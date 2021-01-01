Cheers. Had that chat with a workmate, who went to Majorca and it then got moves to amber. He was questioning the two extra days of quarantine after the day 8 test. Why do you have to do two extra days, when those that test on day 5 can just stop quarantining after that? It seems more punitive than really thought through.



Ahh yea thats a good point that. If you didnt do test to release but got your day 8 test back quickly on day 9, youre still meant to quarantine for an extra day, even though if youd done the exact same test 3 days earlier, youre free to go out as soon as you get your negative test!Unfortunately still applies to me if I come back as theyre still not recognising my Pfizer vaccine that I got abroad, said they were going to have this sorted by the end of July but not seen anything on it for a while.