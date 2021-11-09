« previous next »
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65880 on: Today at 10:34:20 am »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 10:28:35 am
Wearing a mask doesn't impede the primary  purpose of shops, public transport or cinema, whereas it does for the pub. It's balancing safety measures against other things like the economy and people's mental wellbeing - putting measures in place where you can without impacting what people can do.
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.

I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.

Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,384
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65881 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:32:55 am
Doesn't make sense to just have it all or nothing. They are phasing in restrictions.

Also, all the reports appear to be that this is a very mild variant, doesn't it? In which case the best case of action would be to let it spread as much as possible.

We don't know whether its mild or not. In which case, surely the logic is that we be even more cautious until everything is clear? The alternative is we let it progress hoping that its mild and find out its not, in which its too late.
Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65882 on: Today at 10:36:34 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:34:20 am
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.

I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.

Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem
I agree that it makes sense while moving around. Also, other countries have a temperature check on the front door which is no issue either.
Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65883 on: Today at 10:37:33 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:35:25 am
We don't know whether its mild or not. In which case, surely the logic is that we be even more cautious until everything is clear? The alternative is we let it progress hoping that its mild and find out its not, in which its too late.
I was talking hypothetically. I agree we should be cautious until we know. But if we do find out it is mild we should try and spread it as fast as possible shouldn't we?
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65884 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:32:55 am
Doesn't make sense to just have it all or nothing. They are phasing in restrictions.

Also, all the reports appear to be that this is a very mild variant, doesn't it? In which case the best case of action would be to let it spread as much as possible.
they don't know yet if it's mild or not, conflicting data, plus if you let it spread without trying to slow the spread down the NHS will get overwhelmed because even if it is milder it will not be milder for all.

If say 5% end up in hospital with Omicron compared to 10% with Delta (figures I've plucked out of the air by the way) and it spreads three times faster than Delta. You could end up with a similar number of hospitalisations if not more with Omicron
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65885 on: Today at 10:39:59 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:37:33 am
I was talking hypothetically. I agree we should be cautious until we know. But if we do find out it is mild we should try and spread it as fast as possible shouldn't we?

Not necessarily because even if it is mild with the increased transmissibility it can still result in a similar number of deaths of previous variants.

The key will be the vaccine efficacy against death or serious illness, if that remains as it is currently indicated to be (ie unaffected) then there will hopefully be an acceptance that whilst it may infect more people, it shouldnt harm many more people.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,845
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65886 on: Today at 10:40:35 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:34:20 am
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.

I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.

Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem

That's the case in NI too. I don't go to many pubs, but the ones I do go to all expect you to wear a mask if you aren't sitting at your table.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65887 on: Today at 10:43:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:24:54 am
Is the main driver of your changes up to the 20th, possibly having to isolate - thus not being able to travel........??
Has some influence but not completely no. Id be doing those changes anyway, not to prevent isolation and not being able to go but to prevent brining it with me on 20th unknown to me at the time. Though somethings Ive cancelled may not have been cancelled if I was spending Christmas with just the 3 of us at home.
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65888 on: Today at 10:43:28 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:39:59 am
Not necessarily because even if it is mild with the increased transmissibility it can still result in a similar number of deaths of previous variants.

The key will be the vaccine efficacy against death or serious illness, if that remains as it is currently indicated to be (ie unaffected) then there will hopefully be an acceptance that whilst it may infect more people, it shouldnt harm many more people.
just had something pop up on my phone that said two shots of Pfizer reduce the likelihood of hospitalisation by 70%, I guess that's a good thing but also might explain why they are pushing the booster as think before it was in the 90s wasn't it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,712
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65889 on: Today at 10:43:51 am »
We're going cinema tomorrow night, where we'll have to wear a mask. Then going to the football on Thursday, unless its postponed, to mix with 30,000 people and don't have to wear a mask. And then on Friday get a train down to London, wearing a mask, to then mix with 50 other people at my Xmas party where I won't have to wear a mask. And then have my booster on Saturday ;D

Its all a bit tricky to keep up with
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,486
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65890 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:34:20 am
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.

I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.

Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem

Ah sorry, yes that is the rule here in Scotland, you have to wear it when moving around.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,760
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65891 on: Today at 10:45:37 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm
From what I read on viral evolution,

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0690-4

https://www.salon.com/2021/11/09/why-the-is-unlikely-to-mutate-into-something-deadlier/

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/a-new-strain-of-coronavirus-what-you-should-know

viruses mutate to gain an evolutionary advantage, and one of the advantage is by being more transmissible so it spreads to more people. Two of the past major mutation versions progressions have increased in transmissibility: Alpha->Delta->Omicron.

I don't know if being more deadly (virulent) would be an advantage to the virus, seeing as it can't really transmit when the host is dead.

I thought this paragraph from the nature article was interestingI guess we'll have to wait and see how this plays out, then we'll have better idea of possible future virus mutations, and also of the current Omicron variant.

On virulence. It might be of little consequence with covid. If a variant had a 10% death rate with increased transmission, it would still spread widely as covid-19 transmission usually happens long before serious illness or death. Killing more hosts wouldnt make the virus disadvantaged in an evolutionary sense.
Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65892 on: Today at 10:55:13 am »
Good article here that explains it in simple terms on how boosters help when 2 doses struggle to prevent infection.

Omicron: Why do boosters work if two doses struggle? https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59639973
Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65893 on: Today at 10:58:33 am »
Does anyone know how many manc players were down with Covid for their game to be postponned. surely this should be treated the same as having 9 players out injured -- like we did last year.

Yes isolate players and staff - but they can still train in isolation.

Why was this match vs Brentford called off?
Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65894 on: Today at 11:04:41 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm
From what I read on viral evolution,

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0690-4

https://www.salon.com/2021/11/09/why-the-is-unlikely-to-mutate-into-something-deadlier/

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/a-new-strain-of-coronavirus-what-you-should-know

viruses mutate to gain an evolutionary advantage, and one of the advantage is by being more transmissible so it spreads to more people. Two of the past major mutation versions progressions have increased in transmissibility: Alpha->Delta->Omicron.

I don't know if being more deadly (virulent) would be an advantage to the virus, seeing as it can't really transmit when the host is dead.

I thought this paragraph from the nature article was interestingI guess we'll have to wait and see how this plays out, then we'll have better idea of possible future virus mutations, and also of the current Omicron variant.
Being more deadly is a negative for the virus. Viruses mutate to become more transmissible and less virulent because as you said, if they are too deadly then they kill the host.
