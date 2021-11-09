Wearing a mask doesn't impede the primary purpose of shops, public transport or cinema, whereas it does for the pub. It's balancing safety measures against other things like the economy and people's mental wellbeing - putting measures in place where you can without impacting what people can do.
yes I get the reasoning behind it but it still makes no sense to me, people eat and drink whilst watching films and plays too, yes it may not be the primary reason for being there.
I'm not talking about wearing a mask when you are sat down with your circle but surely when moving around, entering the pub, going to the loo and when at the bar it makes sense to.
Was in Ireland a couple of weeks ago and that's what you had to do there and it wasn't a problem