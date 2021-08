My 4-year old has just been to the GP as he had what we thought were flea/mosquito bites that weren't healing as quickly as usual. In turns out he's got Chickenpox - having already had a moderately bad case of it as a 2-year old.



The GP asked if he'd had Covid recently - he had a positive test in November - and then the GP said the two were probably related and that they were seeing it quite a lot in children at the moment. I wasn't there so couldn't ask any more questions (/boldly demonstrate my ignorance) about what the GP meant by that so was wondering if anyone else had heard or read anything similar. My knowledge in the area is puddle deep but why should a Covid infection nearly a year ago have lessened his immune response to Chickenpox?