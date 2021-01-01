« previous next »
Offline Just Elmo?

  Spolier alret!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,949
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61880 on: Yesterday at 07:06:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:46:35 pm
No, Im not saying its due to spreading in schools.  Im suggesting its the picking up of more cases due to more testing because kids are being tested on return to school.

You can see the test positivity rate in Scotland - where the schools have been back for a few weeks - here: https://www.travellingtabby.com/scotland-coronavirus-tracker/

Basically it has gone up from around 5% to almost 15%.
Offline Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,458
  Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61881 on: Yesterday at 07:07:47 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:51:37 pm
Strange decision given other countries are (as far as Im aware) pressing ahead?
Yes, they are. Also, doesn't it sort of undermine arguments for vaccination of teenagers for other things like meningitis etc ? Article below (prior to today's announcement) explains this -

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/02/uk-decision-covid-vaccines-children-expected-imminently
Offline Fromola

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,738
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61882 on: Yesterday at 07:09:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:46:35 pm
No, Im not saying its due to spreading in schools.  Im suggesting its the picking up of more cases due to more testing because kids are being tested on return to school.

Yeah, true. How much that factors into the figures yesterday and today is unclear because of the lag, it'll continue into next week's. Cases are going to rocket through September as has happened in Scotland due to schools returning earlier.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 77,168
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61883 on: Yesterday at 07:12:19 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:09:02 pm
Yeah, true. How much that factors into the figures yesterday and today is unclear because of the lag, it'll continue into next week's. Cases are going to rocket through September as has happened in Scotland due to schools returning earlier.
Yeah, quite possible.  But I think this is just the testing effect at the moment
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,458
  Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61884 on: Yesterday at 07:14:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:09:02 pm
Yeah, true. How much that factors into the figures yesterday and today is unclear because of the lag, it'll continue into next week's. Cases are going to rocket through September as has happened in Scotland due to schools returning earlier.
Which increases the risks for variants potentially occurring doesn't it ?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,609
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61885 on: Yesterday at 10:30:34 pm
See the anti vax wankers have attempted to storm the Science Museum in Kensington. The type of fascist morons who worked for the Holy Inquisition dragging scientists to the stake.

Pisses me off when I see the Met engaging with the twats. Whatever happened to the Special Patrol Group?
Offline Commie Bobbie

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,019
  #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61886 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:30:34 pm
See the anti vax wankers have attempted to storm the Science Museum in Kensington. The type of fascist morons who worked for the Holy Inquisition dragging scientists to the stake.

Pisses me off when I see the Met engaging with the twats. Whatever happened to the Special Patrol Group?

Arresting women at a vigil...
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Max_powers

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,152
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61887 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm
My province in Canada is going ahead with a mandatory vaccine passport for non-essential services like restaurants, concerts, movies etc. Federally too it's been announced that you will need full vaccination to travel by air, sea, or rail.

But since these announcements, the vaccination rates haven't really picked up, while the cases are rising fast. In some urban areas, the vaccination rates are like 80-90%, while in some more rural conservative parts it's more like 30-50%.

There have been protests.

I honestly don't know if these restrictions will change much. Many of these Anti-vax types won't change their tune until they or someone they love are critically ill.

My dad was very much in the Anti-vax club because he tends to follow a lot of alternative medicine non-sense on social media. He got vaccinated only because my family in India started falling around April ill and some were hospitalized.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,932
  Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61888 on: Yesterday at 11:06:15 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:38:16 pm
JCVI 'not recommending' vaccines for all 12 to 15-year-olds

other than those with conditions

I thought this was all but agreed to happen, wtf.


Fucking c*nts.

I don't understand their rationale. Pretty much all other countries vaccinating 12-15 year olds.

Any that subsequently due of Covid, it's blood on their hands. Not to mention Long Covid, long-term organ damage, disruption to schooling, a reservoir for Covid mutations, etc

Twats.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Welshred

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,071
  JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61889 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm
They aren't twats or c*nts. They are independent scientists and medical professionals who have have extensively looked at the data available and decided that they don't have enough data to suggest the risk:reward ratio of the vaccine doesn't currently support vaccination in that age group. Absurd to think otherwise.
Offline PaulF

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,846
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61890 on: Yesterday at 11:50:25 pm
Assuming Nobby is right and most other countries are routinely vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds. Why would our scientists beer fearing different conclusions?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Welshred

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,071
  JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61891 on: Today at 12:04:22 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:50:25 pm
Assuming Nobby is right and most other countries are routinely vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds. Why would our scientists beer fearing different conclusions?

