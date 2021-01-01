Is the October lockdown actually going to happen ?



Been in and out of hospital the last five weeks and I couldnt stay overnight as no beds so they sent me home to come back on Friday.



I dont know how many of them were Covid related but nurse said the numbers are increasing.



Depends how you define lockdown.There will be restrictions over winter at some stage, question is what restrictions? It won't be like March/April 2020 again but they'll have to have some mitigation in place to keep hospitals functioning.It'll vary somewhere between shutting down hospitality and events again (which is probably the last resort this time) and making masks compulsory and advising on working from home. Extending half term by a week likely as well.