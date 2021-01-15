« previous next »
I tried to get a gp appointment for the first time in years a few weeks ago.  I was basically told impossible unless it's something very urgent.  Options were a phone call in 4 weeks, or go the to the website for self service and apparently you can post questions (which I was heavily encouraged to do, phone call sounded like the 'wrong' answer). 

I was told it was down to GP shortages rather than anything covid-related, really threw me.  Rarely go to the docs but always good experiences when I have.  I didn't realise this has been going on for a while.

GPs are generally on their knees. We have far too few doctors, nurses, health professionals of nearly all fields in this country. The system was hanging on by a thread pre covid
Missus has been seeing her GP regularly due to a condition.

Don't believe the Tory lies.

It's probably down to the fact that the GP's are only seeing patients face to face that they think they need to see, most people probably don't need to be seen to be fair. We found a growth on the missus breast, sent a photo via AskmyGP and they told us what it was and didn't need to see her. Some people would likely not be happy with that.

As for me, I've had one face to face over the past 10 months. I got really bad stomach pains last November while working, I thought it was just a flare up of an ongoing condition, then all I heard was the "its probably nothing but it could be bowel cancer" ads on the radio, stuck it out til January and eventually got in touch. Had scans blood tests, poo in a test tube, but didn't see the GP until July, when she finally put my mind at rest, as she said I've none of the red flags. Still got issues with it though, but Ive sort of been put off getting back in touch again.

I did see another GP for my HGV medical in July as well, saw a different one to the one my appt was with as she had tested positive for Covid.
I have seen this argument being made and I can understand the sentiment, but it's a dangerous precedent to set if you start rejecting treatment because of someones life choices.

This
Missus has been seeing her GP regularly due to a condition.

Don't believe the Tory lies.

Nice to know you don't mind your missus seeing other people. Very liberal of you.
GPs are generally on their knees. We have far too few doctors, nurses, health professionals of nearly all fields in this country. The system was hanging on by a thread pre covid

It's a sad situation.  I never took up the private healthcare option at work because I was always happy with the NHS.  Kind of feels like I'm being forced that way now though if that experience is anything to go by.

I'm glad it's there and functioning well for urgent issues, but there are lots of non 'urgent' issues where people would like to see someone face-to-face in a few days or a week max (like I've known all my life until now).
It's probably down to the fact that the GP's are only seeing patients face to face that they think they need to see, most people probably don't need to be seen to be fair. We found a growth on the missus breast, sent a photo via AskmyGP and they told us what it was and didn't need to see her. Some people would likely not be happy with that.

As for me, I've had one face to face over the past 10 months. I got really bad stomach pains last November while working, I thought it was just a flare up of an ongoing condition, then all I heard was the "its probably nothing but it could be bowel cancer" ads on the radio, stuck it out til January and eventually got in touch. Had scans blood tests, poo in a test tube, but didn't see the GP until July, when she finally put my mind at rest, as she said I've none of the red flags. Still got issues with it though, but Ive sort of been put off getting back in touch again.


Yeah, I think if you really need to see someone, you'll be seen, and if it's urgent, you'll get an appointment very quickly. I also think the econsult stuff is useful and triaging on the phone a good idea.

But on the other hand, there seems little opportunity to check stuff like you mentioned - the "it's probably nothing, but I'd like to ask a doctor about it". It's hard to make an appointment with vague, non-urgent symptoms. A lot of things might get missed this way (on the other hand, I knew enough people that'd go for every headache etc).

The whole NHS is so run down, it desperately needs more mo ey and more people. I know a couple of nurses, and all of them are leaving or are seriously looking for a way to leave the NHS. Those that stay will likely also be burned out. It then also puts new people off, everybody is grumpy and run down.

Brexit isn't helping with bringing in European staff either (I think nurses are on an exempt list, but most in their right mind don't want to move to a country that's just told everybody to fuck off).
Nice to know you don't mind your missus seeing other people. Very liberal of you.

Excellent bedside manner.
To be expected from what you described. Hopefully the PCR comes back negative.
came back negative, count up to 5/22 positive tests, including one pro snooker player! 🙈

Around 77% negative which kind of ties in with everyone being double jabbed and how effective the vaccines are
came back negative, count up to 5/22 positive tests, including one pro snooker player! 🙈

Around 77% negative which kind of ties in with everyone being double jabbed and how effective the vaccines are

:thumbup

Pro player won't be too happy I'd have thought though
:thumbup

Pro player won't be too happy I'd have thought though
fortunately he doesn't have a match for two weeks!
Hopefully it's not Ronnie you are talking about Wabaloolah!
Unless Ronnie has moved to south Wales its unlikely haha
Fucking hell it's Mark Williams then isn't it? I can only think of one good Welsh snooker player and it has to be him.
Its likely not a good one as the only competitions during this month are qualifiers, Williams wouldn't need to qualify for any competitions right now would he?
Felt like shit yesterday, took family to the beach.
My son had a little cough the day before, but very mild, and it went straight away. I did a LFT (🙄) and one for my son. Both negative. Felt a lot worse last night, and this morning starting coughing.
So now I have sneezing, coughing, runny nose, headaches, and lost a lot of hearing in my right ear 😂.

Just gone out for a PCR this afternoon as I coach football on sat mornings, so didn't want to infecr the kids.
I've not overreacted by getting a PCR after negative LFT have I?

How quick did everyone get their results back?
JCVI 'not recommending' vaccines for all 12 to 15-year-olds

other than those with conditions

I thought this was all but agreed to happen, wtf.
