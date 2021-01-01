Visiting Stockholm this weekend, incredible how it's like covid never existed. Bar after bar and you can't find one person wearing a mask, even the officials and police at the airport not wearing them. Apparently the only 'advice' is to wear them on crowded public transport, although think I've seen two people do so after being on busy tubes.



Almost feels weird how relaxed people are. Nice to see how happy, friendly and talkative everyone is in supermarkets and restaurants etc. Seem to remember it being like that in the UK before the pandemic.



If anyone wants a time machine to 2019 give Sweden a visit!