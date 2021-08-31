« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
August 31, 2021, 06:16:51 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/31/a-human-is-not-a-horse-so-why-is-a-livestock-drug-sweeping-america-covid-ivermectin

"Only sheeple listen to doctors and experts! Independent thinkers take farmyard medicine after listening to Fox News and Facebook."
Reading this just really made me really laugh out loud. In many ways it is such an insane world we live in right now, so it is either laughing or considering jumping out the window.

Quote from: Fromola on August 31, 2021, 12:58:12 pm
People tend to do as others do. Once people stopped wearing masks when the mandate ended, more and more followed.  It'd be very hard now to reintroduce masks as mandatory and get any real compliance like before.
At least in my country people still wear masks in shops (I would say near one hundred percent) and inside offices and public buildings and, as far as I know, on public transport (cannot testify to that as I have only been on public transport once since March 2020). Of course it is still mandated, which at this stage in the pandemic seems fair to me and means you can feel more or less okay when going out for shopping and doing stuff - even if you have virus spreading, unvaccinated idiots around.
didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
August 31, 2021, 06:34:54 pm
Quote from: lamad on August 31, 2021, 06:16:51 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/31/a-human-is-not-a-horse-so-why-is-a-livestock-drug-sweeping-america-covid-ivermectin

"Only sheeple listen to doctors and experts! Independent thinkers take farmyard medicine after listening to Fox News and Facebook."
Reading this just really made me really laugh out loud. In many ways it is such an insane world we live in right now, so it is either laughing or considering jumping out the window.
At least in my country people still wear masks in shops (I would say near one hundred percent) and inside offices and public buildings and, as far as I know, on public transport (cannot testify to that as I have only been on public transport once since March 2020). Of course it is still mandated, which at this stage in the pandemic seems fair to me and means you can feel more or less okay when going out for shopping and doing stuff - even if you have virus spreading, unvaccinated idiots around.


Thing is "they" haven't tried to cover up the wonder drug Ivermectin. There's currently a trial being undertaken in the UK to determine if its got any place in treating covid. So far it's yet to be proven that it has.

We'll just have to make do with incredibly effective vaccines for now.

stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
August 31, 2021, 10:11:19 pm
Quote from: lamad on August 31, 2021, 06:16:51 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/31/a-human-is-not-a-horse-so-why-is-a-livestock-drug-sweeping-america-covid-ivermectin

"Only sheeple listen to doctors and experts! Independent thinkers take farmyard medicine after listening to Fox News and Facebook."
Reading this just really made me really laugh out loud. In many ways it is such an insane world we live in right now, so it is either laughing or considering jumping out the window.

That's the one thing that keeps baffling me. All those "I think for myself"-type of people seem to be the worst to do what they're told, if it's not by someone from the "establishment". I work for a small local paper and in recent days we keep getting e-mails from loads of those Covidiots. They're clearly all just using one template they probably got from a telegram group and it's "Dear xy, the mainstream media aren't reporting this, but I hope you do, because we need to save the people." And then it's mostly some link to one of those conspiracy idiot websites with stories going from some Stamford professor saying something or death rates (in Israel) going up loads amongst vaccinated people and whatever the latest Covidiot-story is. So, if actual experts tell them to take the vaccine, because it's good for them, they won't do it. But they'll send out an e-mail hundreds of times, because some loon on the internet tells them. Well done, sheeple...
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
August 31, 2021, 10:27:22 pm
It's the way these geniuses talk to you like you're some idiot that can't see the bigger picture. Like if only you could see the things they do.
It's a lot like religion really.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:07:39 am
Quote from: PaulF on August 31, 2021, 10:27:22 pm
It's the way these geniuses talk to you like you're some idiot that can't see the bigger picture. Like if only you could see the things they do.
It's a lot like religion really.

both do provide a sense of purpose and an easy explanation for things that either are hard to understand or are currently unexplainable to be honest

it's quite interesting observing Evangelical Christians in America
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:08:23 am
The thing is the anti-vax shit is actually less understandable than religion.

