No, Im not saying its due to spreading in schools.  Im suggesting its the picking up of more cases due to more testing because kids are being tested on return to school.

You can see the test positivity rate in Scotland - where the schools have been back for a few weeks - here: https://www.travellingtabby.com/scotland-coronavirus-tracker/

Basically it has gone up from around 5% to almost 15%.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Strange decision given other countries are (as far as Im aware) pressing ahead?
Yes, they are. Also, doesn't it sort of undermine arguments for vaccination of teenagers for other things like meningitis etc ? Article below (prior to today's announcement) explains this -

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/02/uk-decision-covid-vaccines-children-expected-imminently
No, Im not saying its due to spreading in schools.  Im suggesting its the picking up of more cases due to more testing because kids are being tested on return to school.

Yeah, true. How much that factors into the figures yesterday and today is unclear because of the lag, it'll continue into next week's. Cases are going to rocket through September as has happened in Scotland due to schools returning earlier.
Yeah, true. How much that factors into the figures yesterday and today is unclear because of the lag, it'll continue into next week's. Cases are going to rocket through September as has happened in Scotland due to schools returning earlier.
Yeah, quite possible.  But I think this is just the testing effect at the moment
Yeah, true. How much that factors into the figures yesterday and today is unclear because of the lag, it'll continue into next week's. Cases are going to rocket through September as has happened in Scotland due to schools returning earlier.
Which increases the risks for variants potentially occurring doesn't it ?
See the anti vax wankers have attempted to storm the Science Museum in Kensington. The type of fascist morons who worked for the Holy Inquisition dragging scientists to the stake.

Pisses me off when I see the Met engaging with the twats. Whatever happened to the Special Patrol Group?
See the anti vax wankers have attempted to storm the Science Museum in Kensington. The type of fascist morons who worked for the Holy Inquisition dragging scientists to the stake.

Pisses me off when I see the Met engaging with the twats. Whatever happened to the Special Patrol Group?

Arresting women at a vigil...
My province in Canada is going ahead with a mandatory vaccine passport for non-essential services like restaurants, concerts, movies etc. Federally too it's been announced that you will need full vaccination to travel by air, sea, or rail.

But since these announcements, the vaccination rates haven't really picked up, while the cases are rising fast. In some urban areas, the vaccination rates are like 80-90%, while in some more rural conservative parts it's more like 30-50%.

There have been protests.

I honestly don't know if these restrictions will change much. Many of these Anti-vax types won't change their tune until they or someone they love are critically ill.

My dad was very much in the Anti-vax club because he tends to follow a lot of alternative medicine non-sense on social media. He got vaccinated only because my family in India started falling around April ill and some were hospitalized.
JCVI 'not recommending' vaccines for all 12 to 15-year-olds

other than those with conditions

I thought this was all but agreed to happen, wtf.


Fucking c*nts.

I don't understand their rationale. Pretty much all other countries vaccinating 12-15 year olds.

Any that subsequently due of Covid, it's blood on their hands. Not to mention Long Covid, long-term organ damage, disruption to schooling, a reservoir for Covid mutations, etc

Twats.
They aren't twats or c*nts. They are independent scientists and medical professionals who have have extensively looked at the data available and decided that they don't have enough data to suggest the risk:reward ratio of the vaccine doesn't currently support vaccination in that age group. Absurd to think otherwise.
Assuming Nobby is right and most other countries are routinely vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds. Why would our scientists beer fearing different conclusions?
Assuming Nobby is right and most other countries are routinely vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds. Why would our scientists beer fearing different conclusions?

Because of the data. Data suggests that 2 in one million of healthy children will end up in ICU whereas data from the US suggests 60 in one million children end up with myocarditis or pericarditis.

Only France, Italy, Israel and Ireland are offering it to all in those age groups alongside the US, everyone seems to be offering it to vulnerable and at risk children as their data suggests 100 in one million end up in ICU.

