I won't be following any social restrictions this time as everyone I'd see has been either double jabbed or triple jabbed including myself and I've already had covid as well. Added to that I'm 30 years old and very low risk. I'll obviously wear a mask, show a passport etc if necessary as I don't know if strangers are jabbed or not.



I suspect most of the country will be the same as me. It makes no sense whatsoever for me not to go on as normal with Christmas plans.



If the government tell us the new variant is suddenly sending loads of double vaccinated people to hospital and loads of under 40s are suddenly getting seriously ill or dying then I'd change my mind.



I think you're probably right - certainly for younger age groups. My wife and I are triple vaccinated (as of today!) and we'll be taking the kids to see Santa as planned on Sunday. From past experience that will be lots of families standing cheek-to-jowl in an enclosed indoor space so my head tells me it's a high risk situation. The group I play five a-side with are still planning on going out for a curry and drinks.Conversely, my aunt and uncle (70s) have both hunkered down and cancelled a family get-together for this coming Saturday because they've been spooked by the news. They're talking of postponing to the summer and doing something outdoors, so that's a real u-turn from the original plan of having 4/5 households in their house!The nagging doubt for me is that I don't want to unwittingly be a "vector" and pass on the infection to ultimately somebody who could get seriously ill.