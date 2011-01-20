« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61200 on: Yesterday at 04:11:09 pm
Looks like we are starting to see a trend developing of gradual case increases week on week.

thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61201 on: Yesterday at 04:29:58 pm
My 4-year old has just been to the GP as he had what we thought were flea/mosquito bites that weren't healing as quickly as usual.  In turns out he's got Chickenpox - having already had a moderately bad case of it as a 2-year old.

The GP asked if he'd had Covid recently - he had a positive test in November - and then the GP said the two were probably related and that they were seeing it quite a lot in children at the moment.  I wasn't there so couldn't ask any more questions (/boldly demonstrate my ignorance) about what the GP meant by that so was wondering if anyone else had heard or read anything similar.  My knowledge in the area is puddle deep but why should a Covid infection nearly a year ago have lessened his immune response to Chickenpox?
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61202 on: Yesterday at 05:20:49 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:46:37 am
Just checked on the gov website and it does include food, but doesn't say if theres a limit on what you can have (i imagine there would be).

I am going to (well probably not at this rate) Egypt in October, if it comes out of Red but goes back into red while i'm away, my family would have to pay nearly £5k to stay in a room for 10 days, i dont care what is included in that price, that is massively inflated.

TUI are cancelling holidays up to the end of September currently, at this rate,  i hope they cancel mine too.

Friend of ours had to quarantinne after seeing her dying father in SA.  Was put in a hotel near Stanstead. She said the food choice was terrible.
Another friend travelling back from Dubai (work) , was in a Hilton in MK.  He didn't complain about the food, but I did do an emergency drop off of crisps and chocolate. None of that stuff is available at a half decent price.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61203 on: Yesterday at 05:27:44 pm
The travel/testing requirements are so complicated that surely there is a good business opportunity there. Something like an online service where you enter your travel route, and it tells you which tests you need when, and books them for you (or gives you a list of links). Get paid via some sort of affiliate model from the test providers.

Would really have to be on the ball though to stay up to date with the different countries.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61204 on: Yesterday at 05:37:24 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:29:58 pm
My 4-year old has just been to the GP as he had what we thought were flea/mosquito bites that weren't healing as quickly as usual.  In turns out he's got Chickenpox - having already had a moderately bad case of it as a 2-year old.

The GP asked if he'd had Covid recently - he had a positive test in November - and then the GP said the two were probably related and that they were seeing it quite a lot in children at the moment.  I wasn't there so couldn't ask any more questions (/boldly demonstrate my ignorance) about what the GP meant by that so was wondering if anyone else had heard or read anything similar.  My knowledge in the area is puddle deep but why should a Covid infection nearly a year ago have lessened his immune response to Chickenpox?

There might be two things here - one, they are seeing more children in general, because they are now catching up on over a year of diseases after social distancing has eased.

The other is the covid/chickenpox relation. I'm really just speculating, but the chickenpox virus can stay inactive in the body for years, and then later cause shingles. Maybe in young children the weakend immune system from covid can also lead to a chickenpox re-occurance? You can also get chickenpox twice, but its rare afaik, and the second time has usually less symptoms. (Maybe you can get it even more often, but it's then asymptomatic, so nobody ever knows?)
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61205 on: Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:27:44 pm
The travel/testing requirements are so complicated that surely there is a good business opportunity there. Something like an online service where you enter your travel route, and it tells you which tests you need when, and books them for you (or gives you a list of links). Get paid via some sort of affiliate model from the test providers.

Would really have to be on the ball though to stay up to date with the different countries.

Exactly, which is why I'm surprised that the airlines/travel agencies haven't partnered with companies other than offering a discount. It probably wouldn't be that difficult to knock up such a site either and would benefit people who may not have access to vehicles or international phone plans once they get to their destination.

