Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61120 on: Yesterday at 10:39:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:35:02 am
Did anyone see the interview with Professor Neil Ferguson, stating that future lockdown are now very unlikely unless there is a new strain of the virus. He seems to think unless anything changes we will use vaccinations to live with the virus from now on.



As should be the case IMO.

It's hard to imagine another lockdown now. At best we may see face coverings as law.
Online jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61121 on: Yesterday at 10:53:52 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:39:22 am
As should be the case IMO.

It's hard to imagine another lockdown now. At best we may see face coverings as law.

Absolutely, I've been pleasantly surprised by how many people have continued to wear masks in shops and public transport. Most people have been sensible.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61122 on: Yesterday at 11:34:51 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:35:02 am
Did anyone see the interview with Professor Neil Ferguson, stating that future lockdown are now very unlikely unless there is a new strain of the virus. He seems to think unless anything changes we will use vaccinations to live with the virus from now on.

it seems a low likelihood that it'll mutate into something vaccine resistant, but these somewhat grand statements don't help in case things go horribly wrong.

the world is around 25% vaccinated so who knows at this point. also seems a bit unconscionable that we'd be looking at boosters when many countries are still unable to offer an initial vaccine to their most at risk people.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61123 on: Yesterday at 11:49:04 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:34:51 am
it seems a low likelihood that it'll mutate into something vaccine resistant, but these somewhat grand statements don't help in case things go horribly wrong.

the world is around 25% vaccinated so who knows at this point. also seems a bit unconscionable that we'd be looking at boosters when many countries are still unable to offer an initial vaccine to their most at risk people.
15.3% are fully vaccinated; 29.7% are partially vaccinated. Still a long way to go, and, of course, vaccination rates are still very low in many parts of the word.

https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61124 on: Yesterday at 11:59:36 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:34:51 am
also seems a bit unconscionable that we'd be looking at boosters when many countries are still unable to offer an initial vaccine to their most at risk people.

Indeed. This is a decent mini thread from an excellent science communicator

https://twitter.com/ScienceShared/status/1423225887261171715
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61125 on: Yesterday at 12:08:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:53:52 am
Absolutely, I've been pleasantly surprised by how many people have continued to wear masks in shops and public transport. Most people have been sensible.
Yes, that's true - but, it'll be interesting to see how many at our games this weekend will wear masks. If that poll in the ticket & travel threads on here is anything to go by, with nearly 50% saying they'll go 'as normal' ie. no mask....it doesn't bode too well.

I'll be wearing mine at games.
Online jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61126 on: Yesterday at 01:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 12:08:41 pm
Yes, that's true - but, it'll be interesting to see how many at our games this weekend will wear masks. If that poll in the ticket & travel threads on here is anything to go by, with nearly 50% saying they'll go 'as normal' ie. no mask....it doesn't bode too well.

I'll be wearing mine at games.

I share your concern at things like this, it's the real test. A bit depressing to be honest.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61127 on: Yesterday at 02:12:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:22:57 am
Good,it's just what the gene pool needs,a good culling.Lots of their heroes are dropping like flies,3 more of the conspiracy spreading,horse paste gobbling pricks died today.(2 uk)

Well evolution favours those that adapt so human ingenuity has come up with vaccination as a man made rather than a natural adaptation. Those choosing not to take this evolutionary step are going to go the same way as the dodo.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61128 on: Yesterday at 04:31:01 pm »
Offline Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61129 on: Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:31:01 pm

I refuse to believe this is legit. It reads like an Onion article. It's pure satire.

But good to know that there's a cafe out there where employees don't have to wash their hands after taking a shit, and can touch your undercooked chicken.

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61130 on: Yesterday at 04:40:18 pm »
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61131 on: Yesterday at 04:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm
I refuse to believe this is legit. It reads like an Onion article. It's pure satire.

But good to know that there's a cafe out there where employees don't have to wash their hands after taking a shit, and can touch your undercooked chicken.
I may have read it wrong, but I read that as a deliberate piss-take on those who are against taking precautions against the virus. Basically saying, if you can't be arsed, neither can we.

On a side note, in Aintree Asda yesterday it seems mask wearing numbers have fallen off a cliff. It seemed like 70% didn't bother when I was in yesterday. 

Complacency seems to have set in now.   :-\
Offline Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61132 on: Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:47:47 pm
I may have read it wrong, but I read that as a deliberate piss-take on those who are against taking precautions against the virus. Basically saying, if you can't be arsed, neither can we.

On a side note, in Aintree Asda yesterday it seems mask wearing numbers have fallen off a cliff. It seemed like 70% didn't bother when I was in yesterday. 

