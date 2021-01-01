I can see there being far more flu shots this year though



One of our real issues is that the yearly flu vaccine is based on the strains that are estimated to be most prevalent that season - for the northern hemisphere usually decided based a lot on what happened the previous season in the Southern Hemisphere. Problem is there wasnt really a flu season to speak of to base these predictions on. We could really do with having the choices spot on this year to give us a really effective vaccine but theres a strong possibility that we dont get it quite right and have a vaccine this year that is at the lower end of the efficacy spectrum. Could be a lot riding on the choices for this years vaccine.