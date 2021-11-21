« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Mister men

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65800 on: Today at 07:59:57 pm
All the moaning over there ffs, they still haven't gotten around to boosters for the over 50's here in Dublin yet. Some people in Africa haven't even been offered a first shot yet.
Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65801 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:58:59 pm
The issue you have of course is another variant could emerge next week and you're constantly back to square one. Lots of resources from various services are tied up in administering vaccines. Not sure we ever break that cycle. A bit depressing.

This is the worry.

I recently had testicular cancer (thankfully stage one and caught early) but the fight to even see a Doctor was something else.

More booster jabs mean more pressure for them to treat other stuff.
Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65802 on: Today at 08:04:34 pm
I mean if regular vaccines become a thing then it really needs to become it's own section of the NHS and funded appropriately. It's not a massively skilled job (christ my Missus taught herself via YouTube and not regularly gives me my B12 shots) so should be able to find the workforce to man it.
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65803 on: Today at 08:07:36 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:57:02 pm
My argument is if you are double jabbed you still have protection against several Covid variants yet you are considered unjabbed!

Yeah because you dont have protection against the dominant variant (or at least not as much). Once Omnicron takes hold it will make up 99% of cases in the U.K. so having protection against Alpha or Delta will mean fuck all, its like trying to argue that you should be let into Glastonbury with last years wrist band.

I do take your point that it feels never ending and the constant experts suggesting we reintroduce restrictions and lockdowns is tiresome beyond belief, it genuinely feels like some people want this to last for as long as possible although I cant really think of any reason that a sane person would actually feel that way. Vaccines are our way out of it though and of course if new variants arise which require vaccination boosts or vaccination variation and the government require increased vaccination in order to avoid reintroducing restrictions then so be it. The fact is that vaccination reduces transmission, if me and everyone else spending the brief amount of time it takes to get jabbed (and maybe feeling ropey for a day or so once or twice a year) saves potentially thousands of lives then I cant see how anyone could have an issue with that, its by far the lesser of any evils and has worked fairly well so far. If vaccination didnt reduce transmission then Id agree with you but it does, hence the position.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65804 on: Today at 08:08:57 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:59:57 pm
All the moaning over there ffs, they still haven't gotten around to boosters for the over 50's here in Dublin yet. Some people in Africa haven't even been offered a first shot yet.

Exactly!
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65805 on: Today at 08:12:18 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:58:59 pm
The issue you have of course is another variant could emerge next week and you're constantly back to square one. Lots of resources from various services are tied up in administering vaccines. Not sure we ever break that cycle. A bit depressing.

It isnt square one though, square one is being without a vaccine and having to administer 2 doses to a population of 60 million people once we create one. The current position is needing to issue a booster to everyone which is far less cumbersome a task. I do Take the point that its a drain on resources however but if were going to go down the road of resourcing of the NHS with a Tory government then Id imagine vaccine administration is fairly far down on the list of legitimate complaints.

If you want to go on holiday to, say, Thailand, you get a jab and then if you want to go again after that jab has run out then you get another one, its the same principle here except were not protecting against the (relatively low) chance of catching malaria l or hepatitis B when on holiday for 2 weeks but the likely change of catching COViD via being constantly at risk of being exposed to it.
stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65806 on: Today at 08:16:07 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:57:02 pm
My argument is if you are double jabbed you still have protection against several Covid variants yet you are considered unjabbed!

Except a lot of what you're saying is simply not true. At the moment, the argument for the booster is that it gives (better) protection against Omicron, but even before that variant was known it had become clear that a booster would be needed to keep up protection (as seems to be the case with a lot of other vaccines). So no, no one said that you get two shots and then you're protected and done with Covid forever. It was always seen as two doses (or one in case of Johnson&Johnson) giving you protection for a while, but that it was possible (or even highly likely) that at one point booster shots would be needed.

The problem is that all of this stuff is new and we don't know how things work. The vaccines have been developed one year ago and no one knew how long they'd give protection. Only over time have they now established that a booster is needed. It might be moving the goalposts, but there's a reason for that. It's not because some government or some experts simply made it up. I get the frustration and it is one of the big issues I have with how a lot of governments and politicians have been building up vaccines as "the end of the pandemic". They aren't. They play a huge part, but just having a vaccine doesn't mean it's all over and back to normal the day after you get your vaccine.

You're also wrong about Austria. You're not unvaccinated after 6 months. Initially they limited the validity of the vaccination certificate to 12 months after the second dose. That was because they knew that it was likely that boosters would be needed at one point and protection would go down over time. The problem was, they didn't know how long that would take and the initial thought was that boosters might be needed after nine months. Over the course of time and with more and more studies coming out about how the vaccines are actually working it has turned out that a booster should be given 6 months after being fully vaccinated the first time (the recommendation has gone down to four months even here in Austria). That's why they have now adjusted the limitation to nine months which is still enough time to get your booster. And that's basically where we are. No one knows what the future will bring. Two doses and a booster might be enough to get longer lasting protection, it might not be. There might be another variant that needs another shot with an "updated" version of the vaccine, there might not be. Again, this is a pandemic caused by a new virus. There will always be things that change, so hoping that by doing x, y or z you're going back to normal overnight is just not what's going to happen. Not when there are places out there, where  very few people are vaccinated and the virus is running rampant. All we can do individually is protect ourselves as best as we can by getting vaccinated and being reasonable in everyday life.
Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65807 on: Today at 08:17:38 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:12:18 pm
It isnt square one though, square one is being without a vaccine and having to administer 2 doses to a population of 60 million people once we create one. The current position is needing to issue a booster to everyone which is far less cumbersome a task. I do Take the point that its a drain on resources however but if were going to go down the road of resourcing of the NHS with a Tory government then Id imagine vaccine administration is fairly far down on the list of legitimate complaints.

