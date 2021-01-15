Missus has been seeing her GP regularly due to a condition.



Don't believe the Tory lies.



It's probably down to the fact that the GP's are only seeing patients face to face that they think they need to see, most people probably don't need to be seen to be fair. We found a growth on the missus breast, sent a photo via AskmyGP and they told us what it was and didn't need to see her. Some people would likely not be happy with that.As for me, I've had one face to face over the past 10 months. I got really bad stomach pains last November while working, I thought it was just a flare up of an ongoing condition, then all I heard was the "its probably nothing but it could be bowel cancer" ads on the radio, stuck it out til January and eventually got in touch. Had scans blood tests, poo in a test tube, but didn't see the GP until July, when she finally put my mind at rest, as she said I've none of the red flags. Still got issues with it though, but Ive sort of been put off getting back in touch again.I did see another GP for my HGV medical in July as well, saw a different one to the one my appt was with as she had tested positive for Covid.