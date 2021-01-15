« previous next »
PaulF

Reply #62280 on: Today at 08:51:25 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:23:19 am
I thought this was the direction the UK was heading in with the govt bike vouchers.  Shame that whole conversation soon fell away.

Yeah, I think the money went into electric scooter schemes instead.
I like them, think they seem pretty green and handy.
Would rather a good bike infrastructure though.
thaddeus

Reply #62281 on: Today at 09:03:01 am
I spoke to my goddaughters (briefly, as it turned out) on Friday about why they wouldn't get the vaccines.  I had prepared quite well thanks to the advice offered on here - more so than I do for most work presentations - but in the end it wasn't really needed.  I think I mentioned in an earlier post that both parents are strongly anti-Tory and run a foodbank in their town.  Well, it seems, that sentiment has passed down to the daughters and the core reason they wouldn't get the vaccine was because of the gloating by the Tories of how the vaccine rollout was going.  They thought their parents had sold out by getting vaccinated.

Of all the possible reasons I had planned for that wasn't one.  In hindsight it really should have been!!  I tried to explain the divide between Public Health England, the NHS and the government and that the government were taking reflective glory just like they had in Euro 2020.  I asked them if they'd throw a football match because the government would try to steal some glory from it and they said they wouldn't.  I also said that our rollout was now pretty ordinary in European terms and that the government were no longer answering every question with a comment about vaccinations because of that.  I was gearing up for a statistical breakdown of the difference two people would make to a % across 65m people but luckily for them said they'd get the vaccine if I'd stop talking  ;D

I thought I may have been fobbed off but their dad sent me a message this morning to say they've booked their first jabs so I'm well happy!

I suppose, like Brexit, there are almost endless reasons why people hold particular views.  Of all the reasons for not getting jabbed a deeply held suspicion of the Tories is probably one of the better ones...
Last Edit: Today at 09:06:37 am by thaddeus
RainbowFlick

Reply #62282 on: Today at 09:19:49 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:03:01 am
I spoke to my goddaughters (briefly, as it turned out) on Friday about why they wouldn't get the vaccines.  I had prepared quite well thanks to the advice offered on here - more so than I do for most work presentations - but in the end it wasn't really needed.  I think I mentioned in an earlier post that both parents are strongly anti-Tory and run a foodbank in their town.  Well, it seems, that sentiment has passed down to the daughters and the core reason they wouldn't get the vaccine was because of the gloating by the Tories of how the vaccine rollout was going.  They thought their parents had sold out by getting vaccinated.

Of all the possible reasons I had planned for that wasn't one.  In hindsight it really should have been!!  I tried to explain the divide between Public Health England, the NHS and the government and that the government were taking reflective glory just like they had in Euro 2020.  I asked them if they'd throw a football match because the government would try to steal some glory from it and they said they wouldn't.  I also said that our rollout was now pretty ordinary in European terms and that the government were no longer answering every question with a comment about vaccinations because of that.  I was gearing up for a statistical breakdown of the difference two people would make to a % across 65m people but luckily for them said they'd get the vaccine if I'd stop talking  ;D

I thought I may have been fobbed off but their dad sent me a message this morning to say they've booked their first jabs so I'm well happy!

I suppose, like Brexit, there are almost endless reasons why people hold particular views.  Of all the reasons for not getting jabbed a deeply held suspicion of the Tories is probably one of the better ones...

glad it went ok. i don't think is that uncommon when anti-tory sentiment is wrapped up with general distrust of government.
Wabaloolah

Reply #62283 on: Today at 10:08:54 am
Booster jabs for over 50s incoming

A single shot of Pfizer for all even if previously had AZ, at least 6 months after 2nd shot.

Seems like AZ is all but dead in the UK, we need to ship them all out to other countries before they expire


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58552389
Last Edit: Today at 10:11:10 am by Wabaloolah
rob1966

Reply #62284 on: Today at 10:15:52 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:08:54 am
Booster jabs for over 50s incoming

A single shot of Pfizer for all even if previously had AZ, at least 6 months after 2nd shot.

Seems like AZ is all but dead in the UK, we need to ship them all out to other countries before they expire


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58552389

I got my second 22nd May and 6 months ties in with when I would expect to get my flu jab, I got it first week of December last year.
carling

Reply #62285 on: Today at 10:18:21 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:35:15 am
I would argue that its the definition of free as its allowing individuals business owners to make their own rules as to who they do and dont admit into their premises, and as long as the criteria for that doesnt become xenophobic, racist or sexist then its largely fine by me.

