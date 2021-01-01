« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2261501 times)

Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62800 on: Yesterday at 03:18:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:06:26 pm
Some information about ICU rates among the unvaccinated;

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/03/we-might-not-be-over-the-worst-scientists-warn-as-covid-case-numbers-stay-high

Over 200 people in intensive care and over 90% of them unvaccinated, yet I still see anti vaxx c*nts waving their stupid banners near where I live.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62801 on: Yesterday at 03:26:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:18:51 pm
Over 200 people in intensive care and over 90% of them unvaccinated, yet I still see anti vaxx c*nts waving their stupid banners near where I live.

And those occupied ICU beds will be playing an inevitable part in increasing the NHS backlog.
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62802 on: Yesterday at 03:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on October  2, 2021, 10:50:24 pm
That myocarditis risk was vastly exaggerated, the study made a miscalculation, it wasn't just a small one either it was fucking massive, in its pre-release and has caused all the damage...

https://twitter.com/JamesSurowiecki/status/1441804956399378445?s=20

Thats good to know. Thank you for that, hopefully put the kids minds at ease  :D
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62803 on: Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm »
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62804 on: Today at 06:39:49 am »
