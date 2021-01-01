« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62200 on: Yesterday at 09:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:08:08 pm
Testing is really quick at the moment too, or at least in London it is. Woke up with a cough and a sore throat this morning, have felt a cold coming on over the last few days, so went to get myself checked out more for work than anything else. Had my test at 9.45, result received during the second half of the match - negative, which is a relief!
Are you still doing LTFs twice a week?


W

Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62201 on: Yesterday at 09:14:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:10:52 pm
Are you still doing LTFs twice a week?

Yep :) I don't need to anymore as I'm back to my full time role with Nuffield but I'm still doing it.
Offline [new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62202 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm »
After it's big jump due to calculation methods, Zoe is going down too (ooh err missus) so both going the right way
Offline a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62203 on: Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm
In Italy at the moment and the green/covid pass is compulsory for indoor eating/drinking and is always checked. Same for Ireland, France etc. Would be very difficult to travel without one, especially as we head into winter.

Yeah but something about liberties and some other shite. Opposed by Tories, Lib Dems and Labour means that it clearly is a good idea. The three main parties dont have a fucking clue are are populated by idiots.
Online Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62204 on: Today at 07:19:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm
Cases are starting to fall a fair bit.

Long May it continue
Yep, noticed thatlast couple of days have looked a bit better. Fingers crossed its the start of a long-term downward trend.
Online carling

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62205 on: Today at 07:41:09 am »
Quote from: le_boss on Yesterday at 10:25:05 am
No vaccine passports in England then

Good news. Common sense has prevailed.  I'd like to say it was planned all along by the tories, but I can't even give them that much credit.  Still think travel will be the major incentive for anyone on the fence about getting the vaccine.

It's really thrown my conspiracy theorist friend who was adamant vaccine passports would be required for everything by the end of the year.
Offline a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62206 on: Today at 08:09:15 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 07:41:09 am
Good news. Common sense has prevailed.  I'd like to say it was planned all along by the tories, but I can't even give them that much credit.  Still think travel will be the major incentive for anyone on the fence about getting the vaccine.

It's really thrown my conspiracy theorist friend who was adamant vaccine passports would be required for everything by the end of the year.

I think its absolutely barmy that they have been scrapped. It makes complete sense and it ensures we are not surrounded by anti vaccine nuts.

Also, according to the Work and Pensions sec and the government, they have been scrapped for this month.  They remain in reserve for future months. So Sajid Javid tried to big up his victory for this month only.
Online carling

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62207 on: Today at 08:13:53 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:09:15 am
I think its absolutely barmy that they have been scrapped. It makes complete sense and it ensures we are not surrounded by anti vaccine nuts.

Also, according to the Work and Pensions sec and the government, they have been scrapped for this month.  They remain in reserve for future months. So Sajid Javid tried to big up his victory for this month only.

I'm massively against the anti-vaccine nonsense.  Everyone should be getting it, you've got to be a bit daft not to.  But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life.
Offline a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62208 on: Today at 08:17:35 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:13:53 am
I'm massively against the anti-vaccine nonsense.  Everyone should be getting it, you've got to be a bit daft not to.  But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life.

It sits completely right. Its stuff that requires lots of other people to meet in one place. If you are a greater risk to others, you shouldnt be allowed in.
Online carling

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62209 on: Today at 08:22:20 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:17:35 am
It sits completely right. Its stuff that requires lots of other people to meet in one place. If you are a greater risk to others, you shouldnt be allowed in.

It's an awful direction for the world to head in.  The vaccines are incredible and offer you a lot of protection.  Get yours done, then decide if you want to be in places or situations that carry a greater risk.  The way life has always been and how it should be.
Online filopastry

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62210 on: Today at 08:23:55 am »
I was never convinced they actually wanted to go through with vaccine passports, the threat just felt like a way of trying to encourage better vaccine take up with younger age groups.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62211 on: Today at 08:27:37 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:13:53 am
I'm massively against the anti-vaccine nonsense.  Everyone should be getting it, you've got to be a bit daft not to.  But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life.


What about the host of vaccines that have all but elimated diseases that ravaged the world? You against people getting those as well?

As a kid, I have to have a load of them and now I'm immune from them all.
Online carling

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62212 on: Today at 08:29:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:27:37 am

What about the host of vaccines that have all but elimated diseases that ravaged the world? You against people getting those as well?

As a kid, I have to have a load of them and now I'm immune from them all.

I'm not against anyone getting vaccines.  What did you read?
Online Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62213 on: Today at 08:29:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:27:37 am

What about the host of vaccines that have all but elimated diseases that ravaged the world? You against people getting those as well?

As a kid, I have to have a load of them and now I'm immune from them all.
Not sure you read his post properly there Andy!
Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62214 on: Today at 08:30:43 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:22:20 am
It's an awful direction for the world to head in.  The vaccines are incredible and offer you a lot of protection.  Get yours done, then decide if you want to be in places or situations that carry a greater risk.  The way life has always been and how it should be.

Sounds like taking the option away from the vaccinated rather than taking it away from the unvaccinated.
Online RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62215 on: Today at 08:31:30 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:13:53 am
I'm massively against the anti-vaccine nonsense.  Everyone should be getting it, you've got to be a bit daft not to.  But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life.
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/nhs-vaccinations-and-when-to-have-them/
I'm not sure what it is for going to primary school in the UK but in the US you are required to get a bunch of vaccines to go to school.
Your are required in the US and UK to wear a seat belt, along with a drive the speed limit, it illegal to drink and drive. Those are required for public safety along with your own
Online ianburns252

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62216 on: Today at 08:35:03 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:29:07 am
I'm not against anyone getting vaccines.  What did you read?

I presume it was you saying you wouldn't want to make people get vaccinated.

Things like the polio vaccine, MMR, and many others came close to eliminating these diseases. Thanks to the anti-vax nonsense some of them are starting to return.

This is for the safety of the person as much as it is those around them - why shouldn't they be mandatory for people to show they have had it before they can take part in certain "normal" activities.

The vaccine passport is a convenient document that standardises things. Private companies can then legislate whether you need it or not to enter their establishment (with consideration made for those who can't have the vaccine due to medical conditions etc) and so the unvaccinated can either get sorted or do one - shouldn't be put at risk just because some idiot believed what their second cousin's dog's former owner's ex-wife's step brother, who totally worked for Pfizer, said about how they are full of microchips and will also make you sterile because NWO something something
Online carling

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62217 on: Today at 08:36:11 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:30:43 am
Sounds like taking the option away from the vaccinated rather than taking it away from the unvaccinated.

It's a new risk.  Life has always been full of them.  I can't imagine a future where people won't go and do something in fear of coming near someone who hasn't had the covid vaccine.
