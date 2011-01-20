My 4-year old has just been to the GP as he had what we thought were flea/mosquito bites that weren't healing as quickly as usual. In turns out he's got Chickenpox - having already had a moderately bad case of it as a 2-year old.
The GP asked if he'd had Covid recently - he had a positive test in November - and then the GP said the two were probably related and that they were seeing it quite a lot in children at the moment. I wasn't there so couldn't ask any more questions (/boldly demonstrate my ignorance) about what the GP meant by that so was wondering if anyone else had heard or read anything similar. My knowledge in the area is puddle deep but why should a Covid infection nearly a year ago have lessened his immune response to Chickenpox?
There might be two things here - one, they are seeing more children in general, because they are now catching up on over a year of diseases after social distancing has eased.
The other is the covid/chickenpox relation. I'm really just speculating, but the chickenpox virus can stay inactive in the body for years, and then later cause shingles. Maybe in young children the weakend immune system from covid can also lead to a chickenpox re-occurance? You can also get chickenpox twice, but its rare afaik, and the second time has usually less symptoms. (Maybe you can get it even more often, but it's then asymptomatic, so nobody ever knows?)