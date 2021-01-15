« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1542 1543 1544 1545 1546 [1547]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2202876 times)

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,875
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61840 on: Today at 10:35:18 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:48:46 am
I tried to get a gp appointment for the first time in years a few weeks ago.  I was basically told impossible unless it's something very urgent.  Options were a phone call in 4 weeks, or go the to the website for self service and apparently you can post questions (which I was heavily encouraged to do, phone call sounded like the 'wrong' answer). 

I was told it was down to GP shortages rather than anything covid-related, really threw me.  Rarely go to the docs but always good experiences when I have.  I didn't realise this has been going on for a while.

GPs are generally on their knees. We have far too few doctors, nurses, health professionals of nearly all fields in this country. The system was hanging on by a thread pre covid
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,322
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61841 on: Today at 10:42:35 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:48:09 am
Missus has been seeing her GP regularly due to a condition.

Don't believe the Tory lies.

It's probably down to the fact that the GP's are only seeing patients face to face that they think they need to see, most people probably don't need to be seen to be fair. We found a growth on the missus breast, sent a photo via AskmyGP and they told us what it was and didn't need to see her. Some people would likely not be happy with that.

As for me, I've had one face to face over the past 10 months. I got really bad stomach pains last November while working, I thought it was just a flare up of an ongoing condition, then all I heard was the "its probably nothing but it could be bowel cancer" ads on the radio, stuck it out til January and eventually got in touch. Had scans blood tests, poo in a test tube, but didn't see the GP until July, when she finally put my mind at rest, as she said I've none of the red flags. Still got issues with it though, but Ive sort of been put off getting back in touch again.

I did see another GP for my HGV medical in July as well, saw a different one to the one my appt was with as she had tested positive for Covid.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,832
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61842 on: Today at 10:56:48 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:24:24 am
I have seen this argument being made and I can understand the sentiment, but it's a dangerous precedent to set if you start rejecting treatment because of someones life choices.

This
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61843 on: Today at 11:33:05 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:48:09 am
Missus has been seeing her GP regularly due to a condition.

Don't believe the Tory lies.

Nice to know you don't mind your missus seeing other people. Very liberal of you.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61844 on: Today at 11:52:46 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 10:35:18 am
GPs are generally on their knees. We have far too few doctors, nurses, health professionals of nearly all fields in this country. The system was hanging on by a thread pre covid

It's a sad situation.  I never took up the private healthcare option at work because I was always happy with the NHS.  Kind of feels like I'm being forced that way now though if that experience is anything to go by.

I'm glad it's there and functioning well for urgent issues, but there are lots of non 'urgent' issues where people would like to see someone face-to-face in a few days or a week max (like I've known all my life until now).
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,687
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61845 on: Today at 12:53:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:35 am
It's probably down to the fact that the GP's are only seeing patients face to face that they think they need to see, most people probably don't need to be seen to be fair. We found a growth on the missus breast, sent a photo via AskmyGP and they told us what it was and didn't need to see her. Some people would likely not be happy with that.

As for me, I've had one face to face over the past 10 months. I got really bad stomach pains last November while working, I thought it was just a flare up of an ongoing condition, then all I heard was the "its probably nothing but it could be bowel cancer" ads on the radio, stuck it out til January and eventually got in touch. Had scans blood tests, poo in a test tube, but didn't see the GP until July, when she finally put my mind at rest, as she said I've none of the red flags. Still got issues with it though, but Ive sort of been put off getting back in touch again.


Yeah, I think if you really need to see someone, you'll be seen, and if it's urgent, you'll get an appointment very quickly. I also think the econsult stuff is useful and triaging on the phone a good idea.

But on the other hand, there seems little opportunity to check stuff like you mentioned - the "it's probably nothing, but I'd like to ask a doctor about it". It's hard to make an appointment with vague, non-urgent symptoms. A lot of things might get missed this way (on the other hand, I knew enough people that'd go for every headache etc).

