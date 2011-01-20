The travel/testing requirements are so complicated that surely there is a good business opportunity there. Something like an online service where you enter your travel route, and it tells you which tests you need when, and books them for you (or gives you a list of links). Get paid via some sort of affiliate model from the test providers.



Would really have to be on the ball though to stay up to date with the different countries.



Exactly, which is why I'm surprised that the airlines/travel agencies haven't partnered with companies other than offering a discount. It probably wouldn't be that difficult to knock up such a site either and would benefit people who may not have access to vehicles or international phone plans once they get to their destination.I've noticed some resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean have been offering free on-site testing for guests. They figure out what tests you need to return home and give you the appropriate test so you can meet the specific requirements to get back home. I wouldn't be travelling anytime soon, but I think a similar type of service would be beneficial for people who are now able to visit terminally ill/dying family members. As you said, you could input where you are going and they could book you for any tests you require that are within the vicinity of where you are staying.