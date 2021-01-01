« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2221937 times)

Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62160 on: Today at 12:25:27 pm »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 10:25:05 am
No vaccine passports in England then
Was never going to happen.
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62161 on: Today at 12:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:25:27 pm
Was never going to happen.

Of course it wasn't. No way Johnson was going to suffer the fall out politically with the right of the party, and the country, when push came to shove.

When so many vaccinated people are getting ill with Covid anyway, and loads transmitting the virus, then it can't really be justified either.
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62162 on: Today at 12:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:43:30 am
Is the October lockdown actually going to happen ?

Been in and out of hospital the last five weeks and I couldnt stay overnight as no beds so they sent me home to come back on Friday.

I dont know how many of them were Covid related but nurse said the numbers are increasing.

Depends how you define lockdown.

There will be restrictions over winter at some stage, question is what restrictions? It won't be like March/April 2020 again but they'll have to have some mitigation in place to keep hospitals functioning.

It'll vary somewhere between shutting down hospitality and events again (which is probably the last resort this time) and making masks compulsory and advising on working from home.  Extending half term by a week likely as well.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62163 on: Today at 12:39:06 pm »
Usual shambles re mixed messaging again from Government.  Almost as if Javid announced this off the cuff.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62164 on: Today at 12:45:09 pm »
A question on booster jabs.

Will these be tweaked versions of vaccines or just the same vaccine again?
