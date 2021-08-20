Theres just no evidence at the moment that backs up the need for imminent booster shots for any beyond those groups who failed to mount a decent immune response to the first two doses.



I think it would be fairly shameful of us to automatically follow the US etc and roll out booster shots for all while much of the world remains unvaccinated.



Its kind of telling that this whole booster program is being driven by Pfizer and Moderna while AZ/Oxford are adamant that its not needed. What is the gain from booster shots for all (or most)? Data still points to vaccination efficacy remaining in the high 90%s for hospitalisation and mortality. So were doing it just to stop people picking up mild infections it seems. That doesnt sit right with me at the moment.



Thinking on this a bit more since posting and the conclusion that Im coming to (though really dont want to) is that this is very much a money grab from Pfizer and Moderna. They have highly effective vaccines, but seem narrowly focused on selling them to rich nations for booster programs. This is just so wrong to me. If weve decided (in my mind correctly) that pursuing a zero covid approach isnt a viable approach for the UK then why try to attain (an impossible) zero covid outcome through booster vaccinations? We need solid data on who and which groups this initial vaccine program hasnt worked for and offer them another - we know its people with blood cancers etc already. Why give me a third dose of vaccine before a frontline health care worker in Africa gets their first? Its just wrong, and it goes against every principle of why we invested money in these vaccines in the first place. Weve lost sight of the their goal somehow, to prevent deaths, not prevent infections.