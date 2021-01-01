Anti vaccination twat from right said Fred got covid.
4 days in hospital on oxygen.
Still wont get vaccinated
I was at Chester main library yesterday and four attention seeking anti vax twats arrived to make a point about entry without masks. The young girl on the desk tried to point out they couldn't enter without mask. An auld hag with an anti vax tee shirt was bawling and shouting andtwo dweebish looking millenials were milling around looking like they were terminally offended.
However the main culprit was the auld twat who had a go at a young lad carrying his baby. I stepped over to try and calm things down. At that point I heard the auld twat's Scouse accent giving it hard to the young fella.
I went over and distracted his abuse but, fuck me, it would be a deranged Scouser giving the rest of us a bad name.
Raving lunatics, the lot of them.