I've noticed some resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean have been offering free on-site testing for guests. They figure out what tests you need to return home and give you the appropriate test so you can meet the specific requirements to get back home. I wouldn't be travelling anytime soon, but I think a similar type of service would be beneficial for people who are now able to visit terminally ill/dying family members.  As you said, you could input where you are going and they could book you for any tests you require that are within the vicinity of where you are staying.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61206 on: Yesterday at 06:29:08 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:29:58 pm
My 4-year old has just been to the GP as he had what we thought were flea/mosquito bites that weren't healing as quickly as usual.  In turns out he's got Chickenpox - having already had a moderately bad case of it as a 2-year old.

The GP asked if he'd had Covid recently - he had a positive test in November - and then the GP said the two were probably related and that they were seeing it quite a lot in children at the moment.  I wasn't there so couldn't ask any more questions (/boldly demonstrate my ignorance) about what the GP meant by that so was wondering if anyone else had heard or read anything similar.  My knowledge in the area is puddle deep but why should a Covid infection nearly a year ago have lessened his immune response to Chickenpox?
Chicken pox is caused by the varicella zoster virus. It can remain dormant in the nervous system after the person has recovered from chicken pox. Its known it can reactivate later in life due to different triggers (causing shingles in adults for example - thats fairly common).

There has been reports for a while that covid can trigger reactivation, causing shingles in adults. Rarer in kids but not impossible.

Kid sounds like symptoms of shingles rather than chicken pox? Usually fairly mild for them, but with the rash (not the spots of chicken pox).
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61207 on: Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61208 on: Yesterday at 11:43:23 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Bye bye Dido. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58151615


She went down with that (test and trace) ship.
cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61209 on: Today at 08:13:34 am
Bit of advice, please. Probably going way over the top here but how do you prove your vaccination status in Scotland if vaccinated in England? Got the NHS app downloaded and can get the qr code for England. Just waiting for the ID verification process to be completed. Is there a qr code in there for travel to other countries within the UK or for international travel only? Going to Glasgow at the start of next month with my 73 year old Dad and he stresses about things like this. Only plan on eating and drinking out and it's contact details only. Can't see him wanting to go to a sporting event, clubbing, or anything else for that matter that would require proof but would like to tell him it's sorted just to give him peace of mind.

Thanks.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61210 on: Today at 08:18:02 am
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:29:08 pm
Chicken pox is caused by the varicella zoster virus. It can remain dormant in the nervous system after the person has recovered from chicken pox. Its known it can reactivate later in life due to different triggers (causing shingles in adults for example - thats fairly common).

There has been reports for a while that covid can trigger reactivation, causing shingles in adults. Rarer in kids but not impossible.

Kid sounds like symptoms of shingles rather than chicken pox? Usually fairly mild for them, but with the rash (not the spots of chicken pox).
Thanks for the explanation DJ!  They are more pock-like than rash-like so does seem to be a recurrence of chicken pox rather than shingles.  Covid being a trigger seems rational but it's been nearly 10 months since he had the mild Covid infection.

I wasn't sure if it was just the GP putting two and two together - some recent cases of children having chicken pox twice plus so many children having been infected by Covid - or if it was 'known about' in the medical community.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61211 on: Today at 08:23:13 am
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 08:13:34 am
Bit of advice, please. Probably going way over the top here but how do you prove your vaccination status in Scotland if vaccinated in England? Got the NHS app downloaded and can get the qr code for England. Just waiting for the ID verification process to be completed. Is there a qr code in there for travel to other countries within the UK or for international travel only? Going to Glasgow at the start of next month with my 73 year old Dad and he stresses about things like this. Only plan on eating and drinking out and it's contact details only. Can't see him wanting to go to a sporting event, clubbing, or anything else for that matter that would require proof but would like to tell him it's sorted just to give him peace of mind.

Thanks.
The barcode is universal so either show them the generated barcode within the app or print out the PDF.  I'd recommend the latter - if for nothing else than the confidence that your phone or the app won't let you down at the very moment they're needed.
cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61212 on: Today at 08:27:38 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:23:13 am
The barcode is universal so either show them the generated barcode within the app or print out the PDF.  I'd recommend the latter - if for nothing else than the confidence that your phone or the app won't let you down at the very moment they're needed.

