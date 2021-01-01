Yes - for all events with over 10k.
That ain't no way to have fun...
Denmark releasing their data on Omicron as a proportion of total cases daily now.https://twitter.com/MadsAlbertsen85/status/1468613597794291712
The thing about the passports, does the card I got for the vaccine with the QR sticker on it work as a passport, or do you actually need to app on your phone and have to take a selfie and all that?
I'm not sure how it works in Ireland, but in the UK you can add to your Apple wallet from the NHS App. Makes life a lot easier.
I have one of these, but it has a little sticker on it stating the vaccine brand and a LOT/batch number with a little QR square next to it. Not sure if these are viable or not.
I'd like to know why 10k is the magic number