Complacency sees to have set in now.   :-\
It was a piss take, yeah. I go into reading these things expecting them to be serious, and to be honest, after the shit I've heard and read this past year or so, it might as well have been. It actually reads like a serious article compared to some of the bollocks I've listened to. It wasn't until I got further down and thought "yeah, this is sarcasm". I'd laugh, but you know, there's some places out there that are actually like this.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61133 on: Yesterday at 05:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm
It was a piss take, yeah. I go into reading these things expecting them to be serious, and to be honest, after the shit I've heard and read this past year or so, it might as well have been. It actually reads like a serious article compared to some of the bollocks I've listened to. It wasn't until I got further down and thought "yeah, this is sarcasm". I'd laugh, but you know, there's some places out there that are actually like this.
I agree actually. I started reading it as a serious piece initially, and given the unmitigated, mind-boggling shite I've heard and read since the pandemic began it wouldn't have surprised me if it was actually serious.

I've been surprised by some people who I thought were clued-up and level-headed, yet over the virus and the vaccine they've gone completely loopy and bought into all sorts of bizarre conspiracies then posted all kinds of crazy shite online.

We live in a strange world in even stranger times.  :rollseyes
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61134 on: Yesterday at 05:40:47 pm »
I've been working the last few days and as my work is close personal contact I've chosen to keep wearing my mask.

One of my first clients was surprised I'm still wearing it saying what's the point in us being double jabbed if we have to keep being careful?

Her response when I replied with the reasons were that those not jabbed should be made to shield until they were like everybody had to before.  Why should we have to suffer and hide away to keep other people safe?

These are people on the vulnerable list due to COPD and being over 60, who didn't set foot outside the house nor have anyone visit all last summer so feel aggrieved that they still don't have "normal".

Then I have a 25yr old who is a clinical trials data analyst for AZ who felt uncomfortable at a recent wedding seeing so many people mingling, indoors without masks.


Offline Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61135 on: Yesterday at 06:08:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:40:47 pm
I've been working the last few days and as my work is close personal contact I've chosen to keep wearing my mask.

One of my first clients was surprised I'm still wearing it saying what's the point in us being double jabbed if we have to keep being careful?

Her response when I replied with the reasons were that those not jabbed should be made to shield until they were like everybody had to before.  Why should we have to suffer and hide away to keep other people safe?

These are people on the vulnerable list due to COPD and being over 60, who didn't set foot outside the house nor have anyone visit all last summer so feel aggrieved that they still don't have "normal".

Then I have a 25yr old who is a clinical trials data analyst for AZ who felt uncomfortable at a recent wedding seeing so many people mingling, indoors without masks.

Don't they have to take a test beforehand, and only be allowed to attend if it's negative?
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61136 on: Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:08:40 pm
Don't they have to take a test beforehand, and only be allowed to attend if it's negative?

She didn't say mate but there's still no guarantee that you're not infected.
Offline thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61137 on: Yesterday at 11:02:49 pm »
Was at a wedding today in ROI.  100 people. No masks being worn or social distancing. Everyone hugging and shaking hands. DJ and dancefloor despite that being currently banned. Not a single window open in the venue and everyone inside for 12 hours because of the rain. Felt really unsafe working at it and hate the position it puts me in.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61138 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm »
It feels pretty back to normal to me.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61139 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 12:08:41 pm
Yes, that's true - but, it'll be interesting to see how many at our games this weekend will wear masks. If that poll in the ticket & travel threads on here is anything to go by, with nearly 50% saying they'll go 'as normal' ie. no mask....it doesn't bode too well.

I'll be wearing mine at games.

Although I have a ST - I am considering not going due to these knobends.

Still shielding people that will likely die if they get it.
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61140 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm »
I walked into a shop today and forgot my mask, even though several others didnt have a mask on, including people behind the tills, I felt like I was doing something wrong and felt exposed and at risk.

I dont think having the conversation with my friend yesterday helped, her daughter works in a mortuary and a lot of the covid deaths that theyre dealing with are people under 55 who have been fully vaccinated with no underlying health issues.

Theres a long way to go before the world sees normality again due to all the other unvaccinated countries, but I do think that the UK is starting to get on top of it. I just hope our corrupt government is doing everything that they can to help the poorer countries with their vaccinations.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61141 on: Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm
I walked into a shop today and forgot my mask, even though several others didnt have a mask on, including people behind the tills, I felt like I was doing something wrong and felt exposed and at risk.

I dont think having the conversation with my friend yesterday helped, her daughter works in a mortuary and a lot of the covid deaths that theyre dealing with are people under 55 who have been fully vaccinated with no underlying health issues.

Theres a long way to go before the world sees normality again due to all the other unvaccinated countries, but I do think that the UK is starting to get on top of it. I just hope our corrupt government is doing everything that they can to help the poorer countries with their vaccinations.

That doesn't seem to fit any stat that I've seen.

I'd like to see your evidence to be honest.
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61142 on: Today at 12:04:11 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
That doesn't seem to fit any stat that I've seen.

I'd like to see your evidence to be honest.

As I said it was a comment from a friends daughter who works in a mortuary. If you look at the ONS stats that were updated a few days ago for week ending 23rd July, the death rate for the 45-64 age group was almost identical to the 65-74. On the grand scheme of things the numbers are low compared to the previous 2 peaks, but you can see that it isnt just the older groups suffering.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61143 on: Today at 12:44:55 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:04:11 am
As I said it was a comment from a friends daughter who works in a mortuary. If you look at the ONS stats that were updated a few days ago for week ending 23rd July, the death rate for the 45-64 age group was almost identical to the 65-74. On the grand scheme of things the numbers are low compared to the previous 2 peaks, but you can see that it isnt just the older groups suffering.

