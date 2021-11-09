« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2429888 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65880 on: Today at 10:34:20 am »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 10:28:35 am
Wearing a mask doesn't impede the primary  purpose of shops, public transport or cinema, whereas it does for the pub. It's balancing safety measures against other things like the economy and people's mental wellbeing - putting measures in place where you can without impacting what people can do.
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.

I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.

Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65881 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:32:55 am
Doesn't make sense to just have it all or nothing. They are phasing in restrictions.

Also, all the reports appear to be that this is a very mild variant, doesn't it? In which case the best case of action would be to let it spread as much as possible.

We don't know whether its mild or not. In which case, surely the logic is that we be even more cautious until everything is clear? The alternative is we let it progress hoping that its mild and find out its not, in which its too late.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65882 on: Today at 10:36:34 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:34:20 am
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.

I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.

Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem
I agree that it makes sense while moving around. Also, other countries have a temperature check on the front door which is no issue either.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65883 on: Today at 10:37:33 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:35:25 am
We don't know whether its mild or not. In which case, surely the logic is that we be even more cautious until everything is clear? The alternative is we let it progress hoping that its mild and find out its not, in which its too late.
I was talking hypothetically. I agree we should be cautious until we know. But if we do find out it is mild we should try and spread it as fast as possible shouldn't we?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65884 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:32:55 am
Doesn't make sense to just have it all or nothing. They are phasing in restrictions.

Also, all the reports appear to be that this is a very mild variant, doesn't it? In which case the best case of action would be to let it spread as much as possible.
they don't know yet if it's mild or not, conflicting data, plus if you let it spread without trying to slow the spread down the NHS will get overwhelmed because even if it is milder it will not be milder for all.

If say 5% end up in hospital with Omicron compared to 10% with Delta (figures I've plucked out of the air by the way) and it spreads three times faster than Delta. You could end up with a similar number of hospitalisations if not more with Omicron
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65885 on: Today at 10:39:59 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:37:33 am
I was talking hypothetically. I agree we should be cautious until we know. But if we do find out it is mild we should try and spread it as fast as possible shouldn't we?

Not necessarily because even if it is mild with the increased transmissibility it can still result in a similar number of deaths of previous variants.

The key will be the vaccine efficacy against death or serious illness, if that remains as it is currently indicated to be (ie unaffected) then there will hopefully be an acceptance that whilst it may infect more people, it shouldnt harm many more people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65886 on: Today at 10:40:35 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:34:20 am
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.

I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.

Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem

That's the case in NI too. I don't go to many pubs, but the ones I do go to all expect you to wear a mask if you aren't sitting at your table.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65887 on: Today at 10:43:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:24:54 am
Is the main driver of your changes up to the 20th, possibly having to isolate - thus not being able to travel........??
Has some influence but not completely no. Id be doing those changes anyway, not to prevent isolation and not being able to go but to prevent brining it with me on 20th unknown to me at the time. Though somethings Ive cancelled may not have been cancelled if I was spending Christmas with just the 3 of us at home.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65888 on: Today at 10:43:28 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:39:59 am
Not necessarily because even if it is mild with the increased transmissibility it can still result in a similar number of deaths of previous variants.

The key will be the vaccine efficacy against death or serious illness, if that remains as it is currently indicated to be (ie unaffected) then there will hopefully be an acceptance that whilst it may infect more people, it shouldnt harm many more people.
just had something pop up on my phone that said two shots of Pfizer reduce the likelihood of hospitalisation by 70%, I guess that's a good thing but also might explain why they are pushing the booster as think before it was in the 90s wasn't it
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65889 on: Today at 10:43:51 am »
We're going cinema tomorrow night, where we'll have to wear a mask. Then going to the football on Thursday, unless its postponed, to mix with 30,000 people and don't have to wear a mask. And then on Friday get a train down to London, wearing a mask, to then mix with 50 other people at my Xmas party where I won't have to wear a mask. And then have my booster on Saturday ;D

Its all a bit tricky to keep up with
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65890 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:34:20 am
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.

I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.

Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem

Ah sorry, yes that is the rule here in Scotland, you have to wear it when moving around.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65891 on: Today at 10:45:37 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm
From what I read on viral evolution,

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0690-4

https://www.salon.com/2021/11/09/why-the-is-unlikely-to-mutate-into-something-deadlier/

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/a-new-strain-of-coronavirus-what-you-should-know

viruses mutate to gain an evolutionary advantage, and one of the advantage is by being more transmissible so it spreads to more people. Two of the past major mutation versions progressions have increased in transmissibility: Alpha->Delta->Omicron.

I don't know if being more deadly (virulent) would be an advantage to the virus, seeing as it can't really transmit when the host is dead.

I thought this paragraph from the nature article was interestingI guess we'll have to wait and see how this plays out, then we'll have better idea of possible future virus mutations, and also of the current Omicron variant.

On virulence. It might be of little consequence with covid. If a variant had a 10% death rate with increased transmission, it would still spread widely as covid-19 transmission usually happens long before serious illness or death. Killing more hosts wouldnt make the virus disadvantaged in an evolutionary sense.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65892 on: Today at 10:55:13 am »
Good article here that explains it in simple terms on how boosters help when 2 doses struggle to prevent infection.

Omicron: Why do boosters work if two doses struggle? https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59639973

Quote
The heavily mutated Omicron variant has led to a serious dent in the ability of vaccines to protect us from catching the Covid virus.

Two doses of some vaccines offer almost no protection from an Omicron infection, although they should still greatly reduce the risk of becoming so ill you need hospital care.

The vaccines were all developed to fight the first form of the virus that emerged two years ago.

So can a third or "booster" dose of those original vaccines make the difference or has Omicron already outwitted the protection they can give?

Fortunately for us - while the contents of the syringe may be identical, a booster is not just more of the same for the immune system.

The protection you're left with after the third dose is bigger, broader and more memorable than you had before.

Fighting coronavirus is something your immune system has to learn.

One option is to figure it out on the job when you encounter the virus for real. However, there is a risk of getting it wrong and ending up seriously ill.

Vaccines are more like a school - a safer environment to further your immune system's Covid education.

The first dose is the primary school education that nails the fundamentals.

Your second and third doses are comparable to sending your immune system to secondary school and then university to dramatically deepen its understanding. It's not just repeating primary school over and over.

"The immune system is left with a richer knowledge and understanding of the virus," said Prof Jonathan Ball, a virologist from the University of Nottingham.

He said for all the talk of the dastardly tricks of Omicron, a highly-trained immune system is "an incredibly difficult and hostile environment" for the virus and its variants.

A booster is like a university education for the immune system

Antibodies are a major beneficiary of this education.

These are the sticky proteins that attach themselves to the outside of the coronavirus. Neutralising antibodies can gum up the virus so it can't invade your cells. Others sit there as the biological equivalent of a flashing neon sign spelling out "kill this virus".

A flurry of laboratory studies and real world data showed the neutralising antibodies you have after two doses of a Covid vaccine were far less effective against Omicron.

Prof Danny Altmann, an immunologist from Imperial College London, said you were left with "absolutely zilch" and were a "sitting duck for infection".

So back to school.

Every dose of the vaccine triggers another round of antibody evolution within the immune system. It seeks out better antibodies that attach themselves more firmly to the virus. It's a process called affinity maturation.

"Your antibodies are a better fit as time goes on, they are getting fancier and more sophisticated," said Prof Altmann.

If the antibodies are able to bind more tightly to the coronavirus then it will be harder for Omicron's mutations to help it wriggle free. And while the new variant is heavily mutated, it is still the same fundamental virus and has parts that have not changed at all.

Further rounds of vaccination also lead to the immune system broadening its antibody repertoire as it finds new ways of attacking the virus.

Numbers game
It's not just about the quality of antibodies, the quantity goes up with boosting too.

Prof Charles Bangham, from Imperial, said: "You get more of them, the concentration in the blood increases and we don't know how long this is going to last, but the more times you're vaccinated the longer-lasting the immune memory is."

The impact of all this is clear in the same studies that showed two doses were weaker against Omicron. The protection against getting any Covid symptoms shot up to around 75% after the booster.

Elsewhere in the immune system, boosting is giving our bodies the upper hand against future variants too.

