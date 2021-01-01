« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
It is so tough. I didn't hesitate getting both of them their childhood vaccinations, me and the missus  are both double jabbed and if the Covid vaccine is best for them, then both are getting done, but I need to know the facts first.

We are in a similar boat. Our 10 yr old has a heart condition which adds to risks.
The problem is nobody has the facts yet. Or rather the data that we do have is still changing all the time. And that's before the next variant hits.
It does seem the virus is far more likely to do significant harm than the vaccine(*). So it feels like a no brainer.  On the flip-side, who could handle the worst outcome after having chosen the vaccine.  Even though it's highly probable we could end up there if she got the virus.

(* I'm way behind on my reading, but it seems that although there's hightened risk of lots of things with the vaccine, that risk is much higher if you get the virus. Obviously the probability of getting the virus has to be added in , but then it becomes very vauge)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
We are in a similar boat. Our 10 yr old has a heart condition which adds to risks.
The problem is nobody has the facts yet. Or rather the data that we do have is still changing all the time. And that's before the next variant hits.
It does seem the virus is far more likely to do significant harm than the vaccine(*). So it feels like a no brainer.  On the flip-side, who could handle the worst outcome after having chosen the vaccine.  Even though it's highly probable we could end up there if she got the virus.

(* I'm way behind on my reading, but it seems that although there's hightened risk of lots of things with the vaccine, that risk is much higher if you get the virus. Obviously the probability of getting the virus has to be added in , but then it becomes very vauge)

Doing quite a lot of reading on this, and I've read reports that about half the children who get Covid and show symptoms end up with long term/permanent disabilities.

This is an example;

UK advocacy group Long Covid Kids says that it currently has details of 1200 children with long covid from 890 families in England. And that number has been rising quickly, says founder Sammie Mcfarland. Not one has returned to their previous health, and most are unable to do their normal activities.

The consequences of long covid in children can be debilitating. At a UK parliamentary briefing on 26 January, Mcfarland described how her 14-year-old daughter started to become vacant, weak and unresponsive after catching covid-19 in March 2020. After three weeks in bed, she did some gentle exercise in the garden and clutched her chest, complaining of heart pain. She went very floppy and almost couldn't make it back into the house to bed, says Mcfarland. And she pretty much stayed there [in bed] for the next seven months.



Up to one in seven (14%) children and young people who caught SARS-CoV-2 may have symptoms linked to the virus 15 weeks later, suggest preliminary findings from the world's largest study on long COVID in children, led by UCL and Public Health England researchers.

For the study, published on the preprint site Research Square and funded by the UK's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), researchers surveyed 3,065 11- to 17-year-olds in England who had positive results in a PCR test between January and March as well as a matched control group of 3,739 11- to 17-year-olds who tested negative over the same period.

They found that, when surveyed at an average of 15 weeks after their test, 14% more young people in the test positive group had three or more symptoms of ill health, including unusual tiredness and headaches, than those in the test negative group, while 7% (one in 14) more had five or more symptoms.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Theres different ways of looking at this though.

Is the benefit to their own health huge? Maybe not.

Is the benefit to then having an uninterrupted education (once close to your heart Im sure) and to be able to grow up in a normal world bigger? Well yes.

It depends how you frame the question

But we know that regardless of vaccination status we will all likely get covid anyway, so, so long as they dont get ill from covid, being vaccinated won't change days lost, unless the end game is going to be that we accept living with covid and if you get it, but everyone is jabbed, then you still go to work/school?

I was all for getting the kids done, the JCVI have now thrown a huge spanner in the works. I owe my life to Professor Rae and Mr Jones at Wythenshawe hospital, so I tend to trust medical experts
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Andy, thanks for posting that, that is fucking scary and when I see figures like that, then the small risk from the vaccine is outweighed.

I've already had the shit scared out of me this year, my youngest couldn't see out of his right eye mayday bank holiday, diagnosed as uveitis. Thankfully he's been lucky, his vision is perfect again, but he could have lost the sight in that eye. The consultant thinks it was caused by a low level virus, so I just want to protect my kids and do what is best for them
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Andy, thanks for posting that, that is fucking scary and when I see figures like that, then the small risk from the vaccine is outweighed.

I've already had the shit scared out of me this year, my youngest couldn't see out of his right eye mayday bank holiday, diagnosed as uveitis. Thankfully he's been lucky, his vision is perfect again, but he could have lost the sight in that eye. The consultant thinks it was caused by a low level virus, so I just want to protect my kids and do what is best for them

Yeah it must be hard mate.

It's hard enough to make decisions for yourself, but this shitshow of a 'Government' that we have in place is so random and contradictary that it can be difficult to know what the fuck is going on.

You're a bright fella though, so I'm sure you'll make the right choice. It might be worth seeing if you can phone someone up for advice, but medical opinon seems to be split. I'm concerned that this split might be more political than medical.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Doing quite a lot of reading on this, and I've read reports that about half the children who get Covid and show symptoms end up with long term/permanent disabilities.

This is an example;

UK advocacy group Long Covid Kids says that it currently has details of 1200 children with long covid from 890 families in England. And that number has been rising quickly, says founder Sammie Mcfarland. Not one has returned to their previous health, and most are unable to do their normal activities.


If this is true then I cant understand why the JCVI wouldnt recommend the vaccine for 12-15 year olds. I was all for getting the kids done, but the JCVI have certainly thrown a spanner in the works. You also now have a lot of the secondary school kids saying the vaccine isnt safe and that they dont want it. My kids social media went crazy at school and loads saying they dont want the jab now as they say its not safe. Just something else that is turning into a shambles.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58450524

Covid: Call for clarity on vaccines for children

Labour has called for clarity on Covid vaccines for children to prevent further disruption to their education.

