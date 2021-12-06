« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1625 1626 1627 1628 1629 [1630]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2402724 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,574
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65160 on: Yesterday at 01:20:50 pm »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,574
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65161 on: Yesterday at 01:21:15 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:47:20 pm
Breaking news on the sky news ticker;

PM tells cabinet the Omicron variant is more transmissible than previous variants.

In other news the PM has realised its 2021.
;D it was a weird headline
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,696
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65162 on: Yesterday at 01:22:52 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:47:20 pm
Breaking news on the sky news ticker;

PM tells cabinet the Omicron variant is more transmissible than previous variants.

In other news the PM has realised its 2021.
He's too busy dressing up like a fat policeman to have a clue.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,871
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65163 on: Yesterday at 01:59:45 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:22:52 pm
He's too busy dressing up like a fat policeman to have a clue.

Always thought "impersonating a police officer" was an offence.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,254
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65164 on: Yesterday at 02:00:44 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:59:45 pm
Always thought "impersonating a police officer" was an offence.

How about impersonating a Prime Minister? As he's been doing that poorly too.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,675
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65165 on: Yesterday at 02:21:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:20:50 pm
Not being widely reported this as far as I can see. That a bad thing?

Usual preliminary findings at the moment like everything else, the mild thing seems to be gathering pace though
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,196
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65166 on: Yesterday at 02:40:03 pm »
Sturgeon saying that the R number associated with the Omicron variant may well be over 2.  Asking people to work from home until at least the middle of January at which point it will be reviewed again.
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65167 on: Yesterday at 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 02:40:03 pm
Sturgeon saying that the R number associated with the Omicron variant may well be over 2.  Asking people to work from home until at least the middle of January at which point it will be reviewed again.

Guess that's my work's plan on moving to next phase of return (starting forcing people to come in on some days in January) delayed then... silver linings.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick@xmas

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,935
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65168 on: Yesterday at 02:54:16 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 02:40:03 pm
Sturgeon saying that the R number associated with the Omicron variant may well be over 2.  Asking people to work from home until at least the middle of January at which point it will be reviewed again.

a sensible thing to do.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65169 on: Yesterday at 03:34:32 pm »
Scotland up to 4% of PCR tests having S gene dropout and nearly all of those likely Omicron, so maybe a few days ahead of the rest of the UK.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,196
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65170 on: Yesterday at 03:45:35 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:54:16 pm
a sensible thing to do.

100%, which means bojo won't follow suit until it's too late.  Seems a sensible thing to do in the run up to xmas in the hope that many more people can have more of a normal xmas this year.
Logged

Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,512
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65171 on: Yesterday at 04:01:57 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 03:45:35 pm
100%, which means bojo won't follow suit until it's too late.  Seems a sensible thing to do in the run up to xmas in the hope that many more people can have more of a normal xmas this year.

Youd hope businesses will take the lead and make sensible decisions themselves rather than wait for anything official. Although weve heard from some in here over the last couple of years how backward some places still are.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65172 on: Yesterday at 05:08:39 pm »
Not sure if this situation resonates across UK, but NI reporting younger deaths and general pressures on NHS with resource constraints.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-59560082

Across the UK 45691 new cases and 180 deaths reported today.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,774
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65173 on: Yesterday at 05:22:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  6, 2021, 10:35:12 pm
How long can it be viable for 40/50k cases per day be deemed as "ok" until they reintroduce further measures?

I hope boosters/ vaccination is the answer. Will be trying to go walk in center over the next week and get booster.

If it stays around those numbers and vaccines keep doing their job then it won't be horrendously bad.

How high are the figures going to get though? 40/50k is probably the lower scale without restrictions.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65174 on: Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:22:17 pm
If it stays around those numbers and vaccines keep doing their job then it won't be horrendously bad.

How high are the figures going to get though? 40/50k is probably the lower scale without restrictions.

Cases are likely to grow rapidly in the near future with the kind of transmission Omicron is showing, the unknown is how many of those cases will flow through to the already heavily burdened NHS.

Say we are at 1k of Omicron cases now which are doubling twice a week, that gets you to 64k Omicron cases by Christmas if we continue on that trend, on top of all the Delta cases we still have. Obviously extremely simplistic, but exponential growth gets pretty scary in the latter stages
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:52:16 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65175 on: Yesterday at 05:57:13 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm
Cases are likely to grow rapidly in the near future with the kind of transmission Omicron is showing, the unknown is how many of those cases will flow through to the already heavily burdened NHS.

Say we are at 1k of Omicron cases now which are doubling twice a week, that gets you to 64k Omicron cases by Christmas if we continue on that trend, on top of all the Delta cases we still have. Obviously extremely simplistic, but exponential growth gets pretty scary in the latter stages
Doesn't that depend on how good the vaccinations are at preventing infection.  Are there any indications as to how many infections are currently double and/or triple jabbed?

