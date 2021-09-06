Emily Burrows, 47, was admitted to hospital with dangerously low oxygen levels and tested positive on 23 July.She pleaded with staff to give her the jab but was it was too late and instead, she was put on a ventilator.The mum of six, from the Forest of Dean, spent two weeks in an induced coma. She is still in hospital.Initially, Ms Burrows, who has multiple sclerosis, had not objected to getting vaccinated.Her husband and eldest son had both received their jabs. It was anti-vaccine messages on social media that persuaded her not to."They just go to your head and they play games with you," she said."You don't know who these people are but because it's so widespread on there, you end up listening to them."Even when she started experiencing symptoms at home, she admits she was "in complete denial".It was her worried son, who eventually called an ambulance, a decision she believes saved her life.Staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital wrote a diary for her while she was sedated and it documents just how ill she had been.One of the entries reads: "Overnight your breathing has needed a lot of support, almost the most our ventilators can give."Ms Burrows said she now feels "really stupid" and her experience has completely changed her mind."I'm not bothered about the anti-vaxxers now. They can say what they like but Covid is real and what I've been through is real."All I can say to anyone out there that hasn't been vaccinated, is get it done. Don't put your family through this. It's heart breaking."At one point she was so weak she couldn't lift up her hands but Ms Burrows is now recovering and hopes to return home soon.In the meantime she is spreading her message to family in friends, encouraging them to get vaccinated.