COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61280 on: August 11, 2021, 05:05:46 pm
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on August 11, 2021, 03:50:53 pm
In terms of the NHS, and just as an example (one that I think carries a good deal of weight given how universal pregnancy and childbirth are in comparison to other contact with health services)

The rate of still born Black babies is over twice that of White babies, the neonatal death rate is 45% higher.  Black women are 4 times more likely to die during pregnancy/the 6 weeks after birth than White women

https://www.ndph.ox.ac.uk/news/report-on-baby-deaths-in-the-uk-highlights-increased-risk-for-bame-and-deprived-women
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-57565364

I don't have the link to hand but I think I am right in remembering that early in the pandemic there were a couple of stories in the news about BAME people who had died at home from Covid having been visited by ambulance crews and not admitted to hospital. IIRC there was a concern that some of the training re. oxygen levels was overly concentrated on skin colour changes that were more readily observed in white patients.

Do things like that give justification for full blown anti-vaccine conspiracy theories? Of course not. But it does give some context as to why there may be a level of suspicion/distrust and a higher level of susceptibility to misinformation.

At the same time throwing out those figures about BAME only makes it worse. For instance women of afro carribean descent are more likely to have fibroids and develop them at a younger age that can cause complications during pregnancy. They are more likely to develop a condition that causes them to bleed without stopping, where there is no cure. Cant think what it's called off the top of my head. When people quote that figure it pisses me off as its creates a myth that we give different care based on race.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61281 on: August 11, 2021, 05:08:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August 11, 2021, 03:56:18 pm
Another one of my ignorant questions ahead.  Have we ever seen 'significant' side effects from a vaccine? I suppose none that have made it to regular use are 'bad'. (Obviously some very serious side effects on very very small numbers of people). Do many that reach trials fail due to side effects as opposed to just being not much use?

And by vaccine, I mean vaccine (which in my head means something taken (always injected?) to prime the immune system to protect the body against something bad) . Not the much wider proposition of medical drugs.

There are no vaccines in history to have long term side effects. All side effects are short term and known about within a short time frame. The short term effects may have long lasting consequences like a stroke but you will not get any effect over 6 months down the line appearing as a result of having a vaccine

In America there has only ever been 1 vaccine approved and then removed from use due to safety concerns. Was to fight a disease affecting kids gastro system and was prevalent in Africa before hitting the US. In Africa the disease killed quite a few it infected however the mortality numbers werent as high in the US. They found the vaccine to cause a 1 in 10000 chance of a side effect that meant the risk of the vaccine outweighed the chance of anything from the disease. It was known and pulled within months.

If there was any reason to not have the vaccine it would be known about by now and would have long been pulled
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61282 on: August 11, 2021, 05:36:23 pm
Quote from: macca007 on August 11, 2021, 05:05:46 pm
At the same time throwing out those figures about BAME only makes it worse. For instance women of afro carribean descent are more likely to have fibroids and develop them at a younger age that can cause complications during pregnancy. They are more likely to develop a condition that causes them to bleed without stopping, where there is no cure. Cant think what it's called off the top of my head. When people quote that figure it pisses me off as its creates a myth that we give different care based on race.

?

There is a long-rooted history of Black people (women especially) being viewed as having a different threshold of pain, for instance. People talk from experience and it's not just something people should bat off as a 'myth' because it's inconvenient. There are people in all industries who have biases, whether outward or sub-consciously and these things should be taken seriously - as it's not a handful of people.
YNWA.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61283 on: August 11, 2021, 05:43:06 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 11, 2021, 05:36:23 pm
?

There is a long-rooted history of Black people (women especially) being viewed as having a different threshold of pain, for instance. People talk from experience and it's not just something people should bat off as a 'myth' because it's inconvenient. There are people in all industries who have biases, whether outward or sub-consciously and these things should be taken seriously - as it's not a handful of people.

