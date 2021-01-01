« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1512 1513 1514 1515 1516 [1517]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2104702 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60640 on: Today at 12:11:07 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:47:22 am
Interesting they're not counting reinfections in current stats (albeit it seems reinfections are about 1%?)

https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1419233632993095689?s=20

Is the logic to this that a reinfection is likely to be managed better by the body or is it just trying to suppress the numbers?
I thought it was about concerns of double-counting where somebody has multiple tests within the same infection.  There seems to be no agreement on how far apart the tests need to be for it be considered a re-infection rather than a continuation of the same infection.  It's therefore simplest to just count distinct occurrences of NHS numbers in the positive samples dataset.

I appreciate it's not a well understood virus but you'd think they could lump on a suitably long period - 90 days for example - and go with it.  As you say though, at the moment re-infections are seemingly very rare so they wouldn't make much difference to the overall numbers.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60641 on: Today at 12:45:56 pm »
Dr John Campbell update yesterday referring to the viral load associated with the Delta variant.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JccyYEWfWLw
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,070
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60642 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:47:22 am
Interesting they're not counting reinfections in current stats (albeit it seems reinfections are about 1%?)

https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1419233632993095689?s=20

Is the logic to this that a reinfection is likely to be managed better by the body or is it just trying to suppress the numbers?
Peston has badly over-dramatised something that has been declared on the dashboard for a long time (and as this poster helpfully linked, has been published for the public too) https://twitter.com/RP131/status/1419236888934764547

The logic is down to operationalising handling so much data (millions of tests results a week to have to measure against millions of individuals and the records of all their positive and negative tests), determining a consistent definition for reinfection (eg making it 90 days between two positive PCR tests, with a PCR negative somewhere in the middle), and the need to get timely data out on a daily basis. Strongly expect those 20,000 or so cases to make it into the daily numbers in the coming months, it's just an incredible logistical challenge, across lots of teams, to coordinate it and prioritise it when there is so much other data work to complete.

As you and others point out, if the algorithm for determining if a positive test is not set up exactly right, you could have someone receiving two positive PCR tests over a fortnight period accidentally be counted as two people being infected and that would be a greater inaccuracy than having around 20,000 likely reinfections not reaching the daily dashboard numbers (but still being known about and reported on, and the information shared with local teams)

Not meaning to seem like i'm jumping on your post, just jumping on Peston. He shold know better than to try to create doubt about the quality and integrity of the work being done by a (much smaller than it should be) number of very tired epidemiologists and data scientists.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:17 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60643 on: Today at 01:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:34:05 pm
Peston has badly over-dramatised something that has been declared on the dashboard for a long time (and as this poster helpfully linked, has been published for the public too) https://twitter.com/RP131/status/1419236888934764547

The logic is down to operationalising handling so much data (millions of tests results a week to have to measure against millions of individuals and the records of all their positive and negative tests), determining a consistent definition for reinfection (eg making it 90 days between two positive PCR tests, with a PCR negative somewhere in the middle), and the need to get timely data out on a daily basis. Strongly expect those 20,000 or so cases to make it into the daily numbers in the coming months, it's just an incredible logistical challenge, across lots of teams, to coordinate it and prioritise it when there is so much other data work to complete.

As you and others point out, if the algorithm for determining if a positive test is not set up exactly right, you could have someone receiving two positive PCR tests over a fortnight period accidentally be counted as two people being infected and that would be a greater inaccuracy than having around 20,000 likely reinfections not reaching the daily dashboard numbers (but still being known about and reported on, and the information shared with local teams)

Not meaning to seem like i'm jumping on your post, just jumping on Peston. He shold know better than to try to create doubt about the quality and integrity of the work being done by a (much smaller than it should be) number of very tired epidemiologists and data scientists.

no that's all fair, I read some of the responses to his tweets which dissected it a bit further after posting on here.

this is a pretty good answer too https://twitter.com/kallmemeg/status/1419246354224848897?s=20
Logged
YNWA.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,278
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60644 on: Today at 02:19:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:45:56 pm
Dr John Campbell update yesterday referring to the viral load associated with the Delta variant.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JccyYEWfWLw

