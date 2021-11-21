My argument is if you are double jabbed you still have protection against several Covid variants yet you are considered unjabbed!



Except a lot of what you're saying is simply not true. At the moment, the argument for the booster is that it gives (better) protection against Omicron, but even before that variant was known it had become clear that a booster would be needed to keep up protection (as seems to be the case with a lot of other vaccines). So no, no one said that you get two shots and then you're protected and done with Covid forever. It was always seen as two doses (or one in case of Johnson&Johnson) giving you protection for a while, but that it was possible (or even highly likely) that at one point booster shots would be needed.The problem is that all of this stuff is new and we don't know how things work. The vaccines have been developed one year ago and no one knew how long they'd give protection. Only over time have they now established that a booster is needed. It might be moving the goalposts, but there's a reason for that. It's not because some government or some experts simply made it up. I get the frustration and it is one of the big issues I have with how a lot of governments and politicians have been building up vaccines as "the end of the pandemic". They aren't. They play a huge part, but just having a vaccine doesn't mean it's all over and back to normal the day after you get your vaccine.You're also wrong about Austria. You're not unvaccinated after 6 months. Initially they limited the validity of the vaccination certificate to 12 months after the second dose. That was because they knew that it was likely that boosters would be needed at one point and protection would go down over time. The problem was, they didn't know how long that would take and the initial thought was that boosters might be needed after nine months. Over the course of time and with more and more studies coming out about how the vaccines are actually working it has turned out that a booster should be given 6 months after being fully vaccinated the first time (the recommendation has gone down to four months even here in Austria). That's why they have now adjusted the limitation to nine months which is still enough time to get your booster. And that's basically where we are. No one knows what the future will bring. Two doses and a booster might be enough to get longer lasting protection, it might not be. There might be another variant that needs another shot with an "updated" version of the vaccine, there might not be. Again, this is a pandemic caused by a new virus. There will always be things that change, so hoping that by doing x, y or z you're going back to normal overnight is just not what's going to happen. Not when there are places out there, where very few people are vaccinated and the virus is running rampant. All we can do individually is protect ourselves as best as we can by getting vaccinated and being reasonable in everyday life.