If you want to go on holiday to, say, Thailand, you get a jab and then if you want to go again after that jab has run out then you get another one, its the same principle here except were not protecting against the (relatively low) chance of catching malaria l or hepatitis B when on holiday for 2 weeks but the likely change of catching COViD via being constantly at risk of being exposed to it.

Square one is people having 2 'original' jabs and needing a booster. This booster is going to be needed to 40 odd million people, that's not an insignificant task if you're needing to do that more than once a year. I don't care about having jabs, makes no difference to me. I'll get one whenever my number is called but right now it is a drain on resources. I don't think it's controversial to make that point. In the NHS there's always an opportunity cost; you fund one thing or put people on one task and inevitably other areas are thinner.
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65808 on: Today at 08:23:39 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:17:38 pm
Square one is people having 2 'original' jabs and needing a booster. This booster is going to be needed to 40 odd million people, that's not an insignificant task if you're needing to do that more than once a year. I don't care about having jabs, makes no difference to me. I'll get one whenever my number is called but right now it is a drain on resources. I don't think it's controversial to make that point. In the NHS there's always an opportunity cost; you fund one thing or put people on one task and inevitably other areas are thinner.

Its not controversial at all which is why I said I agree with you on it. But the solution to that isnt to just fuck off vaccination if its is needed, its to make sure that a) it is needed and that the rollout of the vaccine is proportionate to the threat and b) that sufficient infrastructure, resourcing and funding of the NHS is in place to handle the need for vaccine administration without massively jeopardising other sectors of the NHS. The tories have been banging on about learning to live with the virus and rather than what they meant; which is just accept thousands of deaths each year, the way we actually learn to live with it is by putting COViD infrastructure in place so that the threat can be mitigated to a somewhat more palatable level without causing massive detriment to other vital services.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65809 on: Today at 08:34:15 pm
You do all know the booster is because they fucked up the original right? The microchips in the original were supposed to send and receive signals from bill gates, but they arent strong enough to reach the 5g towers. That's why they need is to have a booster.

--edit-- joking by the way
Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65810 on: Today at 08:36:15 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:34:15 pm
You do all know the booster is because they fucked up the original right? The microchips in the original were supposed to send and receive signals from bill gates, but they arent strong enough to reach the 5g towers. That's why they need is to have a booster.

--edit-- joking by the way

I heard the first was the microchip, the second was the mind controlling nanobots and this 3rd is the essence of Tory.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65811 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:53:05 pm
How often do you go to the dentist? Or the GP? How often do you MOT your car etc etc. Theres loads of minor inconveniences which we do without thinking about it as it helps for our lives to run better, COViD is here now and probably to stay for a fair while, it may be that vaccines become a part of our lives for a while but if that means no more lockdowns and that we can still live normal lives and go on holiday etc then its a small price to pay surely?

I also wouldnt rule out better vaccines coming out in the future, were still less two years into this. Science has delivered us amazing things already in the fight against Covid and I would be amazed if theres not more to come.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65812 on: Today at 08:39:15 pm
Are any vaccines in pill form? I know school kids have the flu one squirted up their nose like hayfever remedy.
Then we could distribute them via the supermarket.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65813 on: Today at 08:41:34 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:22:03 pm
So well need a vaccine for every single variant that they discover then? Otherwise youre classed as unvaccinated? Fed up of their BS, double vaxd were still catching covid when delta was running rampant. The variants will always evade vaccine over time. You comply and then you end up chasing your tail and Jab every 6 months ffs
Youre not unvaccinated, youd be not fully vaccinated. Theres a distinction here. Most scientific evidence now points to the fact these are 3 dose vaccines and not 2 dose vaccines. Just like the many others we get when we are kids.

The evidence as to why they are 3 dose vaccines is in your post - people eventually began picking up delta. Take omicron out of the equation completely - they are still 3 dose vaccines and were so with delta. Its not the new variant that has made them so, it was that way already. The change omicron has brought about is just a rush to get those third doses out - as it spreads so quick we dont have the time we would have had to plod along like we were doing with the rollout under delta.
Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65814 on: Today at 08:41:47 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:39:15 pm
Are any vaccines in pill form? I know school kids have the flu one squirted up their nose like hayfever remedy.
Then we could distribute them via the supermarket.

There are nasal spray COVID immunisations in development I think, arent there?
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65815 on: Today at 08:43:06 pm
Not to be sniffed at.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65816 on: Today at 08:45:27 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:39:15 pm
Are any vaccines in pill form? I know school kids have the flu one squirted up their nose like hayfever remedy.
Then we could distribute them via the supermarket.

Theres pills that can help treat you if you have Covid but not vaccinate you against catching it.

There was talk of AZ developing a nazal vaccine but not sure there that went. With the mRNA vaccines I think they probably have to be injected into muscle because somewhere in your body has to start making the spike protein in your body. Also you have to keep in mind that stomach acids might destroy a vaccine contents if it was administered by pill.
Legs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65817 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 03:18:56 pm
Yes, it's free. I would just book one now so you receive it tomorrow just to be on the safe side.

https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Cheers just ordered should be here in 2 days.  :)
