I've been working the last few days and as my work is close personal contact I've chosen to keep wearing my mask.



One of my first clients was surprised I'm still wearing it saying what's the point in us being double jabbed if we have to keep being careful?



Her response when I replied with the reasons were that those not jabbed should be made to shield until they were like everybody had to before. Why should we have to suffer and hide away to keep other people safe?



These are people on the vulnerable list due to COPD and being over 60, who didn't set foot outside the house nor have anyone visit all last summer so feel aggrieved that they still don't have "normal".



Then I have a 25yr old who is a clinical trials data analyst for AZ who felt uncomfortable at a recent wedding seeing so many people mingling, indoors without masks.





