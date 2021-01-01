« previous next »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:11:20 am
Cheers. Had that chat with a workmate, who went to Majorca and it then got moves to amber. He was questioning the two extra days of quarantine after the day 8 test. Why do you have to do two extra days, when those that test on day 5 can just stop quarantining after that? It seems more punitive than really thought through.
Ahh yea thats a good point that. If you didnt do test to release but got your day 8 test back quickly on day 9, youre still meant to quarantine for an extra day, even though if youd done the exact same test 3 days earlier, youre free to go out as soon as you get your negative test!

Unfortunately still applies to me if I come back as theyre still not recognising my Pfizer vaccine that I got abroad, said they were going to have this sorted by the end of July but not seen anything on it for a while.
NZ in three-day national lockdown after first COVID case in six months
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:17:18 pm
NZ in three-day national lockdown after first COVID case in six months

Be interesting to see how it got into the country.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:17:18 pm
NZ in three-day national lockdown after first COVID case in six months
At one point they wont be able to do this anymore.  They will surely have to open up to the world and get back to near normal with vaccination.
And then, cases will spread.  They will be way way better off than us of course, but it will be interesting to see at what point they do this and what effect it has.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:37:21 pm
At one point they wont be able to do this anymore.  They will surely have to open up to the world and get back to near normal with vaccination.
And then, cases will spread.  They will be way way better off than us of course, but it will be interesting to see at what point they do this and what effect it has.

Their vaccination programme has been as poor as Australia's has
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:52:44 pm
Their vaccination programme has been as poor as Australia's has
Theres an argument that their programme is totally correct as their circumstances means that they can restrict cases due to their geographic isolation.  Vaccines are needed more elsewhere.  Not sure Id agree if I were a kiwi though!.

 
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm
Theres an argument that their programme is totally correct as their circumstances means that they can restrict cases due to their geographic isolation.  Vaccines are needed more elsewhere.  Not sure Id agree if I were a kiwi though!.
They will still be locked down as a country in 2030 at this rate.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm
Theres an argument that their programme is totally correct as their circumstances means that they can restrict cases due to their geographic isolation.  Vaccines are needed more elsewhere.  Not sure Id agree if I were a kiwi though!.


NZ and Aus have clearly been relatively successful in the pandemic (aided by location of course), in terms of deaths/illness and economic hits. But that made them very complacent with respect to the vaccines. Rather than minimising cases to get them to the point where the vaccines are available and then going hard to vaccinate the population (given how little natural immunity had been built up), they seemed to think there was no urgency there as there were minimal cases.

Australia is now learning that maintaining zero covid is nearly impossible. NZ is more successful but still completely isolated from the world (maybe not a bad thing!).

When I was in Ireland over Christmas, there were still "experts" there banging on about getting to zero covid, no matter how impossible that would have been or the damage done in needing to completely isolate the country and population. Crazy.
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:13:51 pm
NZ and Aus have clearly been relatively successful in the pandemic (aided by location of course), in terms of deaths/illness and economic hits. But that made them very complacent with respect to the vaccines. Rather than minimising cases to get them to the point where the vaccines are available and then going hard to vaccinate the population (given how little natural immunity had been built up), they seemed to think there was no urgency there as there were minimal cases.

Australia is now learning that maintaining zero covid is nearly impossible. NZ is more successful but still completely isolated from the world (maybe not a bad thing!).

When I was in Ireland over Christmas, there were still "experts" there banging on about getting to zero covid, no matter how impossible that would have been or the damage done in needing to completely isolate the country and population. Crazy.

Australia initially avoided the worst of the 1918-19 influenza pandemic but once it's defences were breached it spread like wildfire.

https://www.nma.gov.au/defining-moments/resources/influenza-pandemic
Not ideal really, but at least it's just a steady increase.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:39:35 pm
Not ideal really, but at least it's just a steady increase.

Case numbers seem to be bobbing around 25000 but deaths seem to be rising.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:41:11 pm
Case numbers seem to be bobbing around 25000 but deaths seem to be rising.

