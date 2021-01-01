« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2403889 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65200 on: Today at 11:24:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:13:31 am
Will vaccine passports actually work?

If not, why bother?

Seems odd to bring them in to deal with a variant that is much better at evading vaccine protection (at least in terms of avoiding infection)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65201 on: Today at 11:25:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:13:31 am
Will vaccine passports actually work?

If not, why bother?
Depends on what youre asking do they work for I think. Can they help control the delta wave - probably. Will they help against a potential omicron wave - likely not as much.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65202 on: Today at 11:41:25 am »
So if its true and they announce more restrictions today, just to deflect from their own shit storm, then I think there is a very real chance of civil unrest.

Not to mention this will be the final nail in the coffin for the hospitality industry.

Amazing. We are being trolled by this twat of a PM and his mates.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65203 on: Today at 11:43:12 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 11:41:25 am
So if its true and they announce more restrictions today, just to deflect from their own shit storm, then I think there is a very real chance of civil unrest.

Not to mention this will be the final nail in the coffin for the hospitality industry.

Amazing. We are being trolled by this twat of a PM and his mates.

It depends on where they draw the line for "large venues" needing vaccination passports, pubs and restaurants likely ok, clubs, concerts theatres, football etc maybe impacted though.

A bigger issue may end up being that people alter behaviour if cases start to increase, nothing to stop people having Christmas parties under current rules but a lot of them are still being cancelled
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65204 on: Today at 12:49:05 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:43:12 am
It depends on where they draw the line for "large venues" needing vaccination passports, pubs and restaurants likely ok, clubs, concerts theatres, football etc maybe impacted though.

A bigger issue may end up being that people alter behaviour if cases start to increase, nothing to stop people having Christmas parties under current rules but a lot of them are still being cancelled
It didn't happen from the start. Won't happen now. At least, not enough people.

As I said earlier: we need to get lucky. Not just with the new variant, but with the whole fucking thing. There's far too many idiots in the world, unfortunately. The internet and social media has a lot to answer for.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65205 on: Today at 01:00:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:42 am
After what is coming out with those fucking c*nts in government and their party last year, people are just going to say fuck off and either not get tested or just ignore any rules.

We've all followed the rules and these c*nts have taken the fucking utter piss and its going to result in millions saying fuck this, I'm doing nothing you say now. And I'm wrong for wishing death on them?
If they do that then they're fools. The jabs benefit them and the people they mix with and anything the Government says or does shouldn't change whether people get jabbed or not.

Where the Govt are in trouble is if they try to impose restrictions on what people can do and where they can go. Then, quite rightly in my view, people are entitled to tell them to fuck off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65206 on: Today at 01:07:53 pm »
Vaccine passports for shops is impractical, its probably manageable for big supermarkets but my missus works in a shop where they only have a maximum of 2 people on the shop floor at a time, sometimes not even that. They used to have 3 or 4 on at a time pre-lockdown but they slashed a load of jobs (and then the owner went out and acquired another business and a football club but thats another story).

Its completely unfair to ask a minimum wage shop assistant to deal with the brunt of an increasingly more frustrated public by asking them to prove their vaccination status. Even more so when they may be lone trading.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65207 on: Today at 01:10:37 pm »
Are people being contacted over boosters or is it best to call?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65208 on: Today at 01:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:10:37 pm
Are people being contacted over boosters or is it best to call?

Booked mine for tomorrow here as normal :-

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65209 on: Today at 01:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:00:39 pm
If they do that then they're fools. The jabs benefit them and the people they mix with and anything the Government says or does shouldn't change whether people get jabbed or not.

Where the Govt are in trouble is if they try to impose restrictions on what people can do and where they can go. Then, quite rightly in my view, people are entitled to tell them to fuck off.

I didn't mention not getting jabbed, as you can see in the part you highlighted, I was referring to taking LFT and PCR tests and abiding by any social distancing or mixing restrictions.

