COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61480 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm
I know alot of athletes before the Olympics were worried that the vaccine would trigger a positive doping result.

I guess alot of footballers, especially those that have all their nutrition, hydration, energy levels and anything that is ever put inside them etc highly controlled by the club dont want to do anything without the clubs explicit say so.

I'm not saying it's acceptable. At least those players that did take part in the Olympics would have been vaccinated. Those travelling to Europe for Champions league games will mostly have to have it due to rules of the countries.
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61481 on: Today at 02:27:14 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:43:47 pm
I just hope football fans are careful. We know it'll be one of the first things to 'go' if things get particularly bad again, so if you're feeling sick just stay at home at the very least.

One of our group is sick and was negative with a LFT. Didn't even occur to him to go get a PCR test done until I told him... positive. He thought he'd have been 'fine' for the game. :o he's generally pretty sensible too but just is aloof of what the requirements are atm as he's always just WFH.

I still think they need to mandate people to do a LFT on the day, a vaccine pass isn't enough at this point. otherwise people will be missing matches regularly (or choosing to be a twat to the potential detriment of other fans and the community).

You are only 'strongly recommended' to take a LFT 24-36 hours before the game (I've had my negative test back today). 

Face coverings in the concourse areas are only 'recommended'.

The only major change to the usual is all bags (except those containing medical supplies and club shop purchases) have been banned.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61482 on: Today at 02:29:23 pm
It's not really a surprise that footballers (huge grouping here) are conspiracy theory believers. They live in a bubble detached from the world in general (probably not entirely their fault).
You would think though they trust the medical staff and would take the lead from there.

Not sure European football is really a consideration for Newcastle's players....
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Escorcio

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61483 on: Today at 02:59:48 pm
Would be interesting to see if that changes when we start seeing significant outbreaks.

Arsenal appears to have had one, and lost to Brentford. If footballers decide they don't want to be vaccinated then I agree with the Premier League's decision not to postpone the game. We'll see if clubs start to have serious words with their players about the increased risk of contracting the virus and missing several games
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61484 on: Today at 03:02:05 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:22:16 pm
I know alot of athletes before the Olympics were worried that the vaccine would trigger a positive doping result.

I guess alot of footballers, especially those that have all their nutrition, hydration, energy levels and anything that is ever put inside them etc highly controlled by the club dont want to do anything without the clubs explicit say so.

I'm not saying it's acceptable. At least those players that did take part in the Olympics would have been vaccinated. Those travelling to Europe for Champions league games will mostly have to have it due to rules of the countries.

But the clubs are telling the players to get a vaccine and the players are still saying no. If anyone believes a vaccine will give you a positive doping result then they are just believing a conspiracy theory.
El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61485 on: Today at 03:06:23 pm
Scotland cases by specimen date (not reporting date).



They were ahead of the England curve last time around - are we heading into an accelerated growth stage again? Makes that sharp decline after the Euros more baffling.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61486 on: Today at 03:10:16 pm
Scottish schools have gone back over the last few days so could be due to increased testing
Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61487 on: Today at 03:13:34 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:10:16 pm
Scottish schools have gone back over the last few days so could be due to increased testing

Only in some areas.  A lot don't go back till next week.
didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61488 on: Today at 03:34:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:40:26 pm
Darlow was in hospital with it for a week!!!

Thats actually fucking terrifying. Genuinely scary.

Sounds exactly the same as a player with my local club. He's 38 and had been in the UK all his career until now. Spent a week in hospital and lost so much weight he's been out several months. I know about it as he's an in law to one of the guys I work with.
.adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61489 on: Today at 03:37:38 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:34:31 pm
Sounds exactly the same as a player with my local club. He's 38 and had been in the UK all his career until now. Spent a week in hospital and lost so much weight he's been out several months. I know about it as he's an in law to one of the guys I work with.

Sounds like I'm being morbid but if the take-up of the vaccine is as low as suspected across PL footballers, there will be a death some time in the near future.
didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61490 on: Today at 03:41:40 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 03:37:38 pm
Sounds like I'm being morbid but if the take-up of the vaccine is as low as suspected across PL footballers, there will be a death some time in the near future.

It's distinctly possible especially with delta but at the very least some are going to get extremely sick. They aren't living in the bubble of last season so delta is pretty much inevitable.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61491 on: Today at 04:03:29 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:16:11 am
I can see there being far more flu shots this year though
One of our real issues is that the yearly flu vaccine is based on the strains that are estimated to be most prevalent that season - for the northern hemisphere usually decided based a lot on what happened the previous season in the Southern Hemisphere. Problem is there wasnt really a flu season to speak of to base these predictions on. We could really do with having the choices spot on this year to give us a really effective vaccine but theres a strong possibility that we dont get it quite right and have a vaccine this year that is at the lower end of the efficacy spectrum. Could be a lot riding on the choices for this years vaccine.
redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61492 on: Today at 04:18:46 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 04:03:29 pm
One of our real issues is that the yearly flu vaccine is based on the strains that are estimated to be most prevalent that season - for the northern hemisphere usually decided based a lot on what happened the previous season in the Southern Hemisphere. Problem is there wasnt really a flu season to speak of to base these predictions on. We could really do with having the choices spot on this year to give us a really effective vaccine but theres a strong possibility that we dont get it quite right and have a vaccine this year that is at the lower end of the efficacy spectrum. Could be a lot riding on the choices for this years vaccine.

I'm wondering if the dominant influenza strains are going to be that different from last season's - presumably with less cases, there will also be less mutations. I suppose the risk is that an unknown strain has somehow multiplied in an isolated pocket, and will suddenly become dominant.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61493 on: Today at 04:35:26 pm
What's R normally like for flu? If it's high, I can see a lot of vulnerable people being given the advice to 'minimise contact' and to be very careful. And we'll all know pretty much what to do.  Is transmission of flu similar to covid?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61494 on: Today at 04:50:11 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:35:26 pm
What's R normally like for flu? If it's high, I can see a lot of vulnerable people being given the advice to 'minimise contact' and to be very careful. And we'll all know pretty much what to do.  Is transmission of flu similar to covid?

It's similar as they're both respiratory illnesses, but there are differences between them.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm
HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61495 on: Today at 05:23:11 pm
37,314 new cases and 114 deaths reported today
SoS Membership Number: 387

koptommy93

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61496 on: Today at 08:18:44 pm
I'm split regarding my thoughts on tomorrow. I was incredibly excited to go but there is obviously a risk of catching it and no telling how I would feel if I did (I am double jabbed but maybe people seem to be and getting ill). Is it the right thing to go? I've no idea to be honest.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61497 on: Today at 08:30:57 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:18:44 pm
I'm split regarding my thoughts on tomorrow. I was incredibly excited to go but there is obviously a risk of catching it and no telling how I would feel if I did (I am double jabbed but maybe people seem to be and getting ill). Is it the right thing to go? I've no idea to be honest.
Happy to have your ticket off you if that helps mate :)
koptommy93

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61498 on: Today at 08:37:14 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:30:57 pm
Happy to have your ticket off you if that helps mate :)
You'll have to find a wheelchair to go in haha
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61499 on: Today at 08:43:13 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:37:14 pm
You'll have to find a wheelchair to go in haha
;D Shouldnt be a problem ;)
Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61500 on: Today at 08:44:16 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:18:44 pm
I'm split regarding my thoughts on tomorrow. I was incredibly excited to go but there is obviously a risk of catching it and no telling how I would feel if I did (I am double jabbed but maybe people seem to be and getting ill). Is it the right thing to go? I've no idea to be honest.

As long as you wear a mask, don't spend too long in the pub or concourse and you should be fine.