Deaths will reflect where case numbers were 3-4 weeks ago
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:37:21 pm
At one point they wont be able to do this anymore.  They will surely have to open up to the world and get back to near normal with vaccination.
And then, cases will spread.  They will be way way better off than us of course, but it will be interesting to see at what point they do this and what effect it has.

I think Arden said the aim is to vaccinate as many as they can by the end of the year and then relax travel rules.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:37:21 pm
At one point they wont be able to do this anymore.  They will surely have to open up to the world and get back to near normal with vaccination.
And then, cases will spread.  They will be way way better off than us of course, but it will be interesting to see at what point they do this and what effect it has.

I presume they will do this when they have offered the vaccine to everyone and have given enough time for everyone to build immunity from the vaccine.
So why is it that vaccine production has been so slow? What is the bottleneck in that? Materials? Manpower? Expertise? Manufacturing Plants?

The whole world knew that we needed to vaccinate 7 billion people last year. With the possible need for booster shots, we will have to keep manufacturing billions of doses every year for years to come. Can world governments not throw money at this problem and make it go away?

Workers can be trained, material production can be ramped up, plants can be built fast.

The world economy is losing billions of dollars every day having to deal with the effects of COVID. Surely its a good investment?
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:07:21 pm
So why is it that vaccine production has been so slow? What is the bottleneck in that? Materials? Manpower? Expertise? Manufacturing Plants?

The whole world knew that we needed to vaccinate 7 billion people last year. With the possible need for booster shots, we will have to keep manufacturing billions of doses every year for years to come. Can world governments not throw money at this problem and make it go away?

Workers can be trained, material production can be ramped up, plants can be built fast.

The world economy is losing billions of dollars every day having to deal with the effects of COVID. Surely its a good investment?


Production isnt slow, for example South Africa have a lab producing a million doses a week. They just don't have the capability to vaccinate a million a week. The logisitics of getting that vaccine to certain places and then convincing those to take them is the tougher task
Texas' anti-mask Governor now has COVID
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
Texas' anti-mask Governor now has COVID
Oh dear.

Now, where did I put that tiny tiny violin.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm
Oh dear.

Now, where did I put that tiny tiny violin.

Is that to accompany the symphony of 'thoughts and prayers'?
    • My Twitter Account
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
Texas' anti-mask Governor now has COVID
oh dear, what a shame, never mind
Are GP surgeries now passing on all responsibilities to hospitals including things like midwives appointments?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:46:14 am
Are GP surgeries now passing on all responsibilities to hospitals including things like midwives appointments?
Some are, some do as little as possible
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
Texas' anti-mask Governor now has COVID

:lmao
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
Texas' anti-mask Governor now has COVID

And, of course, like Trump he`s somehow deemed a worthy recipient of monoclonal antibody treatment. No doubt he`ll be insisting that all of his affected constituents get the same care.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:00:42 am
And, of course, like Trump he`s somehow deemed a worthy recipient of monoclonal antibody treatment. No doubt he`ll be insisting that all of his affected constituents get the same care.

He's fully vaccinated and apparently has no symptoms, but is receiving Regeneron treatments. What a slap in the face to his constituents
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:07:21 pm
So why is it that vaccine production has been so slow? What is the bottleneck in that? Materials? Manpower? Expertise? Manufacturing Plants?

The whole world knew that we needed to vaccinate 7 billion people last year. With the possible need for booster shots, we will have to keep manufacturing billions of doses every year for years to come. Can world governments not throw money at this problem and make it go away?

Workers can be trained, material production can be ramped up, plants can be built fast.

The world economy is losing billions of dollars every day having to deal with the effects of COVID. Surely its a good investment?

There was a bit of talk about scaling up significantly production facilities but it feels like that may have fizzled out. I know you can't just pop-up a factory overnight, but when you see the amount of other completely unnecessary shite being produced you do wonder if our priorities are right :butt.