They can't turn around to someone like me, who is tripled jabbed, and say I can't see family or friends, not after they got fucking pissed, had a party and probably went at it like Matt Hancock in an office, when we didn't even have a vaccine rollout in place.

They have told us to fuck off, people will now tell them to fuck off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65210 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65211 on: Today at 01:26:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:16:59 pm
I didn't mention not getting jabbed, as you can see in the part you highlighted, I was referring to taking LFT and PCR tests and abiding by any social distancing or mixing restrictions.

They can't turn around to someone like me, who is tripled jabbed, and say I can't see family or friends, not after they got fucking pissed, had a party and probably went at it like Matt Hancock in an office, when we didn't even have a vaccine rollout in place.

They have told us to fuck off, people will now tell them to fuck off.
Sorry Rob, misread that first bit. Must've still been angry after seeing that joke of a PM coming out with yet more lies.

I totally agree with you. They have no moral authority to tell people what they can and cant do and people, quite rightly will ignore them. Before all this, I'd already said that if they try to lockdown triple jabbed people before imposing restrictions on those who've refused then they can also fuck off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65212 on: Today at 01:30:50 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65213 on: Today at 01:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:30:50 pm
Cool, thanks. I might call them up. :)

If you're over 40, go for it :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65214 on: Today at 01:34:39 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65215 on: Today at 01:36:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:34:39 pm
Tomorrow?! Jammy sod. Mines 22nd.

I kept checking as mine was around 22nd as well. One popped up about 30 miles away so grabbed it
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65216 on: Today at 01:39:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:34:39 pm
Tomorrow?! Jammy sod. Mines 22nd.

Is that the earliest available appointment? Where are you?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65217 on: Today at 01:55:17 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:36:31 pm
I kept checking as mine was around 22nd as well. One popped up about 30 miles away so grabbed it
Nice one!

Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 01:39:29 pm
Is that the earliest available appointment? Where are you?
Buckinghamshire. It's only showing pharmacies near me. From Wycombe to Marlow & it was originally showing 29th couple of hours ago. Cancelled & managed to get 22nd at the moment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65218 on: Today at 02:11:21 pm »
Salah on the COVID vaccine: They are doctors who have been working and studying medicine for years. If I said this is wrong then I'm like anyone on the street who would correct my way of playing. The doctors and WHO said so, so we must follow them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65219 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:13:31 am
Will vaccine passports actually work?

If not, why bother?
To stop people talking about the party?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65220 on: Today at 02:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:11:21 pm
Salah on the COVID vaccine: They are doctors who have been working and studying medicine for years. If I said this is wrong then I'm like anyone on the street who would correct my way of playing. The doctors and WHO said so, so we must follow them.
Always had my doubts about Salah because he's mates with Lovren, so that's good to see.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65221 on: Today at 02:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:11:21 pm
Salah on the COVID vaccine: They are doctors who have been working and studying medicine for years. If I said this is wrong then I'm like anyone on the street who would correct my way of playing. The doctors and WHO said so, so we must follow them.

That happens a lot though..."he must score that", "why did he not use his other foot", "he should have passed".... everybody always knows better :-\
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65222 on: Today at 02:21:37 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:18:15 pm
That happens a lot though..."he must score that", "why did he not use his other foot", "he should have passed".... everybody always knows better :-\

Everyone has an opinion - some are more valid than others.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65223 on: Today at 02:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:26:21 pm
Sorry Rob, misread that first bit. Must've still been angry after seeing that joke of a PM coming out with yet more lies.

I totally agree with you. They have no moral authority to tell people what they can and cant do and people, quite rightly will ignore them. Before all this, I'd already said that if they try to lockdown triple jabbed people before imposing restrictions on those who've refused then they can also fuck off.

Thing is though, it's about doing what is right, and not about what someone else is doing or saying. The right thing is to be careful, get vaccinated, wear your mask, avoid large groups of people, especially indoors. I do that because I don't want covid to spread, not because someone in goveenment is telling me to. Them having a party doesn't mean I now also won't do what's right.
