« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1534 1535 1536 1537 1538 [1539]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2182586 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,538
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61520 on: Yesterday at 07:52:39 pm »
Northern Ireland had its highest daily infection tally since the pandemic began, yesterday. Weve got a significantly higher rate than the rest of the UK and almost double that of the ROI.
Logged

Offline CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61521 on: Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm »
I'm in Ireland, middle of nowhere. I've UPGRADED my PPE; I wear an FFP3 mask wherever I'm out and about in shops and that, not on the street etc. I really can't fathom not protecting yourself, and others. They're not so bad as long as you pick one that you like. Not a great cost. It really is the future for a while. I haven't got it yet, and I don't intend to start now.

It was amazing to see Anfield today, Ourkid and 7 others were there, and had a great day, I just hope they're OK in the coming days..... I am a professional H&S c*nt mind..... ::) ::) ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,524
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61522 on: Yesterday at 09:33:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigR2323 on Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm
I'm in Ireland, middle of nowhere. I've UPGRADED my PPE; I wear an FFP3 mask wherever I'm out and about in shops and that, not on the street etc. I really can't fathom not protecting yourself, and others. They're not so bad as long as you pick one that you like. Not a great cost. It really is the future for a while. I haven't got it yet, and I don't intend to start now.

It was amazing to see Anfield today, Ourkid and 7 others were there, and had a great day, I just hope they're OK in the coming days..... I am a professional H&S c*nt mind..... ::) ::) ;D

Care to share your COVID risk assessment? :D
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61523 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:21:09 pm
We seem to have a decent stockpile so, if not groups 1-9, then who?

12-16 seems likely then
Theres just no evidence at the moment that backs up the need for imminent booster shots for any beyond those groups who failed to mount a decent immune response to the first two doses.

I think it would be fairly shameful of us to automatically follow the US etc and roll out booster shots for all while much of the world remains unvaccinated.

Its kind of telling that this whole booster program is being driven by Pfizer and Moderna while AZ/Oxford are adamant that its not needed. What is the gain from booster shots for all (or most)? Data still points to vaccination efficacy remaining in the high 90%s for hospitalisation and mortality. So were doing it just to stop people picking up mild infections it seems. That doesnt sit right with me at the moment.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61524 on: Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 20, 2021, 09:06:10 pm
Anti vaccination twat from right said Fred got covid.

4 days in hospital on oxygen.

Still wont get vaccinated

Maybe these twats need to follow through and register to not waste precious NHS time and effort in hospital, like those 'do not resuscitate'
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,847
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61525 on: Yesterday at 09:37:56 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm
Theres just no evidence at the moment that backs up the need for imminent booster shots for any beyond those groups who failed to mount a decent immune response to the first two doses.

I think it would be fairly shameful of us to automatically follow the US etc and roll out booster shots for all while much of the world remains unvaccinated.

Its kind of telling that this whole booster program is being driven by Pfizer and Moderna while AZ/Oxford are adamant that its not needed. What is the gain from booster shots for all (or most)? Data still points to vaccination efficacy remaining in the high 90%s for hospitalisation and mortality. So were doing it just to stop people picking up mild infections it seems. That doesnt sit right with me at the moment.
Whilst I may be very critical of the government, I suppose if I were doing the job, Id worry about the potential fall out from not giving a booster jab

Its not easy being a politician sometimes
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61526 on: Yesterday at 09:52:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:33:00 pm
Care to share your COVID risk assessment? :D

Which one?!  :D

Seriously, I work for a bank, so essential services, retail, HQ, ops? There are unique situations/considerations for each. to be honest it's a ball ache - much easier job before this shite  ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,524
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61527 on: Yesterday at 09:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm
Maybe these twats need to follow through and register to not waste precious NHS time and effort in hospital, like those 'do not resuscitate'

Don't give them the opportunity to create a bandwagon for even more ambulance chasing lawyers.

But DNR is an excellent idea. Or a Soviet era 'hospital' specialising in unneccesary experimental anal surgery, with the added benefit of early 19th century anaesthesia, and none of those pesky, modern antibiotics.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,453
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61528 on: Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm »
Quote from: gomez on August 20, 2021, 09:58:18 pm
Too sexy for his shot

This deserved better
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61529 on: Yesterday at 10:45:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:37:56 pm
Whilst I may be very critical of the government, I suppose if I were doing the job, Id worry about the potential fall out from not giving a booster jab

Its not easy being a politician sometimes
Yea Id agree, the better safe than sorry option is the easier one for them.

Id hope though the decision will come from the JVCI and will be based on currently available data - and based on data thats beyond just circulating antibody levels. It seems to me the argument is that a booster dose increases circulating antibodies. Of course it does, thats why we vaccinated everyone, so their next exposure (another shot or infection) would result in a rapid elevation of circulating antibodies. Its like were using the whole aim of the initial vaccination as the support for the booster dose.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61530 on: Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm »
Bit of a shame that we had no checks whatsoever on the way into the ground today. I had hoped to have my qr codes looked at or any kind of questions about testing/vaccination. Too busy checking if our new ticket system worked to see if anyone was ill. Wanted something better really,  not just a pretence.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61531 on: Today at 02:45:38 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm
Theres just no evidence at the moment that backs up the need for imminent booster shots for any beyond those groups who failed to mount a decent immune response to the first two doses.

I think it would be fairly shameful of us to automatically follow the US etc and roll out booster shots for all while much of the world remains unvaccinated.

Its kind of telling that this whole booster program is being driven by Pfizer and Moderna while AZ/Oxford are adamant that its not needed. What is the gain from booster shots for all (or most)? Data still points to vaccination efficacy remaining in the high 90%s for hospitalisation and mortality. So were doing it just to stop people picking up mild infections it seems. That doesnt sit right with me at the moment.
Thinking on this a bit more since posting and the conclusion that Im coming to (though really dont want to) is that this is very much a money grab from Pfizer and Moderna. They have highly effective vaccines, but seem narrowly focused on selling them to rich nations for booster programs. This is just so wrong to me. If weve decided (in my mind correctly) that pursuing a zero covid approach isnt a viable approach for the UK then why try to attain (an impossible) zero covid outcome through booster vaccinations? We need solid data on who and which groups this initial vaccine program hasnt worked for and offer them another - we know its people with blood cancers etc already. Why give me a third dose of vaccine before a frontline health care worker in Africa gets their first? Its just wrong, and it goes against every principle of why we invested money in these vaccines in the first place. Weve lost sight of the their goal somehow, to prevent deaths, not prevent infections.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61532 on: Today at 07:39:16 am »
Yep it doesn´t make much sense to me. I thought the accepted line-of-thought now is that Covid is here to stay - so how does booster vaccinations for the young, fit and healthy make sense, when by far the biggest danger is brand new and more dangerous variants springing up in unvacccinated countries? Not to mention all the millions of lives that will be lost in unvaccinated countries while we are all recieving boosters?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1534 1535 1536 1537 1538 [1539]   Go Up
« previous next »
 