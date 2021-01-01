I think you will be proved right.



The last two years have taught me about this government - don't expect anything until its too late.The public are incandescent with rage with stories about just what the government was getting up to when putting the country into Tier 4. I think they fear civil disorder from a small but vocal chunk of the population if any restrictions come in this side of Xmas.Will say this, I do think there needs to come a point when vaccine passports have to be seriously discussed in this country. That goes against everything I believe in, but we're getting to a point where that same chunk of the population are holding any progress back - and they are being aided and abetted by a government unwilling to take them on.As for me, I'm heading into the office for the first time in 18 months on Thursday, need to have an Lateral Flow test done to get in, so as I take one before every visit to see mother - who's fitter and healthier than me - and my sister - who've both been DJd thankfully, that's not exactly a great chore, and I'm not going to be particularly sociable in the week before Xmas to minimise any risk to me or them.I know of a handful of people who have had Delta so far, both off their kids, as schools are fertile breeding grounds for such a disease. We have to hope with the holidays coming up, that the rates go down just enough to help the health service - but I do fear for the coming few months.