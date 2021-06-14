« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65480 on: Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
I have had no communication from my GP or anyone in regards to getting a booster shot. I know my mum and myself had two shots of AS with the second one on June 14th 2021. So I assume that the booster is on December 14 2014. Which booster will we get and want to get protection against this new strain if possible as well?
Youll get either Pfizer or Moderna as booster - either one is good, take whichever they are giving.

You should call your GP and arrange for a booster, you are eligible now and dont have to wait until December 14th.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65481 on: Yesterday at 06:21:40 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm
Youll get either Pfizer or Moderna as booster - either one is good, take whichever they are giving.

You should call your GP and arrange for a booster, you are eligible now and dont have to wait until December 14th.

will call my GP on Monday and get on it before it gets to close to the Christmas rush. Thanks mate for your comment. I know mum has a penicillin allergy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65482 on: Yesterday at 06:24:11 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 06:21:40 pm
will call my GP on Monday and get on it before it gets to close to the Christmas rush. Thanks mate for your comment.

Just book it online https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65483 on: Yesterday at 06:25:56 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 06:21:40 pm
will call my GP on Monday and get on it before it gets to close to the Christmas rush. Thanks mate for your comment. I know mum has a penicillin allergy.

The instructions in Scotland were specifically to not call your GP and use the website or dedicated helpline - but may be different elsewhere.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65484 on: Yesterday at 06:27:39 pm »
I got my booster booked in a couple of weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65485 on: Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm »
Yeah just book on the government site and theyll tell you where and when the nearest appointments to you are.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65486 on: Yesterday at 06:33:53 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 06:21:40 pm
will call my GP on Monday and get on it before it gets to close to the Christmas rush. Thanks mate for your comment. I know mum has a penicillin allergy.
Agree with the above - book it online.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

If appointments are too far in the future then try a drop in centre of you can that you can search for here:

https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65487 on: Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:15:34 pm
Likely the UKHSA variant report that came out a few hours ago.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1040076/Technical_Briefing_31.pdf

Summary would be omicron has 3 fold higher rate of household transmission, has fairly big reduction in vaccine efficacy against infections for two doses, and a 5 fold increase in reinfections. Its early data, those numbers will probably change.
Ok thanks.

Does the initial "positivity" that it's less "deadly" still stand or do we need to wait another few weeks?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65488 on: Yesterday at 06:44:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm
Ok thanks.

Does the initial "positivity" that it's less "deadly" still stand or do we need to wait another few weeks?
I would say that the chances that its less deadly have got a little higher over the last few days, but are still far from certain
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65489 on: Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm »
Had Moderna booster yesterday after 2 previous of Pfizer.  No reaction to any thankfully.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65490 on: Yesterday at 06:47:24 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 06:21:40 pm
will call my GP on Monday and get on it before it gets to close to the Christmas rush. Thanks mate for your comment. I know mum has a penicillin allergy.

Would also agree with those recommending that you try to book online. There are some pre-questions about access/needs, etc that may or may not be relevant for both of your circumstances before you get to available vaccination venues in your area. Hope you get it sorted. If you haven't seen it, there's also a separate thread in the boozer section for something a little more informal than in here.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347119.0
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65491 on: Yesterday at 06:52:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:44:35 pm
I would say that the chances that its less deadly have got a little higher over the last few days, but are still far from certain
Fingers crossed. Still along way to go until that is confirmed.... Probably New Year?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65492 on: Yesterday at 06:53:45 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 06:52:04 pm
Fingers crossed. Still along way to go until that is confirmed.... Probably New Year?
Possibly months.

It will be difficult to separate from pre-existing immunity from infection and vaccines
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65493 on: Yesterday at 07:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 03:39:02 pm
I probably don't know enough about mental illness but why does depression and anxiety mean you are unable to wear a mask?

I don't think that was what Darkness was saying there. More that getting into heated exchanges on the internet can impact on his/her mental health, so they were going to swerve it from now on.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65494 on: Yesterday at 07:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:21:05 pm
Is it though? Deaths have reduced by 12% over the last 2 weeks.

It's easy to treat them as 'just numbers' but over 100 people are dying a day. Every day. Day in. Day out.

These aren't numbers. They are people.

If these are non-vaccinated people then it's a real tragedy as they didn't need to die.