Thanks for the quick reply. Was just about to edit my original post. ID verification completed within an hour and can access the barcode now with all the info on dates, manufacturer, batch numbers, etc.
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61213 on: Today at 08:35:05 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:45:34 pm
this is fair but the list in itself seems to be more politically-driven rather than looking at the data. India on amber now versus Pakistan on red seems a bit odd, for instance.

People also have genuine reasons to go to other countries. I don't really feel too much sympathy for someone who decided to go somewhere just for tourism purposes, but some people have their loved ones elsewhere and may need to visit somewhere for a whole host of genuine reasons.

Yeah it really hurts your brain trying to figure out how they decide on the lists.

Dubai was on the red list for ages despite being on green list for other countries in Europe.  How UK scientists can decide it's the most dangerous place in the world and other European scientists decide it's the safest place in the world is a head-scratcher.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61214 on: Today at 08:57:23 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:10:46 pm
I am a Spire Elite member of Holiday Inn's rewards club and can assure you that in London you will be very lucky indeed to find a Holiday Inn for less than £180 per night, even the budget range Express chain is in the main around £150 a night in most parts of London.

You have no chance of getting a Crowne Plaza or Inter-Continental for under £200.

Throughout the rest of the UK you can get good deals but London is a different beast and most of my travels pre-CoVid were to London.

In order to acquire points, I would stay in one of the outer London boroughs and travel in by tube

When I worked in London, I used to stay at the Shepperton Holiday Inn - £89 even now.

Around an hour on the train to Central London.

When I'm in London for watching Liverpool aways, I stay in the centre - Travel Lodge £99
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61215 on: Today at 09:42:20 am
For the quarantine hotels they are, of course, booking the cheapest possible Holiday Inn Express's in the least expensive places.  People are transported by coach.  Some other hotel chains are being used as well but most the food I've seen looks pretty awful.  Somebody is definitely making a mint.
scatman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61216 on: Today at 10:25:22 am
the amount of anti vaxxers on facebook is disheartening. Every news article about covid and they are all over it in the comments section.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61217 on: Today at 10:32:19 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:25:22 am
the amount of anti vaxxers on facebook is disheartening. Every news article about covid and they are all over it in the comments section.

These idiots are killing people with their lies and should be hunted down and shot.

I was this morning reading about a Portuguese Chef who works in Cardiff and his Dad, Mum and Brother who live in Portugal. His family were scared of the vaccine due to the anti-vaxxers lies, the Dad caught Covid without knowing, it passed to the Mum and brother at a family meal and within a week, all 3 were dead.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61218 on: Today at 10:36:36 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:42:20 am
For the quarantine hotels they are, of course, booking the cheapest possible Holiday Inn Express's in the least expensive places.  People are transported by coach.  Some other hotel chains are being used as well but most the food I've seen looks pretty awful.  Somebody is definitely making a mint.

One that they are using in Manchester is the Copthorne in Salford Quays, its £63 a night normally.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61219 on: Today at 10:40:47 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:25:22 am
the amount of anti vaxxers on facebook is disheartening. Every news article about covid and they are all over it in the comments section.

Facebook have a team reviewing reports of misinformation now but still it takes forever for them to review it, and a lot of the time they just let things slide. Awful platform.
scatman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61220 on: Today at 11:06:32 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:19 am
These idiots are killing people with their lies and should be hunted down and shot.

I was this morning reading about a Portuguese Chef who works in Cardiff and his Dad, Mum and Brother who live in Portugal. His family were scared of the vaccine due to the anti-vaxxers lies, the Dad caught Covid without knowing, it passed to the Mum and brother at a family meal and within a week, all 3 were dead.
I saw the same story and the comments on facebook under it were just awful. The naivety and gullible nature of those is just par for the course it seems in this day and age.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61221 on: Today at 11:19:50 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:06:32 am
I saw the same story and the comments on facebook under it were just awful. The naivety and gullible nature of those is just par for the course it seems in this day and age.