I'm more getting at there's reasons behind some of the figures and everytime I see them there's no context. It's adds fuel to the fire on other issues (see covid vaccination uptake) and isn't as straight forward as it looks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61284 on: August 11, 2021, 05:53:13 pm
Quote from: macca007 on August 11, 2021, 05:43:06 pm
I'm more getting at there's reasons behind some of the figures and everytime I see them there's no context. It's adds fuel to the fire on other issues (see covid vaccination uptake) and isn't as straight forward as it looks.

That is fair enough as far as it goes but just to point out there is a pretty big gap between saying that the issue isn't as straightforward as it looks and describing the idea that there might be structural racial inequalities in healthcare in general/maternity care specifically as a "myth"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61285 on: August 11, 2021, 05:56:45 pm
Quote from: macca007 on August 11, 2021, 05:08:32 pm
If there was any reason to not have the vaccine it would be known about by now and would have long been pulled
I get that.
Was wondering if any vaccine ever caused enough harm at clinical trial phase for the trials to stop. Or if they were inherently harmless.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61286 on: August 11, 2021, 10:00:03 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 11, 2021, 12:55:03 pm
In today's "what the actual fuck?!" and "how can someone genuinely believe this?!" we have

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58164833
Seen that earlier. Yes, there are people genuinely believing this. But you know what: it's not even the most laughable bunch of bollocks I've heard them come out with.

I think the pandemic has exposed something that was sitting under the surface of society that wasn't widely known or spoken about. A different kind of pandemic of paranoia, and in some cases, extreme psychosis brought on by mass hysteria. The catalyst of which seems to be social media.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61287 on: Yesterday at 12:11:07 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 11, 2021, 12:55:03 pm
In today's "what the actual fuck?!" and "how can someone genuinely believe this?!" we have

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58164833

Notwithstanding the absolutely batshit craziness of that, there's also a lot of ignorance of the film plot. In the film, it's an engineered virus that kills/converts everyone. And the ending of the theatrical release had Will Smith's character discover an antidote/vaccine that, it was inferred, would save humanity.

But yeah, that's all genuinely nuts.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61288 on: Yesterday at 12:39:07 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 11, 2021, 12:55:03 pm
In today's "what the actual fuck?!" and "how can someone genuinely believe this?!" we have

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58164833

As I get older my views have started to change a little.

I always thought that I was about of average intelligence and that pretty much everyone else was around the same level - maybe a bit up, maybe a bit down.

But you get to the stage where it seems apparant that some peoples mental ability might be not as high as some other people.

I can accept that people get caught up in conspiracies - but it's something else to believe that fictional films or book are real, that there are giant alien space lizards that shapeshift their way into power and are trying to kill off the population with an alien vaccination that turns you into a zombie/monkey/vampire/undead savant or whatever.


There are some pretty intelligent people spreading this shite around, but I think their mostives are likely based on greed, fame, money and power.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61289 on: Yesterday at 12:40:07 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 11, 2021, 12:55:03 pm
In today's "what the actual fuck?!" and "how can someone genuinely believe this?!" we have

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58164833


Quote
The Fast Lane Life
@TheFastLaneLife

Atleast they cured cancer



 :lmao
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61290 on: Yesterday at 03:24:25 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:11:07 am
Notwithstanding the absolutely batshit craziness of that, there's also a lot of ignorance of the film plot. In the film, it's an engineered virus that kills/converts everyone. And the ending of the theatrical release had Will Smith's character discover an antidote/vaccine that, it was inferred, would save humanity.

But yeah, that's all genuinely nuts.

The vaccine is worth taking just so you arent left stuck on the planet with these morons if the infinitesimal chance of any of their batshit theories were true 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61291 on: Yesterday at 04:01:20 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:39:07 am

There are some pretty intelligent people spreading this shite around, but I think their mostives are likely based on greed, fame, money and power.

