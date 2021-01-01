Vaccine passports for shops is impractical, its probably manageable for big supermarkets but my missus works in a shop where they only have a maximum of 2 people on the shop floor at a time, sometimes not even that. They used to have 3 or 4 on at a time pre-lockdown but they slashed a load of jobs (and then the owner went out and acquired another business and a football club but thats another story).



Its completely unfair to ask a minimum wage shop assistant to deal with the brunt of an increasingly more frustrated public by asking them to prove their vaccination status. Even more so when they may be lone trading.