B-cells are the part of the body that mass produce antibodies. Some mature to produce those super-sticky, highly refined antibodies after boosting. Others can spot coronavirus, but remain half-baked and flexible.

"These can go off in different directions and when they proliferate they start to go after the new variant," said Prof Ball.

And then there's T-cells, which again become more plentiful and better at attacking Covid viruses in response to boosting.

T-cells use a different trick to spot the virus and patrol our body looking for any sign of cells being infected with Covid. T-cells recognise parts of the coronavirus that the virus finds harder to mutate.

So while Omicron is squirming away from our immune system, each vaccine dose and indeed each infection is giving our body's defences more tools to hunt it down.

All this bodes well for vaccines protecting us from becoming seriously ill.

"Immunity against a virus is almost never absolute - you can almost always get re-infected and what you want to do is get re-infection so trivial you don't know you've got it or it's very mild," said Prof Bangham.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:31:48 am by jonnypb »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65893 on: Today at 10:58:33 am »
Does anyone know how many manc players were down with Covid for their game to be postponned. surely this should be treated the same as having 9 players out injured -- like we did last year.

Yes isolate players and staff - but they can still train in isolation.

Why was this match vs Brentford called off?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65894 on: Today at 11:04:41 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm
From what I read on viral evolution,

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0690-4

https://www.salon.com/2021/11/09/why-the-is-unlikely-to-mutate-into-something-deadlier/

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/a-new-strain-of-coronavirus-what-you-should-know

viruses mutate to gain an evolutionary advantage, and one of the advantage is by being more transmissible so it spreads to more people. Two of the past major mutation versions progressions have increased in transmissibility: Alpha->Delta->Omicron.

I don't know if being more deadly (virulent) would be an advantage to the virus, seeing as it can't really transmit when the host is dead.

I thought this paragraph from the nature article was interestingI guess we'll have to wait and see how this plays out, then we'll have better idea of possible future virus mutations, and also of the current Omicron variant.
Being more deadly is a negative for the virus. Viruses mutate to become more transmissible and less virulent because as you said, if they are too deadly then they kill the host.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65895 on: Today at 11:19:31 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:58:33 am
Does anyone know how many manc players were down with Covid for their game to be postponned. surely this should be treated the same as having 9 players out injured -- like we did last year.

Yes isolate players and staff - but they can still train in isolation.

Why was this match vs Brentford called off?

Probably only ronaldo, hence why they got the game cancelled.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65896 on: Today at 11:30:02 am »
Quote from: Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied on Yesterday at 08:41:47 pm
There are nasal spray COVID immunisations in development I think, arent there?
Interesting needle free vaccine trial being undertaken

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-59642182
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65897 on: Today at 11:43:19 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:04:41 am
Being more deadly is a negative for the virus. Viruses mutate to become more transmissible and less virulent because as you said, if they are too deadly then they kill the host.

Not necessarily. Viruses just mutate, they don't aim to become anything. Being more transmissable is an evolutionary advantage, being more deadly might not be. However, as long as the virus can spread, whether it kills the host later or not is less of an evolutionary driver.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65898 on: Today at 11:43:50 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:58:33 am
Does anyone know how many manc players were down with Covid for their game to be postponned. surely this should be treated the same as having 9 players out injured -- like we did last year.

Yes isolate players and staff - but they can still train in isolation.

Why was this match vs Brentford called off?
Honestly, does it matter? It's one extra game for them to rearrange later in the season. Too many of our lot are obsessed with that club.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65899 on: Today at 11:48:27 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:04:41 am
Being more deadly is a negative for the virus. Viruses mutate to become more transmissible and less virulent because as you said, if they are too deadly then they kill the host.
Depends on the virus really. For sars-cov-2 there is no selective pressure on it for an advantage to be gained by a variant with less mortality alone. Death occurs way after the person is no longer infectious so a variant with decreased mortality has no advantage over one with a higher mortality. The selective pressure on mutations which would give a variant of this virus an advantage is one that would increase immune escape (giving it a larger pool of people to infect) or increase its infectiousness (easier to spread within its pool of people available). Those changes give it an advantage over other strains, and it becomes dominant.