There are some very intelligent people about that believe in God (of one form or another).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61292 on: Yesterday at 04:16:29 pm
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2108891

Another good paper about Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61293 on: Yesterday at 04:46:21 pm
This is bad if she has done what it looks like. Attempted murder charges?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58186032

Covid: Germany fears thousands got saline, not vaccine from nurse

Authorities in north Germany have asked more than 8,000 people to get repeat Covid vaccinations because a nurse is suspected of having injected saline instead of vaccine in many cases.

Police are investigating the nurse's actions at a vaccination centre in Friesland, near the North Sea coast.

Initially just six people were believed to have received the harmless salt solution there in March and April.

Many of those affected were aged over 70 - a high-risk group in the pandemic.

Inspector Peter Beer, quoted by Süddeutsche Zeitung, said the 40-year-old woman had been sharing "corona-critical information" on social media, criticising the government's restrictions aimed at curbing the virus's spread.

Regional broadcaster NDR says 8,557 people have been asked to go back for repeat vaccinations, and so far about 3,600 new appointments have been confirmed.

In April the nurse had admitted giving saline to six people to cover up the fact that she had dropped a vaccine vial on the floor.

But as the police investigation unfolded it became clear that many more people had been given saline instead of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Police are not ruling out that a political motive could have prompted the nurse's action, though her lawyers have rejected that and they also dispute the reported scale of the saline swap.

More witnesses are being questioned and so far no charges have been reported in the case.

Germany has seen many anti-vaccination protests.

Far-right groups are among those who reject the official data and conclusions about the spread of Covid.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61294 on: Yesterday at 05:31:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:46:21 pm
This is bad if she has done what it looks like. Attempted murder charges?
Shocking. Id say its as good as murder if anyone dies as a result.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61295 on: Yesterday at 05:47:49 pm
33074 new cases and 94 deaths reported today.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61296 on: Yesterday at 06:14:19 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:16:29 pm
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2108891

Another good paper about Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant


Promising data. Unfortunately some of the more recent preprint data (from Mayo Clinic and Qatar) does show some substantial reductions in vaccine efficacy with Delta, in line with data from Israel:



https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1425798861591777284
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61297 on: Yesterday at 06:15:09 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:47:49 pm
33074 new cases and 94 deaths reported today.

Wales reporting for 2 days according to the dashboard.

Interesting to see where we go from here, 1st vaccine does are increasing from where they were a couple of weeks ago, but not sure if this figure is starting to include 16 and 17 year olds now? Think the concern for me is going to be when schools and unis go back, although if we don't see a massive increase in hospitalisations, I guess this is the new normal?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61298 on: Yesterday at 06:15:39 pm
Why is it always the far right rejecting the pandemic? Ive seen plenty of anti pandemic/vax stickers in Liverpool, but always assumed it was hard left/anarchist/political activist people
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61299 on: Yesterday at 06:16:46 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 06:14:19 pm

Promising data. Unfortunately some of the more recent preprint data (from Mayo Clinic and Qatar) does show some substantial reductions in vaccine efficacy with Delta, in line with data from Israel:



https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1425798861591777284
Yes, still excellent against serious illness though.

We must remind ourselves that we would have killed for a vaccine this good a year ago.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61300 on: Yesterday at 06:52:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:15:39 pm
Why is it always the far right rejecting the pandemic? Ive seen plenty of anti pandemic/vax stickers in Liverpool, but always assumed it was hard left/anarchist/political activist people
I've not seen the data to see where the political views of most anti vaxxers lie. But I'll bet you a curly wurly the same kind of susceptibility to antivax bollox is prevalent in those that succumb to the far right agenda. It may well be those that want to support the far left have similar processing but are exposed to far less propoganda.
 And breathe .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61301 on: Yesterday at 06:52:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:15:39 pm
Why is it always the far right rejecting the pandemic? Ive seen plenty of anti pandemic/vax stickers in Liverpool, but always assumed it was hard left/anarchist/political activist people

Hard left, hard right - no difference.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61302 on: Yesterday at 07:07:07 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:15:39 pm
Why is it always the far right rejecting the pandemic? Ive seen plenty of anti pandemic/vax stickers in Liverpool, but always assumed it was hard left/anarchist/political activist people