The whole NHS is so run down, it desperately needs more mo ey and more people. I know a couple of nurses, and all of them are leaving or are seriously looking for a way to leave the NHS. Those that stay will likely also be burned out. It then also puts new people off, everybody is grumpy and run down.

Brexit isn't helping with bringing in European staff either (I think nurses are on an exempt list, but most in their right mind don't want to move to a country that's just told everybody to fuck off).
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61846 on: Today at 01:19:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:33:05 am
Nice to know you don't mind your missus seeing other people. Very liberal of you.

Excellent bedside manner.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,020
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61847 on: Today at 02:57:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:45:40 am
To be expected from what you described. Hopefully the PCR comes back negative.
came back negative, count up to 5/22 positive tests, including one pro snooker player! 🙈

Around 77% negative which kind of ties in with everyone being double jabbed and how effective the vaccines are
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,322
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61848 on: Today at 03:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:57:34 pm
came back negative, count up to 5/22 positive tests, including one pro snooker player! 🙈

Around 77% negative which kind of ties in with everyone being double jabbed and how effective the vaccines are

:thumbup

Pro player won't be too happy I'd have thought though
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,020
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61849 on: Today at 03:03:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:01:33 pm
:thumbup

Pro player won't be too happy I'd have thought though
fortunately he doesn't have a match for two weeks!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,927
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61850 on: Today at 03:04:00 pm »
Hopefully it's not Ronnie you are talking about Wabaloolah!
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,063
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61851 on: Today at 03:07:29 pm »
Unless Ronnie has moved to south Wales its unlikely haha
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,927
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61852 on: Today at 03:09:33 pm »
Fucking hell it's Mark Williams then isn't it? I can only think of one good Welsh snooker player and it has to be him.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,063
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61853 on: Today at 03:10:43 pm »
Its likely not a good one as the only competitions during this month are qualifiers, Williams wouldn't need to qualify for any competitions right now would he?
Logged

Offline Joff

  • WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61854 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
Felt like shit yesterday, took family to the beach.
My son had a little cough the day before, but very mild, and it went straight away. I did a LFT (🙄) and one for my son. Both negative. Felt a lot worse last night, and this morning starting coughing.
So now I have sneezing, coughing, runny nose, headaches, and lost a lot of hearing in my right ear 😂.

Just gone out for a PCR this afternoon as I coach football on sat mornings, so didn't want to infecr the kids.
I've not overreacted by getting a PCR after negative LFT have I?

How quick did everyone get their results back?
Logged
Yum.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61855 on: Today at 03:38:16 pm »
JCVI 'not recommending' vaccines for all 12 to 15-year-olds

other than those with conditions

I thought this was all but agreed to happen, wtf.
Logged
YNWA.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,915
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61856 on: Today at 03:45:54 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:38:16 pm
JCVI 'not recommending' vaccines for all 12 to 15-year-olds

other than those with conditions

I thought this was all but agreed to happen, wtf.

Anti vaxxers are going to have a field day with this. Seem to be uncertain what the impact of rare events of myocarditis following the Pfizer vaccine is over medium to long term.

Antivax protesters appear to be tearing up Canary Wharf at the minute, I hope the police go in firm and hard on the fuckwits.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,322
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61857 on: Today at 03:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Today at 03:37:59 pm
Felt like shit yesterday, took family to the beach.
My son had a little cough the day before, but very mild, and it went straight away. I did a LFT (🙄) and one for my son. Both negative. Felt a lot worse last night, and this morning starting coughing.
So now I have sneezing, coughing, runny nose, headaches, and lost a lot of hearing in my right ear 😂.

Just gone out for a PCR this afternoon as I coach football on sat mornings, so didn't want to infecr the kids.
I've not overreacted by getting a PCR after negative LFT have I?

How quick did everyone get their results back?

Not overreacting at all, best to get checked with a PCR just in case.

We all got our results within 24 hours,but did have the tests first thing in the morning, think the youngests last one was the same night.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,063
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61858 on: Today at 03:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Today at 03:37:59 pm
Felt like shit yesterday, took family to the beach.
My son had a little cough the day before, but very mild, and it went straight away. I did a LFT (🙄) and one for my son. Both negative. Felt a lot worse last night, and this morning starting coughing.
So now I have sneezing, coughing, runny nose, headaches, and lost a lot of hearing in my right ear 😂.

