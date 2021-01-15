« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2227152 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62280 on: Today at 08:51:25 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:23:19 am
I thought this was the direction the UK was heading in with the govt bike vouchers.  Shame that whole conversation soon fell away.

Yeah, I think the money went into electric scooter schemes instead.
I like them, think they seem pretty green and handy.
Would rather a good bike infrastructure though.
Online thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62281 on: Today at 09:03:01 am »
I spoke to my goddaughters (briefly, as it turned out) on Friday about why they wouldn't get the vaccines.  I had prepared quite well thanks to the advice offered on here - more so than I do for most work presentations - but in the end it wasn't really needed.  I think I mentioned in an earlier post that both parents are strongly anti-Tory and run a foodbank in their town.  Well, it seems, that sentiment has passed down to the daughters and the core reason they wouldn't get the vaccine was because of the gloating by the Tories of how the vaccine rollout was going.  They thought their parents had sold out by getting vaccinated.

Of all the possible reasons I had planned for that wasn't one.  In hindsight it really should have been!!  I tried to explain the divide between Public Health England, the NHS and the government and that the government were taking reflective glory just like they had in Euro 2020.  I asked them if they'd throw a football match because the government would try to steal some glory from it and they said they wouldn't.  I also said that our rollout was now pretty ordinary in European terms and that the government were no longer answering every question with a comment about vaccinations because of that.  I was gearing up for a statistical breakdown of the difference two people would make to a % across 65m people but luckily for them said they'd get the vaccine if I'd stop talking  ;D

I thought I may have been fobbed off but their dad sent me a message this morning to say they've booked their first jabs so I'm well happy!

I suppose, like Brexit, there are almost endless reasons why people hold particular views.  Of all the reasons for not getting jabbed a deeply held suspicion of the Tories is probably one of the better ones...
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62282 on: Today at 09:19:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:03:01 am
I spoke to my goddaughters (briefly, as it turned out) on Friday about why they wouldn't get the vaccines.  I had prepared quite well thanks to the advice offered on here - more so than I do for most work presentations - but in the end it wasn't really needed.  I think I mentioned in an earlier post that both parents are strongly anti-Tory and run a foodbank in their town.  Well, it seems, that sentiment has passed down to the daughters and the core reason they wouldn't get the vaccine was because of the gloating by the Tories of how the vaccine rollout was going.  They thought their parents had sold out by getting vaccinated.

Of all the possible reasons I had planned for that wasn't one.  In hindsight it really should have been!!  I tried to explain the divide between Public Health England, the NHS and the government and that the government were taking reflective glory just like they had in Euro 2020.  I asked them if they'd throw a football match because the government would try to steal some glory from it and they said they wouldn't.  I also said that our rollout was now pretty ordinary in European terms and that the government were no longer answering every question with a comment about vaccinations because of that.  I was gearing up for a statistical breakdown of the difference two people would make to a % across 65m people but luckily for them said they'd get the vaccine if I'd stop talking  ;D

I thought I may have been fobbed off but their dad sent me a message this morning to say they've booked their first jabs so I'm well happy!

I suppose, like Brexit, there are almost endless reasons why people hold particular views.  Of all the reasons for not getting jabbed a deeply held suspicion of the Tories is probably one of the better ones...

glad it went ok. i don't think is that uncommon when anti-tory sentiment is wrapped up with general distrust of government.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62283 on: Today at 10:08:54 am »
Booster jabs for over 50s incoming

A single shot of Pfizer for all even if previously had AZ, at least 6 months after 2nd shot.

Seems like AZ is all but dead in the UK, we need to ship them all out to other countries before they expire


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58552389
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62284 on: Today at 10:15:52 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:08:54 am
Booster jabs for over 50s incoming

A single shot of Pfizer for all even if previously had AZ, at least 6 months after 2nd shot.

Seems like AZ is all but dead in the UK, we need to ship them all out to other countries before they expire


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58552389

I got my second 22nd May and 6 months ties in with when I would expect to get my flu jab, I got it first week of December last year.
Offline carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62285 on: Today at 10:18:21 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:35:15 am
I would argue that its the definition of free as its allowing individuals business owners to make their own rules as to who they do and dont admit into their premises, and as long as the criteria for that doesnt become xenophobic, racist or sexist then its largely fine by me.

