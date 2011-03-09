« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:42:04 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:21:21 pm
Thanks for the advice. I'll take it on board.

Good to see you've taken the point. :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:49:50 pm
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 05:29:33 pm
Can you bin the acupuncture talk. 3 pages of this killed the thread before
Sorry. That was me needling the regulars for more info.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:01:34 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:49:50 pm
Sorry. That was me needling the regulars for more info.

Never had you down as a bit of a prick, I'm disappointed Paul ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:26:02 pm
I must have been getting under his skin.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
Might have hit a nerve.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:30:36 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
Might have hit a nerve.
This is payback because you got banned on Twitter isnt it? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
All these facts about chiropractors will make me look at Two and a Half Men completely differently next time I watch it.

I always thought that it was at least good for sorting out a bad back.

Not that Ive ever used one, but I just assumed it wouldnt all be a complete blag as it clearly is!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:46:56 pm
If Williamson had any credibility he would have told Number 10 where to shove their direction.  As he should have been fired ages ago though I suspect he's not got much "political capital" making him weak and pliable, just the way Johnson seemingly likes his Cabinet.

I saw a chart (I think on twitter, though could have been in this thread), that showed approval ratings for ministers by Conservative party members.
Williamson was right down at the bottom - something like a net approval of -40.

I expect he will hang around until it's politically useful to sack him.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm
So, India is now back on the Amber list now their case numbers are going back up.hmmm.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm
India being moved to amber. Will end in disaster
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm
So, India is now back on the Amber list now their case numbers are going back up.hmmm.

Absolute fucking joke this government.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
Quote
A GOP official from Texas who regularly espoused anti-vaccine and anti-mask views online has died from COVID-19, five days after posting a meme on Facebook questioning the wisdom of getting inoculated against COVID.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/h-scott-apley-chair-of-galveston-county-texas-gop-mocked-covid-days-before-he-died-of-virus

If only Covid was always this beautifully discerning.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
https://www.thedailybeast.com/h-scott-apley-chair-of-galveston-county-texas-gop-mocked-covid-days-before-he-died-of-virus

If only Covid was always this beautifully discerning.

That link to the Daily Beast was continually interrupted by subscription 'flashes' but from what I could see this practising Christian's family have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his treatment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm
So, India is now back on the Amber list now their case numbers are going back up.hmmm.

Are the cases going up or they just carrying out more tests?

For me the case numbers are becoming meaningless now without the number of tests being conducted and the percentage positive also being declared. Take Germany for example, a fraction of the UK cases but the postive rate is pretty similar. In fact their rate is on the rise and about to overtake the UK but the numbers will still look small.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 poliNo logic tishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:59:53 pm
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm
India being moved to amber. Will end in disaster
No logic behind that at all, asking for a new wave. Still don't understand how Turkey stays on red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:54:03 am
Suppose the Indian variant is already hugely dominant in the UK. Once its in, people bringing in more cases of it from abroad has little effect
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:13:06 am
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 05:54:03 am
Suppose the Indian variant is already hugely dominant in the UK. Once its in, people bringing in more cases of it from abroad has little effect


It will be mutating at  far greater rate in India.

We need a successful modern day Guy Fawkes,wipe all the bastards out and start afresh.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:48:44 am
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm
India being moved to amber. Will end in disaster

Post brexit trade deals to plug the hole etc take priority.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:04:14 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm
Are the cases going up or they just carrying out more tests?

For me the case numbers are becoming meaningless now without the number of tests being conducted and the percentage positive also being declared. Take Germany for example, a fraction of the UK cases but the postive rate is pretty similar. In fact their rate is on the rise and about to overtake the UK but the numbers will still look small.

India has about 8% of its population fully jabbed. Cases are not 'meaningless', especially when comparing against countries that have vastly more accelerated vaccination programmes, healthcare systems and the relative luxuries of (semi)-lockdowns.