I remember a couple of months ago the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (biggest producer of vaccines) saying it would take up to 2024 to vaccinate the world. Some at the time said he was saying that to hold governments to ransom for subsidies or whatever but it seems realistic at this point. They're ramping up their production but still, it's just not at a fast enough rate and as someone said above, you need people to administer them. We've been good on getting 'civilians' trained to administer vaccines here but not sure how other countries do that.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:04:23 am
He's fully vaccinated and apparently has no symptoms, but is receiving Regeneron treatments. What a slap in the face to his constituents
Well of course he is. He paid top dollar for it. Something his voters can't afford. He'll encourage them to not wear masks and increase their risk of catching and then spreading it, though. No skin off his balls.
Some of the anti-lockdown nutters tried to seize Edinbugh Castle yesterday, claiming the right to do so under Article 61 of the Magna Carta. I'm no lawyer or historian, but I'm led to believe that article 61 has no bearing in England, but it certainly doesn't in Scotland..... as it predates the Act of Union. The idiots also should probably bear in mind that, despite the fact it is mainly a tourist attraction, Edinburgh Castle is actually the HQ for the Royal Regiment of Scotland so is an active army base. They're lucky they weren't thrown off the cliff walls.  ;D

https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/edinburgh-news/edinburgh-castle-incident-large-police-21335855

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:58:59 pm
Some of the anti-lockdown nutters tried to seize Edinbugh Castle yesterday, claiming the right to do so under Article 61 of the Magna Carta. I'm no lawyer or historian, but I'm led to believe that article 61 has no bearing in England, but it certainly doesn't in Scotland..... as it predates the Act of Union. The idiots also should probably bear in mind that, despite the fact it is mainly a tourist attraction, Edinburgh Castle is actually the HQ for the Royal Regiment of Scotland so is an active army base. They're lucky they weren't thrown off the cliff walls.  ;D

https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/edinburgh-news/edinburgh-castle-incident-large-police-21335855

Probably in league with the same geniuses who stormed the BBC
What's the latest science in terms of how long you have to be around someone to likely get infected? I remember when it all started the "15 minute rule" was the phrase passed around. I never really got that to be honest, I always imagined it would likely take less than that.

A co-worker has tested positive. I spoke with him for a couple of minutes indoors today but other than that haven't seen him for a while.
This is what the NHS testing page has on it

Examples of close contact include:

face-to-face contact under 1 metre for any length of time  including talking to them or being coughed on
being within 1 metre of each other for 1 minute or longer
being within 2 metres of each other for more than 15 minutes in total in 1 day

Alternatively being in a packed away end in Norwich is enough, 4 people have contact me in the last few days to let me know they tested positive.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:37:11 pm
This is what the NHS testing page has on it

Examples of close contact include:

face-to-face contact under 1 metre for any length of time  including talking to them or being coughed on
being within 1 metre of each other for 1 minute or longer
being within 2 metres of each other for more than 15 minutes in total in 1 day

Alternatively being in a packed away end in Norwich is enough, 4 people have contact me in the last few days to let me know they tested positive.
Thanks.
When are we expecting the ~ 30,000 cases per day to drop significantly? We've jabbed a shit load already.....or this thing just gonna bounce around the population at that level forever and a day from now.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:37:59 pm
Do they do further breakdowns of these, in terms of what age the people were and if they were vaccinated?
Quote from: S on Today at 08:23:12 pm
What's the latest science in terms of how long you have to be around someone to likely get infected? I remember when it all started the "15 minute rule" was the phrase passed around. I never really got that to be honest, I always imagined it would likely take less than that.

A co-worker has tested positive. I spoke with him for a couple of minutes indoors today but other than that haven't seen him for a while.

Our kids wife tested positive, he's tested negative as has his daughter. His lad who lives at home in the garden tested positive a few weeks earlier and again, no-one else in the house did. Adults double jabbed, lad single dose, daughter 17 so unvaccinated
Quote from: S on Today at 08:39:57 pm
Do they do further breakdowns of these, in terms of what age the people were and if they were vaccinated?

No idea, I just get the numbers from a Twitter account :D