The JCVI have been under huge pressure from the government for this and have stuck to looking at the data to see if its worthwhile, it also doesn't mean they won't relook at the data on future and change their decision. They've left the decision with each individual country CMO but they have actually recommended the vaccine for 200,000 more teenagers than were currently eligible.

As I said above their job was to only look at it from a disease point of view and not disrupting school or being covid reservoirs. There's insufficient evidence on long covid symptoms in this age group, insufficient evidence of long term organ date in this age group and if the data on this was clearer maybe they'd give a different response.

None of this makes them twats, it doesn't make them c*nts either and no blood will be on their hands from this decision as they are vaccinating the vulnerable from this age group.

The decision is one made purely on science and is as it should be.
Only France, Italy, Israel and Ireland are offering it to all in those age groups alongside the US, everyone seems to be offering it to vulnerable and at risk children as their data suggests 100 in one million end up in ICU.

You can add Swittzerland, Austria and Germany to that list as well. In Germany the equivalent of the JCVI initially didn't recommend a vaccination for children between 12 and 17, but they've since changed their stance. They're saying that data now suggests that while myocarditis can be a side effect of the vaccine especially for young boys, in most cases treatment was non problematic and there were no complications when the patients were in hospital. At the same time, they also say that getting Covid might result in heart issues as well. Another argument why they've changed their stance is that the Delta variant is now dominant and that increases the risk of children getting infected in a possible fourth wave...
Germany are actually doing it against the advice if their vaccine committee which is what can still happen here. Either way the JCVI still don't feel that the risk:reward for vaccination is high enough to recommend it at this time, a few countries feel differently.
Germany are actually doing it against the advice if their vaccine committee which is what can still happen here. Either way the JCVI still don't feel that the risk:reward for vaccination is high enough to recommend it at this time, a few countries feel differently.

They don't. The "Stiko" ("Ständige Impfkommission"), which seems to have the same role in Germany as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in the UK (i.e. being advisors) have changed their view on 19th of August as announced by the Robert-Koch-Institut on its website (https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Infekt/Impfen/ImpfungenAZ/COVID-19/Impfempfehlung-Zusfassung.html). It says there, that the Stiko recommends vaccinations for everyone from age 12 upwards, but at the same time they also say that vaccinations shouldn't be mandatory for children to take part in education, cultural life or other activities (i.e. there shouldn't be rules that say kids have to be vaccinated to go to school or go to a restaurant or whatever).
Assuming Nobby is right and most other countries are routinely vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds. Why would our scientists beer fearing different conclusions?
They have a very specific remit - does vaccination provide a health benefit for those being vaccinated? Within that remit, the conclusion is that the benefits are pretty slim for that age group outside the vulnerable groups. Its not their fault, thats pretty much the answer. Their conclusion isnt really a surprise at all. It must have been a tough decision, and Id be surprised if most of them dont personally think that they should be vaccinated - but within the remit they were asked to judge on, the answer at this time really has to be has to be no (though technically theyve not really said no, theyve left it open for others to make a different call based on a different remit).

Isn't it then up to the government to take into account a wider remit - the mental health and intellectual cost to children of losing days off school? Broadsheets seem to be implying this will be the case.
Isn't it then up to the government to take into account a wider remit - the mental health and intellectual cost to children of losing days off school? Broadsheets seem to be implying this will be the case.

It is mate yes and the JCVI have said that it is up to the individual country CMO's to make the decision on vaccination in this age group
They don't. The "Stiko" ("Ständige Impfkommission"), which seems to have the same role in Germany as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in the UK (i.e. being advisors) have changed their view on 19th of August as announced by the Robert-Koch-Institut on its website (https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Infekt/Impfen/ImpfungenAZ/COVID-19/Impfempfehlung-Zusfassung.html). It says there, that the Stiko recommends vaccinations for everyone from age 12 upwards, but at the same time they also say that vaccinations shouldn't be mandatory for children to take part in education, cultural life or other activities (i.e. there shouldn't be rules that say kids have to be vaccinated to go to school or go to a restaurant or whatever).