Just gone out for a PCR this afternoon as I coach football on sat mornings, so didn't want to infecr the kids.
I've not overreacted by getting a PCR after negative LFT have I?

How quick did everyone get their results back?

PCRs are recommended if you have symptoms and not LFTs so not overreacting at all, you've done the right thing
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,020
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61859 on: Today at 04:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:10:43 pm
Its likely not a good one as the only competitions during this month are qualifiers, Williams wouldn't need to qualify for any competitions right now would he?
correct it's not him and equally correct it's not a good one although he has played at the Crucible once
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61860 on: Today at 04:20:42 pm »
Some schools have re-opened already, so expect an uptick in cases.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61861 on: Today at 04:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:19:10 pm
correct it's not him and equally correct it's not a good one although he has played at the Crucible once

No doubt Nickopedia has it figured already.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,033
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61862 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm »
42,076 new cases and 121 deaths reported today.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61863 on: Today at 04:25:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:21:13 pm
No doubt Nickopedia has it figured already.

Not too hot on my snooker so Wab and his showbiz mate are safe for now!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,322
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61864 on: Today at 04:35:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:20:42 pm
Some schools have re-opened already, so expect an uptick in cases.

Youngest went back today, eldest back in next Tuesday. The eldest had to attend school yesterday to have an LFT and is expected to continue on with twice weekly at home tests until the end of the month. The school are also asking the kids to wear masks, but not enforcing it. The teenagers around here have been really good with masks, so I expect most will choose to wear them in communal areas.
Logged

Offline Joff

  • WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61865 on: Today at 04:40:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:56:22 pm
Not overreacting at all, best to get checked with a PCR just in case.

We all got our results within 24 hours,but did have the tests first thing in the morning, think the youngests last one was the same night.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:57:36 pm
PCRs are recommended if you have symptoms and not LFTs so not overreacting at all, you've done the right thing

Ok cheers, felt better about going out for a test. Last time I had contact with anyone from outside my house was the Chelsea game really.
Logged
Yum.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,733
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61866 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 04:21:46 pm
42,076 new cases and 121 deaths reported today.

Will probably hit 50k next week. Festivals/bank holiday effect along with schools.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,733
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61867 on: Today at 04:47:28 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:45:54 pm
Anti vaxxers are going to have a field day with this. Seem to be uncertain what the impact of rare events of myocarditis following the Pfizer vaccine is over medium to long term.

Antivax protesters appear to be tearing up Canary Wharf at the minute, I hope the police go in firm and hard on the fuckwits.

Just like they'll have a field day when restrictions come back in due to the mass infections at schools that spread in the community. 

The anti-vax are always the biggest 'freedom', anti-restrictions type so it gives them excuses for more marches around London.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61868 on: Today at 04:51:37 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:38:16 pm
JCVI 'not recommending' vaccines for all 12 to 15-year-olds

other than those with conditions

I thought this was all but agreed to happen, wtf.

Strange decision given other countries are (as far as Im aware) pressing ahead?
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61869 on: Today at 04:56:38 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:45:54 pm
Anti vaxxers are going to have a field day with this. Seem to be uncertain what the impact of rare events of myocarditis following the Pfizer vaccine is over medium to long term.

Antivax protesters appear to be tearing up Canary Wharf at the minute, I hope the police go in firm and hard on the fuckwits.

4 police injuries so far.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61870 on: Today at 05:07:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:51:37 pm
Strange decision given other countries are (as far as Im aware) pressing ahead?
Don't think they're outright banning it though?  Just saying it's not justified on health grounds alone but that the Chief Medical Officers would need to include other factors in the decision.