Because of the data. Data suggests that 2 in one million of healthy children will end up in ICU whereas data from the US suggests 60 in one million children end up with myocarditis or pericarditis.

Only France, Italy, Israel and Ireland are offering it to all in those age groups alongside the US, everyone seems to be offering it to vulnerable and at risk children as their data suggests 100 in one million end up in ICU.

The JCVI have been under huge pressure from the government for this and have stuck to looking at the data to see if its worthwhile, it also doesn't mean they won't relook at the data on future and change their decision. They've left the decision with each individual country CMO but they have actually recommended the vaccine for 200,000 more teenagers than were currently eligible.

As I said above their job was to only look at it from a disease point of view and not disrupting school or being covid reservoirs. There's insufficient evidence on long covid symptoms in this age group, insufficient evidence of long term organ date in this age group and if the data on this was clearer maybe they'd give a different response.

None of this makes them twats, it doesn't make them c*nts either and no blood will be on their hands from this decision as they are vaccinating the vulnerable from this age group.

The decision is one made purely on science and is as it should be.
Online stoa

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,358
  Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61892 on: Today at 12:17:30 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:04:22 am
Only France, Italy, Israel and Ireland are offering it to all in those age groups alongside the US, everyone seems to be offering it to vulnerable and at risk children as their data suggests 100 in one million end up in ICU.

You can add Swittzerland, Austria and Germany to that list as well. In Germany the equivalent of the JCVI initially didn't recommend a vaccination for children between 12 and 17, but they've since changed their stance. They're saying that data now suggests that while myocarditis can be a side effect of the vaccine especially for young boys, in most cases treatment was non problematic and there were no complications when the patients were in hospital. At the same time, they also say that getting Covid might result in heart issues as well. Another argument why they've changed their stance is that the Delta variant is now dominant and that increases the risk of children getting infected in a possible fourth wave...
Online Welshred

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,071
  JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61893 on: Today at 12:23:37 am
Germany are actually doing it against the advice if their vaccine committee which is what can still happen here. Either way the JCVI still don't feel that the risk:reward for vaccination is high enough to recommend it at this time, a few countries feel differently.
Online stoa

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,358
  Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61894 on: Today at 12:38:27 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:23:37 am
Germany are actually doing it against the advice if their vaccine committee which is what can still happen here. Either way the JCVI still don't feel that the risk:reward for vaccination is high enough to recommend it at this time, a few countries feel differently.

They don't. The "Stiko" ("Ständige Impfkommission"), which seems to have the same role in Germany as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in the UK (i.e. being advisors) have changed their view on 19th of August as announced by the Robert-Koch-Institut on its website (https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Infekt/Impfen/ImpfungenAZ/COVID-19/Impfempfehlung-Zusfassung.html). It says there, that the Stiko recommends vaccinations for everyone from age 12 upwards, but at the same time they also say that vaccinations shouldn't be mandatory for children to take part in education, cultural life or other activities (i.e. there shouldn't be rules that say kids have to be vaccinated to go to school or go to a restaurant or whatever).
Online djahern

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,262
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61895 on: Today at 12:58:56 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:50:25 pm
Assuming Nobby is right and most other countries are routinely vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds. Why would our scientists beer fearing different conclusions?
They have a very specific remit - does vaccination provide a health benefit for those being vaccinated? Within that remit, the conclusion is that the benefits are pretty slim for that age group outside the vulnerable groups. Its not their fault, thats pretty much the answer. Their conclusion isnt really a surprise at all. It must have been a tough decision, and Id be surprised if most of them dont personally think that they should be vaccinated - but within the remit they were asked to judge on, the answer at this time really has to be has to be no (though technically theyve not really said no, theyve left it open for others to make a different call based on a different remit).