At least with religion theres the incredibly slim chance that some of it may be true as we cant actually prove that it isnt. The shit getting peddled by these nut jobs is proven beyond any doubt to be factually incorrect but they still persist with it by claiming all of the evidence is forged. Like the idiots that think that the world is flat and reject the insane amount of evidence to the contrary as conspiracy.

Utter madness.

Ill have a conversation with anyone about anything but the minute someone starts telling you that their opinion is worth the same as your fact is when I massively lose interest in it.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:11:40 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:07:39 am
both do provide a sense of purpose and an easy explanation for things that either are hard to understand or are currently unexplainable to be honest

it's quite interesting observing Evangelical Christians in America

Thats the thing, its not all religions or Christians in general, it seems to be very specific to Evengelicals in the US where the this madness seems to have set in.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:10:05 pm
Latest ONS date suggests that 94% over adults in England have antibodies. That's very good news.
RedGuy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:12:54 pm
Just got my third (and hopefully last) vaccine shot
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:11:40 am
Thats the thing, its not all religions or Christians in general, it seems to be very specific to Evengelicals in the US where the this madness seems to have set in.

I think with those Evangelical churches they seem to intertwine politics and religion so closely, to the point where their rockstar-ish pastor is telling them how to vote etc and they do so from a position of great influence. it's quite bizarre really but I guess it's a case of not knowing much else and various levels of confirmation bias.

It's comparable to Modi/BJP and various Hindu sects in India imo, but their conspiracies seem to be more based around Muslims rather than vaccines.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:26:27 pm
FYI any Novavax trial participants, they're looking at offering boosters in an extension of the trial in the winter

taking forever for them to get approval but i don't really have any immediate travel plans so i'm happy to continue.

any of the other vaccine trial participants heard anything for their vaccine?
Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:14:49 pm
35,693 new cases and 207 deaths today. I know there is a lag due to weekend and bank holiday but that is the highest number of deaths since the beginning of March.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:29:32 pm
500k of the most vulnerable to get a 3rd dose of vaccine been announced.
RJH

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:45:26 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 05:14:49 pm
35,693 new cases and 207 deaths today. I know there is a lag due to weekend and bank holiday but that is the highest number of deaths since the beginning of March.

I think it's entirely the Bank Holiday skewing reporting, nothing more to read into it than that.

For Deaths by Date Reported, there's always a low on the Sun and Mon, and a catch up on the Tuesday.
The Bank Holiday weekend has just pushed it back a day an increased the effect due to a longer "weekend".

If you look at the figures by Date of Death, there's a gradual upward trend recently, but the average is just over 100/day
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:18:44 pm
With any luck Joe Rogan will have total organ failure,the fucking prick.


Quote
Popular podcaster Joe Rogan revealed on Wednesday that he's come down with COVID-19 -- and he's taking a wide cocktail of drugs to treat it, including ivermectin.

Vice News reports that Rogan revealed his diagnosis in a video in which he appeared "exhausted."

In the video, Rogan explains how he rushed to treat himself with as many drugs as possible.

"We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," he said. "Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone."


His death would save countless others.

Bastard arsehole.
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:15:44 am
Some of these people are utter Teflon. He'll probably end up being fine, but some follower without access to health care who ends up calling poison control after taking a livestock dosage of ivermectin won't. Amazing how these idiots are willing to try drugs meant to rid lice and certain parasites, or the variations designed for animals, but won't take a fucking vaccine.

I wonder if social media was around in the 1950s would we still have widespread polio cases? Polio infections in the U.S peaked in 1952. 60k children were infected that year and 3000 died. According to Johns Hopkins University Florida has 150k+ COVID cases and 1727 COVID-related deaths in the past week. Even after a manufacturing error that resulted in 40,000 children accidentally being infected with polio, people still kept getting vaccinated once they resumed production
