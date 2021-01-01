« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65320 on: Today at 12:13:35 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 10:29:58 pm
yep it makes little sense, it's like having to wear a mask ina shop that you go into for no more than half an hour but you can go into the boozer without wearing one, move freely around, talk to anyone you want, stay as long as you want and never have to put on a mask.

It's confusing, it's inconsistent and yet again they have left it all too late. Again delaying the changes instead of bringing them in immediately when Omicron is doubling every couple of days.

Not at all surprised with this shower though

Wearing masks in shops, does not reduce spending too much
Wearing masks in pubs, reduced licensed victuallers trade, upsets the mad drunk bastards like Farage as well


Just use common sense, you should know the game by now, avoid proximity to idiots
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65321 on: Today at 06:39:15 am
Why did us and Denmark end up as the European test cases?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65322 on: Today at 06:58:24 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:13 am
Indeed, a crammed 10k stadium is no different to a crammed 50k stadium, indeed it may be worse
Is for practical reasons.

Venues bigger than 10k are much more likely to have the infrastructure to be able able to cope with implementing checks for this. Take a club like fleetwood town and compare them with us, I suspect thats why.
