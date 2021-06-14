No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.
Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.
The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.
What one person believes or where they put their faith or not in no way endangers the health of others (religious nutters obviously not counting). I don't know why these non-arguments keep creeping up, almost two years into a worldwide pandemic.
We restrict the use of alcohol and cigarettes in specific settings, because they present a health risk not just to the user but to those he interacts with in society. If you sit at home smoking three packs of Marlboro every day, please go ahead. Society even covers for your health problems later down the road (given you live in a place with a decent health care system).
But whether you believe in a God, no God or a ten headed alien beast in no way means anything to my health, not even when we sit side by side in a pub.
And in case you hadn't noticed, no, we do not have the right to make our own choices in anything anywhere ever. Well, we sort of do, but there are consequences - so I make the choice to kill my neighbour because he annoys me or I just ignore traffic rules hitting pedestrians and bikers left and right. My choice?