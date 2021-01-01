« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2418320 times)

PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65560 on: Today at 08:53:20 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:49:28 am
That didn't take long, did it.

I'm sure by the end of next week we'll have enough real world data to know where this is going.
I think they were expecting to have enough by now. Probably enough to make early assesment, but yes id expect them to have a firm grip on the the hospitalisation / case ratio this time next week.
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65561 on: Today at 08:58:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:15:01 am
Yet,
 if a) it is much milder and despite the number of infections leads to less hospitalisations
 b) leads to immunity against more dangerous variants
 c) takes hold in countries where vaccines are far less prevalent

it could be fantastic
(I guess I'm always the optimist).
Conceivably it could lead to covid being no more dangerous that flu (yes , I understand flu is dangerous, but we won't have the lockdown\financial\psychological problems that go with covid).

Also....
Does the virus replicatate by splitting itself, and in doing so do small make changes to itself?  Kind of trying to understand how it mutates. I get how when male and female join, that there's changes in the resultant offspring. Just trying to understand how it happens at virus level . And would it mutate outside a human host as readily as inside, does it replicate mid air\when left on a surface.

Oh and been meaning to comeback to Macphisto I think who said the internet is to blame for so many idiots. Whilst I totally see their point, the knowledge shared amongst those that want it has been immense.  I guess the idiots that wouldn't pick up an encyclopedia have always been there, it's the just the difference is amplified.

If my GCSE level science is still right, viruses technically dont replicate themselves; your body replicates them after they bind with your cells.  Once the virus is replicated, it leaves the cell to infect another. It is in this replication process where mutations occur - your body doesnt create a perfect clone of the virus. With covid, apparently mutations are common (its a complicated virus) its when its a major change, it becomes a problem.

The key positive is that modifying a vaccine to deal with mutations and variants is much quicker and straightforward than developing a vaccine. So, while Omicron will likely kill people and make others very sick, its not a case of back to stage one.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65562 on: Today at 09:03:26 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:58:37 am
If my GCSE level science is still right, viruses technically dont replicate themselves; your body replicates them after they bind with your cells.  Once the virus is replicated, it leaves the cell to infect another. It is in this replication process where mutations occur - your body doesnt create a perfect clone of the virus. With covid, apparently mutations are common (its a complicated virus) its when its a major change, it becomes a problem.

Your either very young or have an excellent memory - or have had recourse to an internet source of knowledge.

A useful summary for those of us who didn't have 'O' level biology but in my day I don't think viruses had been invented. ;D
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65563 on: Today at 09:33:22 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:58:37 am
If my GCSE level science is still right, viruses technically dont replicate themselves; your body replicates them after they bind with your cells.  Once the virus is replicated, it leaves the cell to infect another. It is in this replication process where mutations occur - your body doesnt create a perfect clone of the virus. With covid, apparently mutations are common (its a complicated virus) its when its a major change, it becomes a problem.

The key positive is that modifying a vaccine to deal with mutations and variants is much quicker and straightforward than developing a vaccine. So, while Omicron will likely kill people and make others very sick, its not a case of back to stage one.

Correct.  Viruses are just particles, not a living organism.
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65564 on: Today at 09:38:39 am »
Visiting Stockholm this weekend, incredible how it's like covid never existed. Bar after bar and you can't find one person wearing a mask, even the officials and police at the airport not wearing them. Apparently the only 'advice' is to wear them on crowded public transport, although think I've seen two people do so after being on busy tubes.

Almost feels weird how relaxed people are. Nice to see how happy, friendly and talkative everyone is in supermarkets and restaurants etc. Seem to remember it being like that in the UK before the pandemic.

If anyone wants a time machine to 2019 give Sweden a visit!
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65565 on: Today at 09:59:16 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:40:09 am
Education sec (Zahawi) on sky news confirms there are now people in hospital in the UK with the Omicron variant.

Went in because of it or went in then found to have it? (like in SA) Makes a huge difference. We're obviously going to get people in hospital with it but knowing why is important
