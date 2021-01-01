« previous next »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:13:45 pm
Damn got given the wrong shirt (go team AZ not) I remeber recently reading Tepid saying that AZ did not provide protection against Omicron and it really scared me. So in the case of AZ we are technically unvaccinated  again?
No this is wrong. Both AZ and Pfizer continue to give great protection against severe illness, its not like you are now unvaccinated.

What omicron has done is get beyond the defences the vaccine provides to stop you getting infected. This means the two doses are no longer as good at preventing infection, but still great at preventing severe disease if you do.

The results comparing AZ and Pfizer first two doses against omicron are very preliminary - its too early to be able to correct for age differences etc in the different groups being compared. And we know AZ was given to older average age group than Pfizer for example.
If they are asking people to work from home hopefully there will be less people on the trains now.
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 07:59:33 pm
Guys please help put my mind at ease. As you know me and my mother a due to have our booster jab soon however I have what seems like persistent  sniffles (Blocked nose or the other extreme clear runny nose). I blow my nose and it goes away only in the morning to start up again.  It has been going on for ages and I cannot shift it. I have had the flue jab about a month ago. I worry as I do not want to jeopardise the effectiveness of the booster jab. I feel fine otherwise. I read that a runny nose could be a case of covid if double jabbed. With the winter in full force I can not sure if its nothing to worry about or just to better safe then sorry. I wear a mask even in outside situations not just in shops etc?

I don'r want to go to the vaccination centre and tell them I have the sniffles and them not jab us and waste a journey getting there.
If thats the only symptom thats worrying you and youve had it for more than 10 days then its not covid. I wouldnt even mention it at the vaccine centre. It wont impact the effectiveness of your third dose.