The government are pushing the booster so they must have some preliminary data on efficacy you would think?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65176 on: Yesterday at 05:59:38 pm »
this is why work places are cancelling their Christmas Parties

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59561876

Played darts last night and one of the guys we played works for a company that has cancelled, the reason given was if we have a CoVid outbreak as a result of the party, we might not have enough people left to cover the shifts
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,118
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65177 on: Yesterday at 06:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:59:38 pm
this is why work places are cancelling their Christmas Parties

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59561876

Played darts last night and one of the guys we played works for a company that has cancelled, the reason given was if we have a CoVid outbreak as a result of the party, we might not have enough people left to cover the shifts

Yep.  It's the risk of isolation that's the main problem, not the health implications so much.
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65178 on: Yesterday at 06:03:54 pm »
https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/06/journalists-at-no-10-christmas-party-are-trying-to-bury-story-15727309/

Cummings claiming there were several political journalists at the parties at No 10 last year who are now trying to bury the story...
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65179 on: Yesterday at 06:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:57:13 pm
Doesn't that depend on how good the vaccinations are at preventing infection.  Are there any indications as to how many infections are currently double and/or triple jabbed?

The government are pushing the booster so they must have some preliminary data on efficacy you would think?

We've had mass infection events in several European countries where most attendees seem to have been vaccinated, also Scotland seems to have reached 4% Omicron pretty quickly and is pretty heavily vaccinated.

Vaccination may stop serious illness, I think there is good reason to suspect it may not be hugely effective at stopping Omicron infection, especially pre booster, and boosters are still only at 36% in the 12+ age group.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,783
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65180 on: Yesterday at 07:33:12 pm »
And Omicron (presumably) has just beaten our three jabs and high grade masks - be careful people
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65181 on: Yesterday at 08:02:07 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:33:12 pm
And Omicron (presumably) has just beaten our three jabs and high grade masks - be careful people

Shit, sorry to hear that, presumably the same 3 jabs I am depending on as well!!

Hope you aren't feeling too bad
Logged

Offline Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,254
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65182 on: Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm »
I think the one thing the jabs have shown is that they may not stop you getting it but they seriously reduce how bad you get it when you do.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65183 on: Yesterday at 08:15:29 pm »
John Burn Murdoch has another one of his twitter updates up on the South African Omicron situation, which I would say is largely good news.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1468310548609744904
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,118
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65184 on: Yesterday at 08:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
I think the one thing the jabs have shown is that they may not stop you getting it but they seriously reduce how bad you get it when you do.

Yep.  It's the risk of isolation and other measures, that are the main issues now, not the health implications.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,675
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65185 on: Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm »
Chise saying along the lines of two doses takes a hammering but booster should be able to deal with Om
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65186 on: Yesterday at 10:30:02 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm
Chise saying along the lines of two doses takes a hammering but booster should be able to deal with Om
Probably referring to the first lab neutralisation results which have just come out.

Serum from Pfizer vaccinated shows a 40 fold reduction but it's not complete escape. Previous infection plus vaccination holds up well, suggests the booster dose may do the same compared to the two dose vaccinated.

Edited to add that the 40 fold drop is compared to the original virus and not delta, which had a drop already in these assays.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm by djahern »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,027
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65187 on: Yesterday at 10:38:03 pm »
Two doses, booster and previous infection here I come!

Fuck you, you inbred omicron scum
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,027
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65188 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm »
Another pre study out today.  This is more optimistic. Yes there is escape, but its variable being almost nothing in some cases

https://twitter.com/benjmurrell/status/1468341485229780992?s=21
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,512
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65189 on: Today at 07:27:29 am »
If youre over 40 you can now change an existing appointment and bring it forward. Just cancelled mine and rebooked for this Saturday.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,783
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65190 on: Today at 07:44:18 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:02:07 pm
Shit, sorry to hear that, presumably the same 3 jabs I am depending on as well!!

Hope you aren't feeling too bad
Yes, two J&J and a Pfizer. Mrs 333 (also known as the better half) had 3 Pfizers and probably has worse symptoms. Sore throat is my main one at present.
Believe was 3 maskless people in front on the last leg of our flight home.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:45:57 am by No666 »
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65191 on: Today at 08:11:40 am »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 07:27:29 am
If youre over 40 you can now change an existing appointment and bring it forward. Just cancelled mine and rebooked for this Saturday.

Nice one mate, Im booked for Jan 10th so would like to bring it forward. Can you book it before cancelling the original one?
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 1625 1626 1627 1628 1629 [1630]   Go Up
« previous next »
 