I think if the government implemented it youd have a point (although it was something I was personally in favour of as I think the benefits to higher levels of vaccination outweighs the loss of liberty,) but by all accounts the research suggests that this wont actually lead to a higher vaccination percentage anyway so fair enough.

So businesses are legally allowed to demand vaccination status and refuse entry for people who don't show it..  Some bars where vaccine is mandatory, some where it isn't.  Same with restaurants etc..

Guess they could try it.  Sounds like a nightmare though.
Offline carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62286 on: Today at 10:22:47 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:07:34 am
It's not just as simple as eating less and exercising more for some people though...

But it is for most.. just felt worthwhile the govt doing more things like the bike scheme.  Subsidising healthier foods, gym memberships etc.

Probably would have helped more than eat out to help out for example.  Or even the stamp duty holiday.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62287 on: Today at 11:14:14 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:22:47 am
But it is for most.. just felt worthwhile the govt doing more things like the bike scheme.  Subsidising healthier foods, gym memberships etc.

Probably would have helped more than eat out to help out for example.  Or even the stamp duty holiday.

Is it? Have you got peer reviewed evidence to support this claim?
Offline carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62288 on: Today at 11:16:25 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:14:14 am
Is it? Have you got peer reviewed evidence to support this claim?

What, that eating less and exercising more helps most people lose weight?
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62289 on: Today at 11:24:09 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:16:25 am
What, that eating less and exercising more helps most people lose weight?

Yes. I want evidence that it's that simple for most. Otherwise it's just an unsubstantiated claim. Like has been mentioned by other people there are a load of other factors that go into losing weight other than eating less and exercising more, otherwise everyone would be doing it right? If it was literally that easy.
Offline carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62290 on: Today at 11:29:35 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:24:09 am
Yes. I want evidence that it's that simple for most. Otherwise it's just an unsubstantiated claim. Like has been mentioned by other people there are a load of other factors that go into losing weight other than eating less and exercising more, otherwise everyone would be doing it right? If it was literally that easy.

Yeah no worries.  I'll find something on how water makes people wet at the same time.
Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62291 on: Today at 11:42:08 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:18:21 am
So businesses are legally allowed to demand vaccination status and refuse entry for people who don't show it..  Some bars where vaccine is mandatory, some where it isn't.  Same with restaurants etc..

Guess they could try it.  Sounds like a nightmare though.

Im not necessarily saying that I think that should happen, just making the point that it certainly doesnt go against any prescribed ideals of freedom as far as Im concerned.

Not sure it would be that hard to implement, its pretty easy to get proof of vaccination on your phone and youre required to show that to get entry. Ive had to do it already for a festival I went to and it worked fine.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62292 on: Today at 11:48:48 am »
JCVI now recommending boosters for over 50s, and I assume vulnerable and clinically vulnerable.
Offline ianburns252

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62293 on: Today at 11:53:37 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:18:21 am
So businesses are legally allowed to demand vaccination status and refuse entry for people who don't show it..  Some bars where vaccine is mandatory, some where it isn't.  Same with restaurants etc..

Guess they could try it.  Sounds like a nightmare though.

Yeah, they are private companies and so long as they are not seen to be acting in a discriminatory manner against certain protected characteristics (of which vaccinations is not one) then my understanding is that they can refuse or allow entry at their discretion.

The key is whether it would be argued as discrimination (in terms of the law rather than personal opinion) and that could cause grief.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62294 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:48:48 am
JCVI now recommending boosters for over 50s, and I assume vulnerable and clinically vulnerable.

Any mention on healthcare workers?
Offline CheshireDave

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62295 on: Today at 12:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:01:08 pm
Any mention on healthcare workers?


