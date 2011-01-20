I walked into a shop today and forgot my mask, even though several others didnt have a mask on, including people behind the tills, I felt like I was doing something wrong and felt exposed and at risk.
I dont think having the conversation with my friend yesterday helped, her daughter works in a mortuary and a lot of the covid deaths that theyre dealing with are people under 55 who have been fully vaccinated with no underlying health issues.
Theres a long way to go before the world sees normality again due to all the other unvaccinated countries, but I do think that the UK is starting to get on top of it. I just hope our corrupt government is doing everything that they can to help the poorer countries with their vaccinations.