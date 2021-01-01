Interesting they're not counting reinfections in current stats (albeit it seems reinfections are about 1%?)
Is the logic to this that a reinfection is likely to be managed better by the body or is it just trying to suppress the numbers?
Peston has badly over-dramatised something that has been declared on the dashboard for a long time (and as this poster helpfully linked, has been published for the public too) https://twitter.com/RP131/status/1419236888934764547
The logic is down to operationalising handling so much data (millions of tests results a week to have to measure against millions of individuals and the records of all their positive and negative tests), determining a consistent definition for reinfection (eg making it 90 days between two positive PCR tests, with a PCR negative somewhere in the middle), and the need to get timely data out on a daily basis. Strongly expect those 20,000 or so cases to make it into the daily numbers in the coming months, it's just an incredible logistical challenge, across lots of teams, to coordinate it and prioritise it when there is so much other data work to complete.
As you and others point out, if the algorithm for determining if a positive test is not set up exactly right, you could have someone receiving two positive PCR tests over a fortnight period accidentally be counted as two people being infected and that would be a greater inaccuracy than having around 20,000 likely reinfections not reaching the daily dashboard numbers (but still being known about and reported on, and the information shared with local teams)
Not meaning to seem like i'm jumping on your post, just jumping on Peston. He shold know better than to try to create doubt about the quality and integrity of the work being done by a (much smaller than it should be) number of very tired epidemiologists and data scientists.