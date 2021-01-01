I'm not against anyone getting vaccines. What did you read?



I presume it was you saying you wouldn't want to make people get vaccinated.Things like the polio vaccine, MMR, and many others came close to eliminating these diseases. Thanks to the anti-vax nonsense some of them are starting to return.This is for the safety of the person as much as it is those around them - why shouldn't they be mandatory for people to show they have had it before they can take part in certain "normal" activities.The vaccine passport is a convenient document that standardises things. Private companies can then legislate whether you need it or not to enter their establishment (with consideration made for those who can't have the vaccine due to medical conditions etc) and so the unvaccinated can either get sorted or do one - shouldn't be put at risk just because some idiot believed what their second cousin's dog's former owner's ex-wife's step brother, who totally worked for Pfizer, said about how they are full of microchips and will also make you sterile because NWO something something