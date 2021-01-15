It's probably down to the fact that the GP's are only seeing patients face to face that they think they need to see, most people probably don't need to be seen to be fair. We found a growth on the missus breast, sent a photo via AskmyGP and they told us what it was and didn't need to see her. Some people would likely not be happy with that.
As for me, I've had one face to face over the past 10 months. I got really bad stomach pains last November while working, I thought it was just a flare up of an ongoing condition, then all I heard was the "its probably nothing but it could be bowel cancer" ads on the radio, stuck it out til January and eventually got in touch. Had scans blood tests, poo in a test tube, but didn't see the GP until July, when she finally put my mind at rest, as she said I've none of the red flags. Still got issues with it though, but Ive sort of been put off getting back in touch again.
Yeah, I think if you really need to see someone, you'll be seen, and if it's urgent, you'll get an appointment very quickly. I also think the econsult stuff is useful and triaging on the phone a good idea.
But on the other hand, there seems little opportunity to check stuff like you mentioned - the "it's probably nothing, but I'd like to ask a doctor about it". It's hard to make an appointment with vague, non-urgent symptoms. A lot of things might get missed this way (on the other hand, I knew enough people that'd go for every headache etc).
The whole NHS is so run down, it desperately needs more mo ey and more people. I know a couple of nurses, and all of them are leaving or are seriously looking for a way to leave the NHS. Those that stay will likely also be burned out. It then also puts new people off, everybody is grumpy and run down.
Brexit isn't helping with bringing in European staff either (I think nurses are on an exempt list, but most in their right mind don't want to move to a country that's just told everybody to fuck off).