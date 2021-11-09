Being more deadly is a negative for the virus. Viruses mutate to become more transmissible and less virulent because as you said, if they are too deadly then they kill the host.



Depends on the virus really. For sars-cov-2 there is no selective pressure on it for an advantage to be gained by a variant with less mortality alone. Death occurs way after the person is no longer infectious so a variant with decreased mortality has no advantage over one with a higher mortality. The selective pressure on mutations which would give a variant of this virus an advantage is one that would increase immune escape (giving it a larger pool of people to infect) or increase its infectiousness (easier to spread within its pool of people available). Those changes give it an advantage over other strains, and it becomes dominant.A variant that leads to less mortality but had the same immune escape and same infectiousness as another doesnt gain a selective advantage over the other one, so it wont become dominant.Having said that there are ways that omicron can have less mortality - the mutations in it that give it higher immune escape and higher infectiousness might also result in a variant with less mortality. But the advantage to the virus comes solely from the former two - the later is just us being lucky.Where a selection advantage influencing mortality might arise through mutation is one where a variant has the same immune escape and infectiousness but leads to less immediate symptoms. In that situation our measures against it (like testing on symptoms and subsequent isolation of positives) creates a selective pressure to give that variant with less immediate symptoms an advantage so it would become dominant. Its very likely of course a variant with less immediate symptoms which gave it the advantage would have less mortality a couple of weeks after infection.Thats the hope with omicron - the mutations giving it immune escape and higher infectiousness have had the simultaneous effect of reducing mortality, or that along with this virus mutating to give immune escape and higher infectiousness its also gained mutations to give rise to less immediate symptoms with a knock on effect of reducing mortality. Neither is a given, but there are hints for both scenarios with omicron although nothing you would hang your hat on just yet.