The socialist left (both libertarian and authoritarian) typically believe in solidarity and care about other people, so will usually follow measures aimed to stop a pandemic.  The right typically care only about themselves, so will do whatever is most convenient (though the authoritarian right will follow orders)

Also the right comes from a tradition of denying reason and logic, which also leads to a warped view of science.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61303 on: Yesterday at 07:34:23 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:52:33 pm
I've not seen the data to see where the political views of most anti vaxxers lie. But I'll bet you a curly wurly the same kind of susceptibility to antivax bollox is prevalent in those that succumb to the far right agenda. It may well be those that want to support the far left have similar processing but are exposed to far less propoganda.
 And breathe .
Yep - you've only got to see what's happening in the southern states in the US (mostly Republican, pro-Trump and rt. wing religious zealots). Cases soaring again and lowest vaccination take up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61304 on: Yesterday at 07:41:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:46:21 pm
This is bad if she has done what it looks like. Attempted murder charges?


Absolutely it's attempted murder. In more ways than one too. She's also broken all kinds of laws. Should be tossed in a cell for 20 years. No questions asked. See ye. What a complete c*nt.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61305 on: Yesterday at 07:44:36 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:07:07 pm
The socialist left (both libertarian and authoritarian) typically believe in solidarity and care about other people, so will usually follow measures aimed to stop a pandemic.  The right typically care only about themselves, so will do whatever is most convenient (though the authoritarian right will follow orders)

Also the right comes from a tradition of denying reason and logic, which also leads to a warped view of science.

I'd have thought that socialism and libertarianism were polar opposites.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61306 on: Yesterday at 07:50:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:15:39 pm
Why is it always the far right rejecting the pandemic? Ive seen plenty of anti pandemic/vax stickers in Liverpool, but always assumed it was hard left/anarchist/political activist people
The few people I know who are anti-vax types also seem to have right-wing views if their other comments on their Facebook is anything to go by. They also come across as rather conflicted and confused too.

Almost everyone I know as a friend is left leaning, and none are anti-vax.

That's just personal observation.

Personally, I'd have thought the far-right would be all for the pandemic and the supposed erosion of civil liberties that have resulted. Isn't that what they are all about anyway?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61307 on: Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 06:14:19 pm

Promising data. Unfortunately some of the more recent preprint data (from Mayo Clinic and Qatar) does show some substantial reductions in vaccine efficacy with Delta, in line with data from Israel:



https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1425798861591777284

It's one of those tweets where people are arguing against what he's showing :-

https://twitter.com/mugecevik/status/1425617461840318470

Hopefully he's wrong and other right
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61308 on: Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:44:36 pm
I'd have thought that socialism and libertarianism were polar opposites.

There are different flavours of left and right, a libertarian and an authoritarian one. On the left, there are libertarian socialists (anarchists), and authoritarian socialists (marxists). On the right , you have the libertarian right (think Ayn Rand), and the authoritarian right (fascists).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61309 on: Yesterday at 08:18:00 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:50:06 pm
The few people I know who are anti-vax types also seem to have right-wing views if their other comments on their Facebook is anything to go by. They also come across as rather conflicted and confused too.

Almost everyone I know as a friend is left leaning, and none are anti-vax.

That's just personal observation.

Personally, I'd have thought the far-right would be all for the pandemic and the supposed erosion of civil liberties that have resulted. Isn't that what they are all about anyway?

you also have the woo-woo wellness hippie types who arent typically right wing but very conspiracy minded, especially with health/pharma issues.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61310 on: Yesterday at 09:48:14 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
https://twitter.com/mugecevik/status/1425617461840318470
It's one of those tweets where people are arguing against what he's showing :-

https://twitter.com/mugecevik/status/1425617461840318470

Hopefully he's wrong and other right
Muge is a fantastic communicator, and I think she's right again on this one. Much too much going on (not least, confounding) to be summarised in that oversimplified table. I know real world evidence is scarce, but some slightly improved methods could present something much more useful for interpretation by the general public.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61311 on: Today at 08:38:04 am
Did anyone see the 1st episode of the new series of Ambulance last night?