A variant that leads to less mortality but had the same immune escape and same infectiousness as another doesnt gain a selective advantage over the other one, so it wont become dominant.

Having said that there are ways that omicron can have less mortality - the mutations in it that give it higher immune escape and higher infectiousness might also result in a variant with less mortality. But the advantage to the virus comes solely from the former two - the later is just us being lucky.

Where a selection advantage influencing mortality might arise through mutation is one where a variant has the same immune escape and infectiousness but leads to less immediate symptoms. In that situation our measures against it (like testing on symptoms and subsequent isolation of positives) creates a selective pressure to give that variant with less immediate symptoms an advantage so it would become dominant. Its very likely of course a variant with less immediate symptoms which gave it the advantage would have less mortality a couple of weeks after infection.

Thats the hope with omicron - the mutations giving it immune escape and higher infectiousness have had the simultaneous effect of reducing mortality, or that along with this virus mutating to give immune escape and higher infectiousness its also gained mutations to give rise to less immediate symptoms with a knock on effect of reducing mortality. Neither is a given, but there are hints for both scenarios with omicron although nothing you would hang your hat on just yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65900 on: Today at 11:48:48 am »
A thread by Ed conway of sky news on a real world study of Omicron Variant in South Africa.

Headlines:

- omicron 29% milder than initial covid variant (wuhan) **

- two doses Pfizer 30% effective at reducing transmission (Delta: 80%)

- two doses Pfizer 70% effective at reducing hospitalisation (Delta 93%).

Boosters not studied.

** This is risk reduction for hospitalisation vs wild type in unvaccinated individuals. I think the confounder here is that many of these people may have had delta recently and dont know it.

Don't particularly like posts by people who are not experts but meh
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65901 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Just had what I assume to be a phishing text  asking me to book my vaccination. The address is a .com domain, with NHS in the name, but not an NHS address. Be careful out there!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65902 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:48:48 am
A thread by Ed conway of sky news on a real world study of Omicron Variant in South Africa.

Headlines:

- omicron 29% milder than initial covid variant (wuhan) **

- two doses Pfizer 30% effective at reducing transmission (Delta: 80%)

- two doses Pfizer 70% effective at reducing hospitalisation (Delta 93%).

Boosters not studied.

** This is risk reduction for hospitalisation vs wild type in unvaccinated individuals. I think the confounder here is that many of these people may have had delta recently and dont know it.

Don't particularly like posts by people who are not experts but meh
Thread here..

https://twitter.com/miamalan/status/1470684351151157252?s=21

Worth noting that we have no data on boosters efficacy in SA, but they are likely to be very good

Cross everything
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65903 on: Today at 12:18:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:07:38 pm
Thread here..

https://twitter.com/miamalan/status/1470684351151157252?s=21

Worth noting that we have no data on boosters efficacy in SA, but they are likely to be very good

Cross everything

Cheers, much better than some Sky journo :)

So far it looks ok, even for 2 doses....the Boosters should be really good numbers :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65904 on: Today at 12:20:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:07:38 pm
Thread here..

https://twitter.com/miamalan/status/1470684351151157252?s=21

Worth noting that we have no data on boosters efficacy in SA, but they are likely to be very good

Cross everything

Protection of 2 doses of #Pfizer @ hospital admission due to #Omicron is maintained across all ages (18-79 years), but slightly lower for older age groups:
18-29: 92%
30-39: 75%
40-49: 82%
50-59: 74%
60-69: 67%
70-79: 59%

Backs up my point the vaccine passport not being valid with 2 doses is farcical. 2 vaccines is still VERY effective in reducing hospitalisations and well over the WHOs definition of effective. Give the older/more at risk population a booster and stop faffing around twisting the agenda and pushing for everyone to get boosters when COVID will always transmit.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65905 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:20:58 pm
Protection of 2 doses of #Pfizer @ hospital admission due to #Omicron is maintained across all ages (18-79 years), but slightly lower for older age groups:
18-29: 92%
30-39: 75%
40-49: 82%
50-59: 74%
60-69: 67%
70-79: 59%

Backs up my point the vaccine passport not being valid with 2 doses is farcical. 2 vaccines is still VERY effective and well over the WHOs definition of effective. Give the older/more at risk population a booster and stop faffing around twisting the agenda and pushing for everyone to get boosters when COVID will always transmit.



