutations, and also of the current Omicron variant.

Quite interesting reads there!

Didn't the Spanish flu have 4 waves before dying out? We could see something similar with Covid?
