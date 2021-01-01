« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65280 on: Today at 07:00:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:24:44 pm
Yes - for all events with over 10k.

Least City fans won't be affected.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65281 on: Today at 07:15:52 pm
The Covid cranks have started to get dangerous;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-59583381

Six years for multiple arson seems a bit light.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65282 on: Today at 07:19:06 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 06:22:52 pm

That ain't no way to have fun...

So Mama told you not to come?
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65283 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:41:39 pm
Denmark releasing their data on Omicron as a proportion of total cases daily now.

https://twitter.com/MadsAlbertsen85/status/1468613597794291712


Now thats an exponential growth curve
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65284 on: Today at 08:08:11 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:24:44 pm
Yes - for all events with over 10k.


I'd like to know why 10k is the magic number
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65285 on: Today at 08:13:00 pm
The thing about the passports, does the card I got for the vaccine with the QR sticker on it work as a passport, or do you actually need to app on your phone and have to take a selfie and all that?
Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65286 on: Today at 08:14:14 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:13:00 pm
The thing about the passports, does the card I got for the vaccine with the QR sticker on it work as a passport, or do you actually need to app on your phone and have to take a selfie and all that?

I'm not sure how it works in Ireland, but in the UK you can add to your Apple wallet from the NHS App. Makes life a lot easier.
Jolly Elf?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65287 on: Today at 08:22:56 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:13:00 pm
The thing about the passports, does the card I got for the vaccine with the QR sticker on it work as a passport, or do you actually need to app on your phone and have to take a selfie and all that?

In Scotland you can get a PDF file with QR codes on it which you can print off.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65288 on: Today at 08:24:14 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:14:14 pm
I'm not sure how it works in Ireland, but in the UK you can add to your Apple wallet from the NHS App. Makes life a lot easier.
I have one of these, but it has a little sticker on it stating the vaccine brand and a LOT/batch number with a little QR square next to it.



Not sure if these are viable or not.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65289 on: Today at 08:26:48 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:24:14 pm
I have one of these, but it has a little sticker on it stating the vaccine brand and a LOT/batch number with a little QR square next to it.



Not sure if these are viable or not.

Nobody accepts those - too easy to forge.  You can buy knocked off ones.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65290 on: Today at 08:27:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:08:11 pm

I'd like to know why 10k is the magic number

It isn't, they're making it up as they go.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65291 on: Today at 08:27:51 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:24:14 pm
I have one of these, but it has a little sticker on it stating the vaccine brand and a LOT/batch number with a little QR square next to it.



Not sure if these are viable or not.

The cards are not a passport. You'll need to get it from the NHS app. You used to be able to call a number and they'd send uou a paper one too, not sure if that's changed.

I you use the app, there's an option to download or email a pdf, you can print that or just save on your phone.
