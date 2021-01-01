If they do that then they're fools. The jabs benefit them and the people they mix with and anything the Government says or does shouldn't change whether people get jabbed or not.
Where the Govt are in trouble is if they try to impose restrictions on what people can do and where they can go. Then, quite rightly in my view, people are entitled to tell them to fuck off.
I didn't mention not getting jabbed, as you can see in the part you highlighted, I was referring to taking LFT and PCR tests and abiding by any social distancing or mixing restrictions.
They can't turn around to someone like me, who is tripled jabbed, and say I can't see family or friends, not after they got fucking pissed, had a party and probably went at it like Matt Hancock in an office, when we didn't even have a vaccine rollout in place.
They have told us to fuck off, people will now tell them to fuck off.