Who will get the first booster doses?
JCVI chairman Prof Wei Shen Lim outlines who will be first in line for the booster jab:

Older adults living in residential homes
Front-line healthcare and social care workers
All adults ages 50 and over
All those aged 16 to 49 with underlying health conditions
Adult household contacts of immunosupressed individuals

Bbc
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62296 on: Today at 12:11:37 pm »
Perfect! Booster here I come!
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62297 on: Today at 12:22:53 pm »
When Professor Shen Lim was speaking he said it would follow the same order as before, which might mean that the clinically vulnerable will be done after 60 year olds rather then after 50 year olds
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62298 on: Today at 12:35:36 pm »
Everyone getting Pfizer with few exceptions for boosters.
Online D🐶G

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62299 on: Today at 12:41:39 pm »
Asthmatics to miss out yet again by the sounds of it. All rather illogical when they qualify for a free flu jab every year too.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62300 on: Today at 12:43:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:35:36 pm
Everyone getting Pfizer with few exceptions for boosters.

Sound. Everyone I know got AZ last time around.

On the subject of kids, told my 13 yr old he will be eligible for a jab, he's decided he wants to research it himself before he gives an answer. I need to keep an eye on where he does his research, make sure he's not reading anti-vaxx shite.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62301 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 12:41:39 pm
Asthmatics to miss out yet again by the sounds of it. All rather illogical when they qualify for a free flu jab every year too.

What age group? Missus and her sister both got put in Group 6 (both over 50) due to asthma
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62302 on: Today at 12:47:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:43:32 pm

On the subject of kids, told my 13 yr old he will be eligible for a jab, he's decided he wants to research it himself before he gives an answer. I need to keep an eye on where he does his research, make sure he's not reading anti-vaxx shite.

Might be a good chance to talk to him about reliable and u reliable news sources, and how to distinguish experts from idiots.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62303 on: Today at 12:53:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:47:43 pm
Might be a good chance to talk to him about reliable and u reliable news sources, and how to distinguish experts from idiots.

If I can get past him calling me a boomer and the fact that he is a 13 yr old know it all :D

I will be sitting down with him this week and having a chat, I did say to him last night don't believe any of the shit you find on twitter, Tik Tok or whatever shite he looks at. I'll get him to read/watch what Chris Whitty had to say and look to point him in other directions too.
Online D🐶G

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62304 on: Today at 12:55:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:44:33 pm
What age group? Missus and her sister both got put in Group 6 (both over 50) due to asthma
Last time around the only asthmatics who qualified in groups 1-9 were those with poorly controlled asthma and those who have been recently hospitalised due to it or on oral steroids. Others on preventer or reliever inhalers werent eligible, even though they get a free flu vaccine each year.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62305 on: Today at 01:06:26 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 12:55:50 pm
Last time around the only asthmatics who qualified in groups 1-9 were those with poorly controlled asthma and those who have been recently hospitalised due to it or on oral steroids. Others on preventer or reliever inhalers werent eligible, even though they get a free flu vaccine each year.

Missus was hospitalised with it in 2010 when pregnant, since then its been the blue and brown inhalers and that is it. Her sister had issues as a kid and she's just on the standard blue and brown too.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62306 on: Today at 02:21:27 pm »
The government have a Plan B!! I didn't even realise they had a Plan A so fair play to them!

Plan B will only come into effect if measures are needed to prevent "unsustainable pressure" on the NHS.

Yet again, them being reactive, rather than proactively putting measures in place to stop there being pressure on the NHS, they will only put measures such as mandatory mask wearing, Work from Home rule and Vaccine Passports if the pressure is unsustainable, which by then it will be too late as the damage will have been done!

Who would have thought there could have been a more incompetent Health Secretary that Hancock, congrats Mr Javid you have done it!
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62307 on: Today at 02:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:21:27 pm
The government have a Plan B!! I didn't even realise they had a Plan A so fair play to them!

Plan B will only come into effect if measures are needed to prevent "unsustainable pressure" on the NHS.

Yet again, them being reactive, rather than proactively putting measures in place to stop there being pressure on the NHS, they will only put measures such as mandatory mask wearing, Work from Home rule and Vaccine Passports if the pressure is unsustainable, which by then it will be too late as the damage will have been done!

Who would have thought there could have been a more incompetent Health Secretary that Hancock, congrats Mr Javid you have done it!

They only seem to have a 'Plan B' due to having to kow-tow to their libertarian cranks.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62308 on: Today at 03:04:14 pm »
on a related note, I just realised flu vaccines are only £9 at ASDA. feels like it's worth getting booked in regardless of your age this winter if you can.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62309 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm »
What if people under 50 with no health concerns want a booster?
