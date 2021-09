You’d think so but the reality is it will probably just mean the divvies show up at Trafalgar Square protesting about ‘freedom’.



What it should hopefully do is make those who just can’t be arsed get it done, which according to Whitty makes up the majority of the unvaccinated.



It's the proper wacko stuff I'm referring to. That the whole pandemic was planned by some shadowy organisation who are pulling all the strings.If it wasn't crazy enough before, now countries are opening up it becomes even more absurd. I had a friend falling for it who kept saying things like 'isn't this suspicious'.. but now we're seeing the effect of the vaccine and how it's helping countries relax their rules it takes some impressive mental gymnastics to carry on that narrative. David Icke and the like will have to work overtime to try and keep it going.