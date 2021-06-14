Yeah but this is my fear, why the new restrictions if it is not hospitilalising/ leading to high numbers of deaths.



It's just a constant cylce of easing/ loosening restrictions based on "cases".

Like psychological warfare where we think we are out of it and things get back to some sort of normality, and then they are locking things down again then constantly.



Starting to really wear me down now, and Dreading where this is all leading.



I understand what you're saying, and yes, it is tiring. Talking to people at work and to friends and neighbours many are totally overworked but under relaxed, so to say. Workloads are immense for many, but the possibilities to recharge batteries have been severely limited for more than 20 months now. Even if you manage(d) to get some time off or to even go on holidays the whole situation is just always there and it is difficult for many people to simply let their minds relax for a while.It is a global pandemic. As nice as it would have been that with the vaccines available and infections dropping in the summer months (well, in some countries anyway) we had just flicked a switch in September and everything went back to normal, this was never realistic. The pandemic needs to run its course, there will be waves and it will take a bit longer. It will not last forever, no pandemic ever has, and we have some good weapons for the battle. We need patience and endurance. There will be light at the end of the tunnel.