However, shadow education secretary Kate Green said other measures including mask-wearing, ventilation systems and testing were also needed.

On Friday, vaccine experts did not recommend the jab for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds on health grounds alone.

But the UK's chief medical officers have been asked to consider any wider implications of extending the rollout.

The government believes there is a "strong case" for offering the vaccine to healthy 12 to 15-year-olds to reduce disruption in schools and keep infection rates down as winter approaches, a source has told the BBC.

A final decision is expected within days.

Ms Green said as soon as the chief medical officers gave their advice, "the government needs to take a clear decision".

"It's very disappointing that we have had to wait so long to reach this point where there will be clarity," she told BBC Radio 4's PM programme.

"But once we have a decision, if it's to go ahead, that needs to be clearly communicated and there needs to be a process in place to deliver those vaccinations."

However, she said vaccinations alone would not be enough to prevent disruption in schools.

The shadow education secretary also called for mask-wearing, improved ventilation and a robust testing system to reduce the spread of Covid and keep children in classrooms.

Face coverings are no longer routinely advised for staff or pupils in schools in England and Wales, although they will be required in Scotland until at least the end of September and in Northern Ireland for the first six weeks of term.

Ministers have let it be known they are keen on getting this age group vaccinated - both through public pronouncements and privately behind the scenes.

The argument is that it could reduce school disruption and keep infection levels low.

But there's still plenty to consider. Giving this age group jabs would mean time out of class and possibly off school recovering from common side effects such as a mild fever.

This is not like the flu jab, which is a simple nasal spray.

Its ability to curb spread may be less than first assumed too. It is thought about half of this age group may have been infected already and therefore have natural immunity.

The emergence of the Delta variant also means the vaccine is less effective at stopping infection than previously - its main benefit is to prevent serious disease and as these healthy children are at incredibly low risk of that the benefits, as the JCVI points out, are marginal.

It is worth remembering that there are six million adults - twice the number in this age group - who still remain completely unvaccinated.

Perhaps there's a disproportionate amount of attention given to children?

___________________________________________________________________________

Up until now the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) over which groups should get the Covid jab has been followed across the UK.

On Friday the JCVI recommended widening the existing vaccine programme to include an extra 200,000 12 to 15-year-olds with specific underlying conditions.

But with healthy children at very low risk from Covid, they stopped short of advising in favour of this group, saying "the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination... at this time".

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now asked the chief medical officers to consider the rollout of the vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds "from a broader perspective".

They will look at the effects of Covid on children's education and pupil absences from school, which the JCVI is not qualified to consider.

Prof Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, said missing more school was a bigger problem for most younger teenagers than harm from Covid, so the chief medical officers may come to a different conclusion.

He added that the UK had supplies of the Pfizer jab available to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds if needed.

"We have vaccine centres ready, we have drop-in clinics ready. So if the starting pistol is fired, we have no doubt that we can do this group," he told PM.


___________________________________________________

What do parents think about vaccinating children?

Sandra Carleton said she did not want her 12 year-old son Charlie to have the vaccine.

"He has just recovered from Covid so giving him the vaccine most certainly poses more of a risk than a benefit," she said.

"He is fine following Covid but I am not so sure he would have been after the vaccine."

Meanwhile, Sue in Yorkshire said she wanted her children, aged 12 and 13, to have the jab "as soon as possible".

"The JCVI is unusually cautious about a vaccine and yet completely incautious about this virus and its impact on children."

The decision not to recommend the vaccine to all healthy children was partly based on concern over an extremely rare side effect of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that causes heart inflammation, and can lead to palpitations and chest pain.

Data from the US, where millions of young teenagers have been vaccinated, suggested there have been 60 cases of the heart condition for every million second doses given to 12 to 17-year-old boys (compared with eight in one million girls).

France, Italy, Israel and Ireland have also been offering the vaccine to all children in this age group.

The JCVI said it was difficult to factor in long Covid in its advice because of the uncertainty over how common it was in children, although it appeared to be less prevalent than in adults.

Paediatricians say healthy children with Covid end up in intensive care at a rate of two in one million, but this rises to 100 in one million for children with certain health problems.

On Saturday, 37,578 cases of coronavirus were reported in the UK and 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yeah it must be hard mate.

It's hard enough to make decisions for yourself, but this shitshow of a 'Government' that we have in place is so random and contradictary that it can be difficult to know what the fuck is going on.

You're a bright fella though, so I'm sure you'll make the right choice. It might be worth seeing if you can phone someone up for advice, but medical opinon seems to be split. I'm concerned that this split might be more political than medical.


Awful that we ended up with a fucking chancer and a bunch of utter c*nts in government just when we needed leaders.

If this is true then I cant understand why the JCVI wouldnt recommend the vaccine for 12-15 year olds. I was all for getting the kids done, but the JCVI have certainly thrown a spanner in the works. You also now have a lot of the secondary school kids saying the vaccine isnt safe and that they dont want it. My kids social media went crazy at school and loads saying they dont want the jab now as they say its not safe. Just something else that is turning into a shambles.

What I don't get is why stuff like this is from the JCVI is coming out in such a way. If we had a leadership, then at least they would be working together with the JCVI so that this exact scenario doesn't happen. My eldest is 13, bright lad, clever mates, they'll all be talking about this and worrying about what can or can't happen. This weekend has been so unhelpful to us all