The amber change isn't great but there's a lot of Indian people who need to go to India or return back here. WIth proper testing, mitigation and review of any variants we can only hope nothing new mutates (here or there).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:09:40 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:04:14 am
India has about 8% of its population fully jabbed. Cases are not 'meaningless', especially when comparing against countries that have vastly more accelerated vaccination programmes, healthcare systems and the relative luxuries of (semi)-lockdowns.

The amber change isn't great but there's a lot of Indian people who need to go to India or return back here. WIth proper testing, mitigation and review of any variants we can only hope nothing new mutates (here or there).
I don't think that's what he said. He said the positive number is meaningless without knowing the number of tests.
(He did say case numbers , but you know what I mean)


Oooh good analogy. It' like saying Everton are eight points ahead of us in the league. Without knowing we have 10 games in hand.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:11:06 am
Delta is dominant worldwide now anyway, if its going to mutate again, there is no particular reason it will be in India as opposed to some other country
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:29:23 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:09:40 am
I don't think that's what he said. He said the positive number is meaningless without knowing the number of tests.
(He did say case numbers , but you know what I mean)


Oooh good analogy. It' like saying Everton are eight points ahead of us in the league. Without knowing we have 10 games in hand.

oh my bad, I was skim reading but the analogy works ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:48:37 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm
That link to the Daily Beast was continually interrupted by subscription 'flashes' but from what I could see this practising Christian's family have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his treatment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:02:50 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:11:06 am
Delta is dominant worldwide now anyway, if its going to mutate again, there is no particular reason it will be in India as opposed to some other country

Well it's most likely to mutate in a population where cases are spiralling out of control right? India seem like one of many countries prime for that (if it isn't already).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:11:22 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:02:50 am
Well it's most likely to mutate in a population where cases are spiralling out of control right? India seem like one of many countries prime for that (if it isn't already).

I'm expecting the Florida Variant to be honest, or at the least some Republican controlled area where leaders are actively inhibiting measures to contain and control the spread.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:25:17 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:11:22 am
I'm expecting the Florida Variant to be honest, or at the least some Republican controlled area where leaders are actively inhibiting measures to contain and control the spread.

to be fair even the Democrat states are allowing vast events to take place (from festivals to concerts to sports). A lot of them require vaccination, but in the past couple of days, there have been performers who are openly anti-vax that were allowed in, and attendees were easily able to buy $50 vaccine cards to get in.

it's interesting that it seems a lot more polarising there now speaking to friends, even more so than here. like people are either very pro-vaccine or very anti-vaccine. it won't surprise me if there's some sort of 'bigger' variant that emerges but you just have to hope a country like US is screening for variants well enough. I believe we're opening our borders to Americans vaccinated in the next few days too (and the other way).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:26:37 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:11:22 am
I'm expecting the Florida Variant to be honest, or at the least some Republican controlled area where leaders are actively inhibiting measures to contain and control the spread.

Yeah seems like a good call, the one good thing in the US is it seems like the more anti-vaxx leaning states are mostly big states where the population per square kilometre isn't that high. They're practicing social distancing most of the time by default, despite their best efforts.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:38:50 pm
Massive jump in cases in Japan.

Who'd have thought it.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/japan/

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY
« Reply #61068 on: Today at 12:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:38:50 pm
Massive jump in cases in Japan.

Who'd have thought it.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/japan/
The doubling time looks very short (as it does everywhere that has had a Delta outbreak) but the cases are still relatively low at around 14k/day for a country with close to double the population of the UK.

I assume the Olympics must have had some impact but that's due to finish in three days and most athletes are already home having finished their events.  Unlike Euro 2020 they've not had stadiums packed full with fans and I don't get the impression people gather in bars up and down Japan to watch the Olympics.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61069 on: Today at 01:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:48:37 am
A GOP official from Texas who regularly espoused anti-vaccine and anti-mask views online has died from COVID-19, five days after posting a meme on Facebook questioning the wisdom of getting inoculated against COVID.

