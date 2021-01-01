yep it makes little sense, it's like having to wear a mask ina shop that you go into for no more than half an hour but you can go into the boozer without wearing one, move freely around, talk to anyone you want, stay as long as you want and never have to put on a mask.
It's confusing, it's inconsistent and yet again they have left it all too late. Again delaying the changes instead of bringing them in immediately when Omicron is doubling every couple of days.
Not at all surprised with this shower though
Wearing masks in shops, does not reduce spending too much
Wearing masks in pubs, reduced licensed victuallers trade, upsets the mad drunk bastards like Farage as well
Just use common sense, you should know the game by now, avoid proximity to idiots