I honestly believe that those spreading anti-vax bullshit should be tried for multiple counts of manslaughter.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65495 on: Yesterday at 07:30:07 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
I have had no communication from my GP or anyone in regards to getting a booster shot. I know my mum and myself had two shots of AS with the second one on June 14th 2021. So I assume that the booster is on December 14 2014. Which booster will we get and want to get protection against this new strain if possible as well?
I've had a rash of notifications telling me I'm now eligible for my booster.

I actually booked it online a week or two ago for 18th December, but my local chemist (where I had jabs 1 & 2) texted to say I could get the booster if I just walked up today. Today is exactly 6 months to the day since I had my second jab. my first two jabs were AZ, so the nurse today said I would get Pfizer or Moderna. I had Pfizer.

I've just cancelled my original appointment.

I hope you and Mum get sorted soon. All the best.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65496 on: Yesterday at 07:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 07:22:14 pm
It's easy to treat them as 'just numbers' but over 100 people are dying a day. Every day. Day in. Day out.

These aren't numbers. They are people.

If these are non-vaccinated people then it's a real tragedy as they didn't need to die.

I honestly believe that those spreading anti-vax bullshit should be tried for multiple counts of manslaughter.
It's tragic, isn't it.

Professor No-Mates, sat in his/her bedroom peddling lies, myths, disinformation, misinformation and outrageous theories plucked out of their arses which are directly leading to the deaths of impressionable people.

I wonder if they feel satisfied at their horrible little power and ego trips?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65497 on: Yesterday at 08:03:57 pm »
sick of this shit to be honest .. wish it would just fuck off man  :no
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65498 on: Yesterday at 08:08:55 pm »
Booked my booster for Tuesday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65499 on: Yesterday at 08:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 07:22:14 pm
It's easy to treat them as 'just numbers' but over 100 people are dying a day. Every day. Day in. Day out.

These aren't numbers. They are people.

If these are non-vaccinated people then it's a real tragedy as they didn't need to die.

I honestly believe that those spreading anti-vax bullshit should be tried for multiple counts of manslaughter.

Without being the legal pedant here manslaughter isnt ever going to be possible due the legal elements that make up manslaughter not being met. I do agree, however, that a charge of endangering life by the spreading of dangerous false information should be created but of course no government, especially not this one, will ever do that for fear of the backlash for curtailing freedom of speech.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65500 on: Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm
Had Moderna booster yesterday after 2 previous of Pfizer.  No reaction to any thankfully.
That's good to hear. I spoke to three people in the past ten days who had a Moderna booster after Pfizer, and they all felt pretty shit for at least two days. None of them had experienced any effects after the initial two Pfizers jabs. So when earlier today I managed to book my booster for next week, I made sure I have two days wfh for the remaining week. So if Moderna kicks me in the gut I can sit in bed with the laptop, unkempt hair and a hot tea by my side.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65501 on: Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm »
Quote from: RF on December  9, 2021, 11:19:29 pm
No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.

Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.

The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a  person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.
What one person believes or where they put their faith or not in no way endangers the health of others (religious nutters obviously not counting). I don't know why these non-arguments keep creeping up, almost two years into a worldwide pandemic.

We restrict the use of alcohol and cigarettes in specific settings, because they present a health risk not just to the user but to those he interacts with in society. If you sit at home smoking three packs of Marlboro every day, please go ahead. Society even covers for your health problems later down the road (given you live in a place with a decent health care system).
But whether you believe in a God, no God or a ten headed alien beast in no way means anything to my health, not even when we sit side by side in a pub.

And in case you hadn't noticed, no, we do not have the right to make our own choices in anything anywhere ever. Well, we sort of do, but there are consequences - so I make the choice to kill my neighbour because he annoys me or I just ignore traffic rules hitting pedestrians and bikers left and right. My choice?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:28 pm by lamad »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65502 on: Yesterday at 09:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December  9, 2021, 06:49:10 pm
The number of people with asthma seems to have gone through the roof.
Actually from my experience people with asthma or other complications are very aware of the health risks and don't run around proudly not wearing a mask. The very first person vaccinated back in early January amongst the people I work with was a student who has asthma. He was in the very first group eligible for a jab and he was super happy about it. He also wears a mask whenever it is required. And he isn't the only one I know who has asthma or other complications and they all wear masks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65503 on: Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
That's good to hear. I spoke to three people in the past ten days who had a Moderna booster after Pfizer, and they all felt pretty shit for at least two days. None of them had experienced any effects after the initial two Pfizers jabs. So when earlier today I managed to book my booster for next week, I made sure I have two days wfh for the remaining week. So if Moderna kicks me in the gut I can sit in bed with the laptop, unkempt hair and a hot tea by my side.
I had a Moderna booster this afternoon, stung a bit going in, as did my second Pfizer shot, didn't feel the first at all.

