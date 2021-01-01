Yes if severity of symptoms continues to look relatively mild in SA, I think we are just going to let this rip in Dec, and see how things are looking in Jan.
Tory MPs are sounding pretty opposed to restrictions generally, even public opinion isn't as strongly in support of restrictions as it used to be, I don't think a "casedemic" is going to shift those opinions, only a dramatic increase in hospitalisations or deaths will, the problem with something spreading this fast is that by the time that hits its already too late to get the benefit of restrictions, as you already have a few more doublings built in.
We might get lucky, we might not, only time will tell, obviously there is an issue with trying to get good data on the Omicron wave from SA, which is a very young wave both in terms of how long its been going on for and the average age of people with the disease, I also haven't seen any info as to whether Long Covid is still an issue with less severe cases of Omicron