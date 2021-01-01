« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1531 1532 1533 1534 1535 [1536]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2172617 times)

Online markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61400 on: Today at 09:29:16 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:11:20 am
Cheers. Had that chat with a workmate, who went to Majorca and it then got moves to amber. He was questioning the two extra days of quarantine after the day 8 test. Why do you have to do two extra days, when those that test on day 5 can just stop quarantining after that? It seems more punitive than really thought through.
Ahh yea thats a good point that. If you didnt do test to release but got your day 8 test back quickly on day 9, youre still meant to quarantine for an extra day, even though if youd done the exact same test 3 days earlier, youre free to go out as soon as you get your negative test!

Unfortunately still applies to me if I come back as theyre still not recognising my Pfizer vaccine that I got abroad, said they were going to have this sorted by the end of July but not seen anything on it for a while.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1531 1532 1533 1534 1535 [1536]   Go Up
« previous next »
 