That is the maximum protection. The protection diminishes with time.
I am sure you didn't think you were going to have 2 jabs then that was it forever? It was always going to be an annual or 6 month thing, it may yet become annual in the future.

Austria for example, their passport is not valid from 9 months since last shot. This was before Omicron so may reduce that time. I would expect that time span to change (there and here) depending on vaccine efficiency and the dominant strain(s).

You can also still do lateral flows to keep the pass "green". But think they only last 48hrs.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65906 on: Today at 12:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:25:17 pm
That is the maximum protection. The protection diminishes with time.
I am sure you didn't think you were going to have 2 jabs then that was it forever? It was always going to be an annual or 6 month thing, it may yet become annual in the future.

Austria for example, their passport is not valid from 9 months since last shot. This was before Omicron so may reduce that time.

Of course not. However we arent long removed from most people having their 2nd jabs and now they are bringing forward 3rd jabs for that group of people when theres circa 90% protection. How does the science suggest its of pressing importance. For people who need it by all means take it but anyway.

I just dont think for certain profiles its necessary to jab every 3-6 months. And if we start going down the route of freedoms being linked to vaccination status and people with still strong protection being treated like those with 0 jabs, thats where my concern lies. I can easily see this happening.

WHO considers a vaccine effective at 50% protection.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65907 on: Today at 12:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:20:58 pm
Protection of 2 doses of #Pfizer @ hospital admission due to #Omicron is maintained across all ages (18-79 years), but slightly lower for older age groups:
18-29: 92%
30-39: 75%
40-49: 82%
50-59: 74%
60-69: 67%
70-79: 59%

Backs up my point the vaccine passport not being valid with 2 doses is farcical. 2 vaccines is still VERY effective in reducing hospitalisations and well over the WHOs definition of effective. Give the older/more at risk population a booster and stop faffing around twisting the agenda and pushing for everyone to get boosters when COVID will always transmit.
In very simple terms does the booster increase the immune system response to the extent that it eviscerates Covid on contact in a high proportion of younger/healthier individuals?  Covid can't take hold so people can't pass the infection on.

I always assumed the vaccinations for the younger age groups was partly around reducing their low risk even further but also around reducing transmission to those more at risk.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65908 on: Today at 12:33:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:30:23 pm
I always assumed the vaccinations for the younger age groups was partly around reducing their low risk even further but also around reducing transmission to those more at risk.

It's almost certainly a lot to do with the latter. It's a huge reason why school age were given it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65909 on: Today at 12:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:34:20 am
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.

I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.

Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem

I think they are trying to balance livehoods.
Plenty of people can go to the cinema and not eat nor drink, or only take their face mask off for a short period while they do these.
Almost nobody will go to the pub if they can't eat\drink.

Arguably cinema profits are driven by the consumables, but I think that's the reasoning.
It's the balancing act. Life near to normal vs stop everything. The vaccines make a huge difference over last time.
It could be that we will have waves off mask wearing for years to come with no other restrictions as long as the majority of the population (esp the vulnerable ) have sufficient vaccinations. Maybe annual.

We may have to accept a new normal. In the same way we accepted all seater stadiums.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65910 on: Today at 12:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:30:18 pm
Of course not. However we arent long removed from most people having their 2nd jabs and now they are bringing forward 3rd jabs for that group of people when theres circa 90% protection. How does the science suggest its of pressing importance. For people who need it by all means take it but anyway.

I just dont think for certain profiles its necessary to jab every 3-6 months. And if we start going down the route of freedoms being linked to vaccination status and people with still strong protection being treated like those with 0 jabs, thats where my concern lies. I can easily see this happening.

WHO considers a vaccine effective at 50% protection.


But what you have quoted is against hospitalisation, not protection. That last age group is very close to the 50%. Maybe less than 9% of that group will get covid and not need hospitalisation, I dont honestly know.

The rules have not even been published yet, that you are ranting about, so it is difficult to know. But I imagine they would be time related since your last shot.