Dickinson City Council member and State Republican Executive Committee member H. Scott Apley, 45, died in a local hospital around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help Apleys family with expenses. He was admitted to the facility in Galveston on Sunday with pneumonia-like symptoms, and was hooked up to a ventilator as his condition worsened. His wife was also infected, the family said.

He leaves behind his wife, Melissa, who is COVID positive, as well as their infant son Reid, according to the fundraiser, which has so far raised almost $15,000 of its $30,000 goal. Your donations are greatly appreciated and will help the family as they get through this difficult period.

My heart is beyond broken for his family, Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth wrote in a Facebook post. Scott was a new father and that makes this loss especially tragic.

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi said in a statement, Please join me in lifting the Apley family up in prayer. We will miss Scott deeply but find comfort knowing he is at peace in the arms of our Savior. The announcement did not mention the fact that Apleys death was COVID-related.

Apley is a staunch conservative and devout Christian. But based on his social media activity, Apley didnt believe COVID was going to affect him or his family.

In May, Apley posted an invitation for a mask burning being held at a bar in Cincinnati, commenting, I wish I lived in the area! A couple of weeks earlier, he posted a news article about giveaways and incentives meant to encourage people to get vaccinated, writing, Disgusting. Apley also railed against so-called vaccine passports, which restrict high-risk activities, such as indoor dining, to the fully vaccinated.

Recently, he suggested that mask mandates in Germany were akin to Nazism. And when former Baltimore health commissioner Leana Wen celebrated good news this spring about the Pfizer vaccines efficacy, a seemingly outraged Apley called her an absolute enemy of a free people.

In one of numerous Facebook posts on the subject, Apley wrote, Question: If businesses start allowing customers and employees go mask free only with VOLUNTARILY providing their vaccination record (presumably not a HIPPA [sic] violation), wouldn't that basically INVOLUNTARILY identify people who have chosen not to get vaccinated (Which might be indirectly creating a HIPPA [sic] violation)?

HIPAA is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, and prohibits healthcare providers from improperly divulging a persons private medical information without their consent. It does not apply to private businessesa bartender asking if a customer is vaccinated, for example, does not constitute a HIPAA violation.

On July 30, less than a week before his death, Apley reposted a meme on his Facebook page that said: In 6 months, weve gone from the vax ending the pandemicto you can still get covid even if A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraudto you can pass covid onto others even if A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraudto you can still die of covid even if A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraudto the unvaxxed are killing the A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud.

In an interview Wednesday with the Galveston County Daily News, Mayor Sean Skipworth said he didnt know if Apley had been vaccinated against COVID.

Apleys untimely passing comes as COVID skeptics across the country have died or become extraordinarily sick after rejecting the constant calls by public health officials to get vaccinated and mask up. In Nashville, a right-wing radio host who repeatedly spread misinformation about the virus and mocked the vaccine, is now hospitalized as he fights for his life. A Brooklyn woman who called COVID a fraud died after rejecting the vaccine in favor of natural supplements like zinc and Vitamin D.

The family of a Florida woman who refused the COVID vaccine and died in June still refuses to get the jab. A Florida track coach who had resisted calls by friends and colleagues to get vaccinated finally agreed to make an appointment for his shots. However, he contracted COVID a day or two before getting his first dose and died in the hospital after slipping into a coma, leaving behind a wife and four children.
Thanks for that.

And in other news a UK vaccine denier meets a premature end.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-dorset-58080116
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61070 on: Today at 01:46:41 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:35:13 pm
Thanks for that.

And in other news a UK vaccine denier meets a premature end.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-dorset-58080116

Condolences to his loved ones,

Its the Conned being Conned by the fucking Conmen like the c*nts who stand and call for NHS doctors and nurses to be hung.

Except its the conned who are paying the ultimate price. Makes me so fucking angry.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61071 on: Today at 01:49:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:35:13 pm
Thanks for that.

And in other news a UK vaccine denier meets a premature end.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-dorset-58080116

"...he read on social media..."

I try and keep it in check but it's scary the power Facebook and other social media algorithms have at spreading lies and disinformation.
