i think it should go wider than this. beyond wet markets we need to address battery farms etc too, who are also a risk of the next pandemic too. we need to be making active preventative measures for the future rather than predictably just going after wet markets who have been an easy place to attribute blame.



Agree, was just using the wet-markets as an example. The thing is though we know what we can do to prevent outbreaks like this. Whether coronavirus came from a lab worker doing research, from a wet-market, from some random guy cuddling with a bat every night or whatever doesn't really matter in the big. picture. The whole debate about the origin of the virus is just used by racists and conspiracy nutters to make it look like China created the whole thing to fuck the world. The more important debate to be had is how was good was the response to the new illness called Covid-19? How well is "the world" prepared to detect such diseases? How good was the information coming out from China at the start of all this? How can we make countries like China not withhold information, because they want to keep it all covered up? Those are the things that need to be addressed in the aftermath of all this and not where the virus has come from. Don't get me wrong, that needs to be looked at as well and we need to address the potential risks of another virus going from animals to humans and put the right measures in place. It's not the main discussion though in my view, because we already know under what circumstances there's a high risk of transmission and we know what we could do against that.