Cheers Stoa, my information was out of date.
They have a very specific remit - does vaccination provide a health benefit for those being vaccinated? Within that remit, the conclusion is that the benefits are pretty slim for that age group outside the vulnerable groups. Its not their fault, thats pretty much the answer. Their conclusion isnt really a surprise at all. It must have been a tough decision, and Id be surprised if most of them dont personally think that they should be vaccinated - but within the remit they were asked to judge on, the answer at this time really has to be has to be no (though technically theyve not really said no, theyve left it open for others to make a different call based on a different remit).



So they have given the right answer to the question they were asked but the question thats been asked of them was wrong?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:06:15 pm

Fucking c*nts.

I don't understand their rationale. Pretty much all other countries vaccinating 12-15 year olds.

Any that subsequently due of Covid, it's blood on their hands. Not to mention Long Covid, long-term organ damage, disruption to schooling, a reservoir for Covid mutations, etc

Twats.

You do realise that the JCVI are independent advisors and not part of the tories. I think they know a hell of a lot more on vaccine safety than you, or anyone else on here when it comes to the risks of vaccinations for kids ffs. At the end of the day it might be frustrating, but we still dont know the medium to long term effects of such things in kids. Its quite obvious for the older generation that theres more of a risk by not having the jab, but if it means waiting another few months before rushing into something that the government wants to push ahead with, then Im fine with that. At the end of the day its the Tory twats that wont give a fuck if theyve pushed ahead with the vaccinations against the JCVI advice, if several issues then become apparent who will you then be calling a c*nt, the JCVI, or the government?
You can add Swittzerland, Austria and Germany to that list as well.

And the Netherlands.

It's fine and correct for governments to take the advice of scientists into account when making public health decisions. But when they are so out of step with many of their peers, it should be cause for them to reflect, rather than just assuming the British know best.

Given the rather questionable (to put it mildly) track record of the UK government and establishment scientist panels during the pandemic, you've got to wonder are they asking the right questions and are they asking the right people?
Schools is a bit different now. The kids had to register on the government website then they all get told their result on their phone and if positive the government test and trace have to now deal with it in terms of close contacts. We basically have nothing to do with it as school staff which is good but not sure how a government official will know which kids they've been in contact with etc. I very much doubt any kids will be off other than those that test positive now. Unfortunately we had a few positive results and the kids had been in school around others for hours on end with no masks. Have to see what the PCR results come back with.
Because of the data. Data suggests that 2 in one million of healthy children will end up in ICU whereas data from the US suggests 60 in one million children end up with myocarditis or pericarditis.

None of this makes them twats, it doesn't make them c*nts either and no blood will be on their hands from this decision as they are vaccinating the vulnerable from this age group.

The decision is one made purely on science and is as it should be.
Yea spot on, and was what I was saying the other day, only without the 2/1m and 60/1m data thats in the articles today to back it up.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:28:00 am
So they have given the right answer to the question they were asked but the question thats been asked of them was wrong?
I think that base question needs to be asked first to allow people to make a more informed decision on a personal level if it is eventually approved, and from what Ive read the government have now asked the JCVI to take wider implications into account and they should have an answer early next week. I wouldnt be surprised if they came back approving it for the 12-15 year olds.
Because of the data. Data suggests that 2 in one million of healthy children will end up in ICU whereas data from the US suggests 60 in one million children end up with myocarditis or pericarditis.

Is that just the Pfizer? Just wondering if, say, ear-marking Moderna for the kids would erase the negatives. (This may be wishful thinking of my part - just concerned at the way the younger generation is paying a price to protect not just my generation but my parents' generation.)
37578 new cases and 120 deaths reported today.
Not been following this lately, but whats the latest regarding those who have had it previously contracting it again?
37578 new cases and 120 deaths reported today.

Well that's not very good.
