Assuming Nobby is right and most other countries are routinely vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds. Why would our scientists beer fearing different conclusions?



Because of the data. Data suggests that 2 in one million of healthy children will end up in ICU whereas data from the US suggests 60 in one million children end up with myocarditis or pericarditis.Only France, Italy, Israel and Ireland are offering it to all in those age groups alongside the US, everyone seems to be offering it to vulnerable and at risk children as their data suggests 100 in one million end up in ICU.The JCVI have been under huge pressure from the government for this and have stuck to looking at the data to see if its worthwhile, it also doesn't mean they won't relook at the data on future and change their decision. They've left the decision with each individual country CMO but they have actually recommended the vaccine for 200,000 more teenagers than were currently eligible.As I said above their job was to only look at it from a disease point of view and not disrupting school or being covid reservoirs. There's insufficient evidence on long covid symptoms in this age group, insufficient evidence of long term organ date in this age group and if the data on this was clearer maybe they'd give a different response.None of this makes them twats, it doesn't make them c*nts either and no blood will be on their hands from this decision as they are vaccinating the vulnerable from this age group.The decision is one made purely on science and is as it should be.