Either way you'd imagine parents would be reluctant given the way its been reported.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,063
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61871 on: Today at 05:15:49 pm »
The JCVI haven't included things such as time loss from education in their decision which the individual country CMO's can. I'm not sure going against the advice of the JCVI will do much for trust in the vaccine process for those in that age group so I expect them to go along with it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,733
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61872 on: Today at 05:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:07:59 pm
Don't think they're outright banning it though?  Just saying it's not justified on health grounds alone but that the Chief Medical Officers would need to include other factors in the decision.

Either way you'd imagine parents would be reluctant given the way its been reported.

It's like when the CMO have said before lockdowns/restrictions are needed to slow the spread of the virus but it's the government that have to make the decision based on everything else.

It's another thing the alt-right lobby has been big on though (kids being vaccinated) and Boris is loathe to push back on them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61873 on: Today at 05:22:14 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:45:54 pm
Anti vaxxers are going to have a field day with this. Seem to be uncertain what the impact of rare events of myocarditis following the Pfizer vaccine is over medium to long term.

Antivax protesters appear to be tearing up Canary Wharf at the minute, I hope the police go in firm and hard on the fuckwits.


Antivaxers are scum of the earth.


From Rawstory as you cannot get onto the Atlanta Journal from the UK


Quote
13-year-old boy dies from COVID with no warning: report

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a boy in Georgia abruptly died from COVID  even though his case did not appear to be life-threatening in any way.

According to AJC, 13-year-old Porter Helms tested positive for COVID-19 last month and started quarantining at home.

Roughly one week into his quarantine, however, his father came home and found him unresponsive.

He was then taken to a hospital, where he could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor told the AJC that Helms's cause of death was respiratory failure caused by the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 poses most risk to the elderly, with younger children being less likely to have serious complications. However, the number of hospitalizations and deaths in children are rising, driven in large part by the more dangerous delta variant.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61874 on: Today at 06:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:46:26 pm
Will probably hit 50k next week. Festivals/bank holiday effect along with schools.
If so, it's incredible that we'll potentially be higher than India as they're around 45k. Our cases are mad, everywhere else in Europe seems to be decreasing except us. Do hope another winter lockdown isn't on the way.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,166
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61875 on: Today at 06:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:46:26 pm
Will probably hit 50k next week. Festivals/bank holiday effect along with schools.

Seems likely that the increased testing due to schools returning is the biggest issue here?

I wouldnt take much notice of any trend for a week or two
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,733
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61876 on: Today at 06:42:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:21:57 pm
Seems likely that the increased testing due to schools returning is the biggest issue here?

I wouldnt take much notice of any trend for a week or two

With the lag (and a lot of schools not back yet and the ones that did returned yesterday) we haven't had the school spike yet. These figures are probably bank holiday/festival related.

Even yesterday it was just under 40,000 and now 42,000 today.

It's going to be high the rest of September, hopefully it'll peak and then drop by October/half term.

There's the university effect as well. That was when cases really went through the roof in Uni towns and cities last autumn.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,166
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61877 on: Today at 06:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:42:12 pm
With the lag (and a lot of schools not back yet and the ones that did returned yesterday) we haven't had the school spike yet. These figures are probably bank holiday/festival related.

Even yesterday it was just under 40,000 and now 42,000 today.

It's going to be high the rest of September, hopefully it'll peak and then drop by October/half term.

There's the university effect as well. That was when cases really went through the roof in Uni towns and cities last autumn.
No, Im not saying its due to spreading in schools.  Im suggesting its the picking up of more cases due to more testing because kids are being tested on return to school.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,668
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61878 on: Today at 06:48:04 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:17:19 am
Apologies if this is deemed "Politishit"...


A colleague of mine said to me today that "Anti-vaxxers should be barred hospital treatment for COVID". I think it was tongue-in-cheek, but not sure. Do people actually think this?

It`s been pointed out to me that the NHS is still (mostly) free and we don`t bar smokers, drinkers etc.

Just wondering if there is growing resentment against these people who make that choice.

You could argue that smokers and drinkers pay an 'extra' tax whereas anti-vaxers do not.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1542 1543 1544 1545 1546 [1547]   Go Up
« previous next »
 