I was fine after my second, aside from a sore arm which came on a few hours later, feel fine at the moment though, so hopefully the same tomorrow and beyond.

I've finished work now until 4th January so even if it knocks me out for a couple of days it's not a major issue.

Missus had her Moderna booster yesterday after two AZs, she was rough for a week after her first AZ, tired after her second one and tired again now after her booster (she's gone to bed already, same last night)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65504 on: Yesterday at 09:05:48 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:02:17 pm
Actually from my experience people with asthma or other complications are very aware of the health risks and don't run around proudly not wearing a mask. The very first person vaccinated back in early January amongst the people I work with was a student who has asthma. He was in the very first group eligible for a jab and he was super happy about it. He also wears a mask whenever it is required. And he isn't the only one I know who has asthma or other complications and they all wear masks.
you would have to be some sort of mug not to wear a mask if you have asthma because someone with breathing issues does not want a dose of CoVid on top of that
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65505 on: Yesterday at 09:20:38 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on December  8, 2021, 09:10:44 pm
Yeah but this is my fear, why the new restrictions if it is not hospitilalising/ leading to high numbers of deaths.

It's just a constant cylce of easing/ loosening restrictions based on "cases".
Like psychological warfare where we think we are out of it and things get back to some sort of normality, and then they are locking things down again then constantly.

Starting to really wear me down now, and Dreading where this is all leading.
I understand what you're saying, and yes, it is tiring. Talking to people at work and to friends and neighbours many are totally overworked but under relaxed, so to say. Workloads are immense for many, but the possibilities to recharge batteries have been severely limited for more than 20 months now. Even if you manage(d) to get some time off or to even go on holidays the whole situation is just always there and it is difficult for many people to simply let their minds relax for a while.

It is a global pandemic. As nice as it would have been that with the vaccines available and infections dropping in the summer months (well, in some countries anyway) we had just flicked a switch in September and everything went back to normal, this was never realistic. The pandemic needs to run its course, there will be waves and it will take a bit longer. It will not last forever, no pandemic ever has, and we have some good weapons for the battle. We need patience and endurance. There will be light at the end of the tunnel.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65506 on: Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December  8, 2021, 09:13:40 am
Yep.

Theres also a German study out thats more pessimistic. In their study, six months after double vaccinated meant zero antibodies against covid (dont forget its not just antibodies weve got, so dont panic!)

Booster jabs will be very important here.
Could you point me to this study? We had numbers mentioned here on the news in the past few days and information coming out of studies, and it could be that antibody levels decline more/faster than expected. But nowhere have I heard anything about there being zero antibodies after six months of double vaccination.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65507 on: Yesterday at 09:39:01 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm
Could you point me to this study? We had numbers mentioned here on the news in the past few days and information coming out of studies, and it could be that antibody levels decline more/faster than expected. But nowhere have I heard anything about there being zero antibodies after six months of double vaccination.
https://twitter.com/cieseksandra/status/1468465347519041539?s=21
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65508 on: Yesterday at 09:59:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm
Ok thanks.

Does the initial "positivity" that it's less "deadly" still stand or do we need to wait another few weeks?
For me, Ive not seen anything to suggest this variant is less deadly. I think it will turn out to be similar to delta. Though it could still turn out to be milder, its still very unclear.

Having said that, theres growing evidence that vaccines and previous infections are dramatically blunting its severity for those that do get a first infection or a reinfection. Thats probably where the anecdotal evidence of this variant being milder is coming from - its not the virus, its the population.