It's scary how easily social media can be used to influence people and how scientists are being ignored. Our kid has a mate , Brexiteer so you know what you are dealing with here, he's not Anti-vaccine, he's Anti this vaccine :butt  Our kid has tried to talk sense into him, but might as well try and knit fog.
Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61222 on: Today at 11:44:29 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:19:50 am
It's scary how easily social media can be used to influence people and how scientists are being ignored. Our kid has a mate , Brexiteer so you know what you are dealing with here, he's not Anti-vaccine, he's Anti this vaccine :butt  Our kid has tried to talk sense into him, but might as well try and knit fog.

Its probably been said on here - but the Venn diagram between being a Brexiteer and being Anti-Vaxxer is quite remarkable.
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61223 on: Today at 01:15:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:19 am
These idiots are killing people with their lies and should be hunted down and shot.

I was this morning reading about a Portuguese Chef who works in Cardiff and his Dad, Mum and Brother who live in Portugal. His family were scared of the vaccine due to the anti-vaxxers lies, the Dad caught Covid without knowing, it passed to the Mum and brother at a family meal and within a week, all 3 were dead.
Wow, that's awful. Oddly enough my wife's cousin lives in Portugal and she's a vaccine sceptic - calls it 'this flu' ffs........is anti-vax a particular problem in Portugal, I wonder ?
Libertine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61224 on: Today at 01:24:28 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:15:04 pm
Wow, that's awful. Oddly enough my wife's cousin lives in Portugal and she's a vaccine sceptic - calls it 'this flu' ffs........is anti-vax a particular problem in Portugal, I wonder ?

Doesn't seem to be. One of the highest vaccination rates in Europe right now, more of the population vaccinated than the UK.
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61225 on: Today at 01:34:54 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:24:28 pm
Doesn't seem to be. One of the highest vaccination rates in Europe right now, more of the population vaccinated than the UK.
Really ? Well, good - cheers for that......just hope it persuades the wife's cousin to get it done.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61226 on: Today at 01:40:30 pm
Letter this morning for 16 year old daughter to have her first jab on 25th August. I'm made up, finally the whole family will have some form of protection
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61227 on: Today at 02:10:03 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:40:30 pm
Letter this morning for 16 year old daughter to have her first jab on 25th August. I'm made up, finally the whole family will have some form of protection
Good to hear it - pleased for you all.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61228 on: Today at 02:36:10 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 11:44:29 am
Its probably been said on here - but the Venn diagram between being a Brexiteer and being Anti-Vaxxer is quite remarkable.
Covid had probably kind enough if them now that the vote would go the other way today.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61229 on: Today at 03:07:37 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 11:44:29 am
Its probably been said on here - but the Venn diagram between being a Brexiteer and being Anti-Vaxxer is quite remarkable.

there's a few groups tbf, you could say the same about the 'wellness' community too... and Facebook mums.
Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61230 on: Today at 03:27:21 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:07:37 pm
there's a few groups tbf, you could say the same about the 'wellness' community too... and Facebook mums.

In that forum I've referred to, those Brit-Pakistanis who are ultra-conservatives are also anti-vaxxers. Although their arguments are even more exasperating. Not so much that they don't believe in the efficacy of vaccines, they just want everyone else to do the heavy lifting. These Venn diagrams can eliminate most of these circles and replace with one: arseholes.
RJH

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61231 on: Today at 04:25:43 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:42:20 am
For the quarantine hotels they are, of course, booking the cheapest possible Holiday Inn Express's in the least expensive places.  People are transported by coach.  Some other hotel chains are being used as well but most the food I've seen looks pretty awful.  Somebody is definitely making a mint.

I believe security at the hotels is contracted out, so I imagine the likes of G4S are coining it in.