But with two jabs you say?

I've had another look at the stats on the official sites don't seem to match what you're saying.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61144 on: Today at 07:49:30 am »
I guess 'a lot' is quite subjective. Probably some think nobody under 55 with no conditions will die. So even three or four might register as a lot.
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61145 on: Today at 09:00:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:44:55 am
But with two jabs you say?

I've had another look at the stats on the official sites don't seem to match what you're saying.

Not sure what youre looking at, but are you implying no one has died of covid in the he younger age brackets that have been doubled jabbed? Thats clearly wrong if you think that, before the delta variant came on the scene that might not have been too far from the truth tho.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:49:30 am
I guess 'a lot' is quite subjective. Probably some think nobody under 55 with no conditions will die. So even three or four might register as a lot.

Agreed and also as the deaths are a lot less than the peaks, when you talk percentages that can seem higher as well until you look at actual numbers.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61146 on: Today at 10:21:36 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:00:07 am
Not sure what youre looking at, but are you implying no one has died of covid in the he younger age brackets that have been doubled jabbed? Thats clearly wrong if you think that, before the delta variant came on the scene that might not have been too far from the truth tho.

Agreed and also as the deaths are a lot less than the peaks, when you talk percentages that can seem higher as well until you look at actual numbers.

I was reading this from the 9th July:  https://uk.news.yahoo.com/two-double-jabbed-died-delta-092904240.html 


You said "a lot of the covid deaths that theyre dealing with are people under 55 who have been fully vaccinated with no underlying health issues."

Though this article explains why people will still die even if fully vaccinated:  https://uk.news.yahoo.com/most-covid-deaths-vaccinated-heres-102424441.html 


Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61147 on: Today at 12:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 12:08:41 pm
Yes, that's true - but, it'll be interesting to see how many at our games this weekend will wear masks. If that poll in the ticket & travel threads on here is anything to go by, with nearly 50% saying they'll go 'as normal' ie. no mask....it doesn't bode too well.

I'll be wearing mine at games.

Walking round the shops in Liverpool this weekend Id be surprised if theres anywhere near 50% wearing a mask at the games. In the shops right now Id say theres 10-20% max wearing a mask. Stark contrast to when I was in the lakes last week and youve probably got 80% of people wearing a mask in shops,cafes etc.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61148 on: Today at 12:33:34 pm »
Just got my first self isolation ping on the NHS app, told to self isolate for 4 days, now I am just trying to figure out how long ago the possible exposure likely was!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61149 on: Today at 12:58:58 pm »
Missus' cousin lives in France with his wife and 12 year old daughter. It appears they are staunch anti vaxers.

Just come back from holiday in the Pyrenees, not allowed to go in anywhere or do anything, they were furious.

It also turns out that their 12 year old will not be allowed to return to school or attend any clubs as they are refusing to be vaccinated.

Silly twats
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61150 on: Today at 01:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:58:58 pm
Missus' cousin lives in France with his wife and 12 year old daughter. It appears they are staunch anti vaxers.

Just come back from holiday in the Pyrenees, not allowed to go in anywhere or do anything, they were furious.

It also turns out that their 12 year old will not be allowed to return to school or attend any clubs as they are refusing to be vaccinated.

Silly twats

Hilarious!
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61151 on: Today at 01:11:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:33:34 pm
Just got my first self isolation ping on the NHS app, told to self isolate for 4 days, now I am just trying to figure out how long ago the possible exposure likely was!

Its the day of contact plus 10 days, so Sunday 1st if you're isolation expires next Wed11th, Monday 2nd if its Thursday.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61152 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:11:50 pm
Its the day of contact plus 10 days, so Sunday 1st if you're isolation expires next Wed11th, Monday 2nd if its Thursday.

Thanks, that makes complete sense, unsurprisingly wedding related then!
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61153 on: Today at 01:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 12:08:41 pm
Yes, that's true - but, it'll be interesting to see how many at our games this weekend will wear masks. If that poll in the ticket & travel threads on here is anything to go by, with nearly 50% saying they'll go 'as normal' ie. no mask....it doesn't bode too well.

I'll be wearing mine at games.

I will too. The Club's Code of Conduct says it's 'recommended' but maskers or no-maskers should be respected regardless. I just hope the majority wear them in the enclosed spaces that we all end up in: soccer buses and the concourses. When out at your seats you're mainly well ventilated so I can understand people taking them off, but I'll keep mine on cos I like the anonymity and I'm generally not wanting to get the virus even if I'm young-ish and vaccinated.

I'll probably swerve the train up from London and the Soccer Buses to be honest until next year and see from then. Avanti have taken no steps to allow specific masked carriages which is disappointing. Last game of the season was fine as the mask-mandate was still in place, but otherwise it seems like 3 hours of being trapped with potential hosts.