I think if the government implemented it youd have a point (although it was something I was personally in favour of as I think the benefits to higher levels of vaccination outweighs the loss of liberty,) but by all accounts the research suggests that this wont actually lead to a higher vaccination percentage anyway so fair enough.

So businesses are legally allowed to demand vaccination status and refuse entry for people who don't show it..  Some bars where vaccine is mandatory, some where it isn't.  Same with restaurants etc..

Guess they could try it.  Sounds like a nightmare though.
carling

Reply #62286 on: Today at 10:22:47 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:07:34 am
It's not just as simple as eating less and exercising more for some people though...

But it is for most.. just felt worthwhile the govt doing more things like the bike scheme.  Subsidising healthier foods, gym memberships etc.

Probably would have helped more than eat out to help out for example.  Or even the stamp duty holiday.
Welshred

Reply #62287 on: Today at 11:14:14 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:22:47 am
But it is for most.. just felt worthwhile the govt doing more things like the bike scheme.  Subsidising healthier foods, gym memberships etc.

Probably would have helped more than eat out to help out for example.  Or even the stamp duty holiday.

Is it? Have you got peer reviewed evidence to support this claim?
carling

Reply #62288 on: Today at 11:16:25 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:14:14 am
Is it? Have you got peer reviewed evidence to support this claim?

What, that eating less and exercising more helps most people lose weight?
Welshred

Reply #62289 on: Today at 11:24:09 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:16:25 am
What, that eating less and exercising more helps most people lose weight?

Yes. I want evidence that it's that simple for most. Otherwise it's just an unsubstantiated claim. Like has been mentioned by other people there are a load of other factors that go into losing weight other than eating less and exercising more, otherwise everyone would be doing it right? If it was literally that easy.
carling

Reply #62290 on: Today at 11:29:35 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:24:09 am
Yes. I want evidence that it's that simple for most. Otherwise it's just an unsubstantiated claim. Like has been mentioned by other people there are a load of other factors that go into losing weight other than eating less and exercising more, otherwise everyone would be doing it right? If it was literally that easy.

Yeah no worries.  I'll find something on how water makes people wet at the same time.
Last Edit: Today at 11:31:36 am by carling
Jm55

Reply #62291 on: Today at 11:42:08 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:18:21 am
So businesses are legally allowed to demand vaccination status and refuse entry for people who don't show it..  Some bars where vaccine is mandatory, some where it isn't.  Same with restaurants etc..

Guess they could try it.  Sounds like a nightmare though.

Im not necessarily saying that I think that should happen, just making the point that it certainly doesnt go against any prescribed ideals of freedom as far as Im concerned.

Not sure it would be that hard to implement, its pretty easy to get proof of vaccination on your phone and youre required to show that to get entry. Ive had to do it already for a festival I went to and it worked fine.
west_london_red

Reply #62292 on: Today at 11:48:48 am
JCVI now recommending boosters for over 50s, and I assume vulnerable and clinically vulnerable.
ianburns252

Reply #62293 on: Today at 11:53:37 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:18:21 am
So businesses are legally allowed to demand vaccination status and refuse entry for people who don't show it..  Some bars where vaccine is mandatory, some where it isn't.  Same with restaurants etc..

Guess they could try it.  Sounds like a nightmare though.

Yeah, they are private companies and so long as they are not seen to be acting in a discriminatory manner against certain protected characteristics (of which vaccinations is not one) then my understanding is that they can refuse or allow entry at their discretion.

The key is whether it would be argued as discrimination (in terms of the law rather than personal opinion) and that could cause grief.
Welshred

Reply #62294 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:48:48 am
JCVI now recommending boosters for over 50s, and I assume vulnerable and clinically vulnerable.

Any mention on healthcare workers?
CheshireDave

Reply #62295 on: Today at 12:06:59 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:01:08 pm
Any mention on healthcare workers?


Who will get the first booster doses?
JCVI chairman Prof Wei Shen Lim outlines who will be first in line for the booster jab:

Older adults living in residential homes
Front-line healthcare and social care workers
All adults ages 50 and over
All those aged 16 to 49 with underlying health conditions
Adult household contacts of immunosupressed individuals

Bbc
Welshred

Reply #62296 on: Today at 12:11:37 pm
Perfect! Booster here I come!