It was filmed in Liverpool at the start of the pandemic last year when they also had to contend with road closures due to the floods.

I was in bits with how many DOAs they had and seeing how much it upset them all due to the helplessness of the situation.

Then they played "You'll never walk alone" at the closing credits FFS 😰
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61312 on: Today at 10:16:43 am
Theres an article on the Apple news app with the headline First Covid Carrier Probably Chinese Scientist, says WHO from the Times but its behind a paywall, can anyone share?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61313 on: Today at 10:22:11 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:16:43 am
Theres an article on the Apple news app with the headline First Covid Carrier Probably Chinese Scientist, says WHO from the Times but its behind a paywall, can anyone share?

I have a Times account but can i share that story as its behind a paywall?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61314 on: Today at 11:07:16 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:34:23 pm
Yep - you've only got to see what's happening in the southern states in the US (mostly Republican, pro-Trump and rt. wing religious zealots). Cases soaring again and lowest vaccination take up.

There was an article on BBC news last night about the surge of cases in the US south due to the delta variant and it contained an interview with the pastor of one of the loony right churches who was telling his congregation not to have the vaccine. He was completely blind to any evidence (what a surprise!). It did strike me that it was ironic that it was the evolution of the vaccine that was causing the rise in cases and that it was a form of Darwinism that will be removing the terminally stupid from the population.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61315 on: Today at 11:34:28 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:16:43 am
Theres an article on the Apple news app with the headline First Covid Carrier Probably Chinese Scientist, says WHO from the Times but its behind a paywall, can anyone share?
Spoiler
https://archive.is/pWuS8
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61316 on: Today at 01:33:42 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:34:28 am
Spoiler
https://archive.is/pWuS8
[close]

Thanks.

So suggests the virus did come from the Wuhan lab, but not in quite the way people have been suggesting previously which would also make sense I guess as people from the lab presumably would travel around obtaining samples etc.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61317 on: Today at 03:44:34 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:33:42 pm
Thanks.

So suggests the virus did come from the Wuhan lab, but not in quite the way people have been suggesting previously which would also make sense I guess as people from the lab presumably would travel around obtaining samples etc.
No it doesnt suggest that.

It suggests that a researcher may have caught it whilst working in the field.  Anyone  could have caught it in the field.

Personally I think this is wildly speculative.  Yes a researcher may have caught it from bats, but that doesnt mean it was the first or even the main source of transmission. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61318 on: Today at 06:12:37 pm
32700 new cases and 100 deaths reported today.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61319 on: Today at 07:27:21 pm
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 11:07:16 am
There was an article on BBC news last night about the surge of cases in the US south due to the delta variant and it contained an interview with the pastor of one of the loony right churches who was telling his congregation not to have the vaccine. He was completely blind to any evidence (what a surprise!). It did strike me that it was ironic that it was the evolution of the vaccine that was causing the rise in cases and that it was a form of Darwinism that will be removing the terminally stupid from the population.
Yeah, I've seen that weirdo before. Can't put my finger on where, but he's rich and has a big fancy mansion, no doubt paid for by his "followers". It might have been in a documentary about the pandemic in America, and he was arrested for his anti-mask super spreaders? Can't be sure, but either way, this fucker is like a villain straight out of a satirical comic book. Thing is, it's always about money for these people. It's not about their so called faith. Anyway, I have zero issues with these idiots copping a dose and kicking the bucket. The problem I have is that it's not just going to affect them, is it? These people are part of the core problem all over, and they just don't give a fuck. Gotta love the way Arnie recently took aim at them in a statement the other day. He said it better than any politician I've ever heard and he was sincere about them too. That'll be a few less rednecks going to see his latest at least.
