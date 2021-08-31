Some of these people are utter Teflon. He'll probably end up being fine, but some follower without access to health care who ends up calling poison control after taking a livestock dosage of ivermectin won't. Amazing how these idiots are willing to try drugs meant to rid lice and certain parasites, or the variations designed for animals, but won't take a fucking vaccine.
I wonder if social media was around in the 1950s would we still have widespread polio cases? Polio infections in the U.S peaked in 1952. 60k children were infected that year and 3000 died. According to Johns Hopkins University Florida has 150k+ COVID cases and 1727 COVID-related deaths in the past week. Even after a manufacturing error that resulted in 40,000 children accidentally being infected with polio, people still kept getting vaccinated once they resumed production