We may see really scary jumps in infection numbers, well probably see a big jump in posters in here saying theyve had a positive test - but severe disease may be very rare for those vaccinated/previously infected. Im sure there are a few people that read this thread but dont post who arent vaccinated - my advice to them would be to go get your first dose. It could be a messy few weeks, your odds of picking this up over the next month have jumped enormously. Just one vaccine dose now could make the difference between a mild infection or taking the risk of having a severe infection.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65509 on: Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Redman0151 on Yesterday at 09:30:32 am
I think there's been a growing radicalisation in Liverpool for a few years now, and it's not talked about enough. The first proper time I saw it was the Alfie case when a bunch of dickheads were protesting outside Alder Hey and harrassing nurses and Doctors. There's a radicalisation pipeline happening, especially amongst younger people on Instagram or Facebook. It's not unique to Liverpool, but it's definitely strong here. And it seems to be particularly strong in the gym lovers/young single mums groups.

I got told by somebody in Milan, some were talking about how their mate could get them fake NHS vaccine passes for £200 so they could keep going the aways

That seems to be the starting point for the anti science, attention seeking know nothing's.

Sadly misplaced militancy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65510 on: Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm »
The vaccine data is making me absolutely desperate to get the booster.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65511 on: Yesterday at 10:58:35 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm
The vaccine data is making me absolutely desperate to get the booster.

Seems easy to get in London for under 40s now apparently. Still searching and waiting for places around Liverpool to pop up, will try a couple tomorrow and see. Im late 30s and almost bang on 6 months so hoping if they have any spares going Ill be next in line.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65512 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm »
Interesting that Irish gyms are receiving a high number of requests for cancellations and suspensions of accounts from unvaccinated users. The covid cert has just been introduced for gyms.

I remember reading that mma fighters and fans are a hotbed of rightwing conspiracy theories. I wonder if its the case amongst a lot of bodybuilding types and the forums they frequent?. "Im strong and healthy, I trust my immune system", is something I've heard a few times.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65513 on: Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:21:05 pm
Is it though? Deaths have reduced by 12% over the last 2 weeks.
Deaths lag several weeks behind cases. Cases numbers appear to be exploding. Without the vaccine you'd expect the NHS to collapse by Xmas. 
Countries with less access to vaccine must be terrified. We can but pray the effects of this variant are less severe.
( I do wonder why we can't have modified it ourselves to be mega transmissible and less harmful. Assuming that once you've had it you are then protected against other variants)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65514 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm
Interesting that Irish gyms are receiving a high number of requests for cancellations and suspensions of accounts from unvaccinated users. The covid cert has just been introduced for gyms.

I remember reading that mma fighters and fans are a hotbed of rightwing conspiracy theories. I wonder if its the case amongst a lot of bodybuilding types and the forums they frequent?. "Im strong and healthy, I trust my immune system", is something I've heard a few times.

I wonder why?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65515 on: Yesterday at 11:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 10:58:35 pm
Seems easy to get in London for under 40s now apparently. Still searching and waiting for places around Liverpool to pop up, will try a couple tomorrow and see. Im late 30s and almost bang on 6 months so hoping if they have any spares going Ill be next in line.

Even in London it seems to be a bit of postcode lottery, although easiest way to get it here for a while now has just been to do a walk in at some of the big hospitals who extended this to under 40s a while ago
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65516 on: Today at 08:11:16 am »
Read yesterday that many unvaccinated covid patients ask to be jabbed when they arrive in hospital. I remember having this debate on here very early on in the pandemic, that a vaccine is not a cure. I wonder if there are still people who think that it is, and that they can delay "getting jabbed" until they get ill?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65517 on: Today at 08:32:20 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm
The vaccine data is making me absolutely desperate to get the booster.

Theres a few places mentioned here who are boosting under 40s

https://apple.news/A_OvMYQODS4eUm-H_sdpehA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65518 on: Today at 09:25:48 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:11:16 am
Read yesterday that many unvaccinated covid patients ask to be jabbed when they arrive in hospital. I remember having this debate on here very early on in the pandemic, that a vaccine is not a cure. I wonder if there are still people who think that it is, and that they can delay "getting jabbed" until they get ill?

Stable door, horse and bolted springs to mind.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65519 on: Today at 09:36:13 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:32:20 am
Theres a few places mentioned here who are boosting under 40s

https://apple.news/A_OvMYQODS4eUm-H_sdpehA

Interesting. We live in Kent but went to Guy's for our second jabs because we couldn't find anywhere closer and we wanted it done ASAP (it was either drive 50 mins or be on a train 50 mins). However, with infections as they are, getting the train to London for a booster feels much riskier than when we went for our second jab in July. It's tempting, though, to get it done before Christmas.
