https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/31/a-human-is-not-a-horse-so-why-is-a-livestock-drug-sweeping-america-covid-ivermectin



"Only sheeple listen to doctors and experts! Independent thinkers take farmyard medicine after listening to Fox News and Facebook."

Reading this just really made me really laugh out loud. In many ways it is such an insane world we live in right now, so it is either laughing or considering jumping out the window.



That's the one thing that keeps baffling me. All those "I think for myself"-type of people seem to be the worst to do what they're told, if it's not by someone from the "establishment". I work for a small local paper and in recent days we keep getting e-mails from loads of those Covidiots. They're clearly all just using one template they probably got from a telegram group and it's "Dear xy, the mainstream media aren't reporting this, but I hope you do, because we need to save the people." And then it's mostly some link to one of those conspiracy idiot websites with stories going from some Stamford professor saying something or death rates (in Israel) going up loads amongst vaccinated people and whatever the latest Covidiot-story is. So, if actual experts tell them to take the vaccine, because it's good for them, they won't do it. But they'll send out an e-mail hundreds of times, because some loon on the internet tells them. Well done, sheeple...