Interesting. Used to follow him on Youtube and his updates at the start of the pandemic were great. Unfollowed him once he started going on about Vitamin D all the time, because it got a bit tedious...
And I hate the pen he's using. It gives me goosebumps looking at him writing, because for me using a pen like that on a piece of paper is like fingernails on a chalkboard for others... ;)
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60645 on: Today at 04:01:54 pm »
So the PCR test I took last Tuesday came through as positive last Wednesday. Ive had no symptoms whatsoever (up to now) and have taken a lateral flow test this afternoon which has come through as negative. My self-isolation ends this Friday at 23:59 but does anyone know if I need to order a PCR test and produce a more accurate negative result before Im allowed to leave the house from Saturday onwards? Or is it just a case of get to Saturday morning and if Im still not showing any symptoms then I can take the dog for a walk? Im only asking because the latter doesnt sound right at all to me and I presume there will be people who read this who will at this point know from experience.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:05 pm by ljycb »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,162
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60646 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:01:54 pm
So the PCR test I took last Tuesday came through as positive last Wednesday. Ive had no symptoms whatsoever (up to now) and have taken a lateral flow test this afternoon which has come through as negative. My self-isolation ends this Friday at 23:59 but does anyone know if I need to order a PCR test and produce a more accurate negative result before Im allowed to leave the house? Or is it just a case of get to Saturday morning and if Im still not showing any symptoms then I can take the dog for a walk? Im only asking because the latter doesnt sound right at all to me and I presume there will be people who read this who will at this point know from experience.
Yeah, just wait until the time is up and then you can go out.  No need for any more testing

The lateral flow test being negative doesnt mean your PCR wouldnt be positive as they are more sensitive
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60647 on: Today at 04:06:34 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:01:54 pm
So the PCR test I took last Tuesday came through as positive last Wednesday. Ive had no symptoms whatsoever (up to now) and have taken a lateral flow test this afternoon which has come through as negative. My self-isolation ends this Friday at 23:59 but does anyone know if I need to order a PCR test and produce a more accurate negative result before Im allowed to leave the house from Saturday onwards? Or is it just a case of get to Saturday morning and if Im still not showing any symptoms then I can take the dog for a walk? Im only asking because the latter doesnt sound right at all to me and I presume there will be people who read this who will at this point know from experience.
Just a case of seeing out the time. Youll only need a PCR if you get symptoms which if it was positive your 10 days would start again from that point.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60648 on: Today at 04:08:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:05:03 pm
Yeah, just wait until the time is up and then you can go out.  No need for any more testing

The lateral flow test being negative doesnt mean your PCR wouldnt be positive as they are more sensitive

Quote from: djahern on Today at 04:06:34 pm
Just a case of seeing out the time. Youll only need a PCR if you get symptoms which if it was positive your 10 days would start again from that point.

Thank you both!
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60649 on: Today at 04:11:27 pm »
Just under 25k cases reported today.
Logged

Online DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60650 on: Today at 04:14:53 pm »
Glad I'm double jabbed.  Kicking my arse this!
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,634
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60651 on: Today at 04:20:21 pm »
We've gone from near 60k cases a day to just under 25k cases per day in about 10 days, is something fishy going on?
Logged

Online John Higgins

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60652 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:20:21 pm
We've gone from near 60k cases a day to just under 25k cases per day in about 10 days, is something fishy going on?

Not for me Clive. Just looks like most of the growth from mid to late Jun onwards was driven by the euros. Loads of mass indoor gatherings in both private houses and boozers. Lots of shouting and hugging. All massively high risk for virus transmission. That's now washing out and I think we'll see cases continuing to fall for a few more days before we get a slight uptick based on July 19th REopenings.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60653 on: Today at 04:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:20:21 pm
We've gone from near 60k cases a day to just under 25k cases per day in about 10 days, is something fishy going on?
Non-conspiracy theories that schools have been increasingly closed (Scotland from three weeks ago, parts of England from two weeks ago etc.) and that the peak was artificially raised by Euro 2020.  I'm sure there are conspiracy theories about why the numbers have dropped  ;D

Interestingly the level of daily tests has remained pretty stable at around 1m/day so it's not a case of testing less and therefore finding less.

It seems like in practice 'Freedom Day' was largely symbolic as most places are still mandating the same measures as before and the few additional freedoms are more than outweighed by schools being closed and massive groups of football fans not mingling.

It's unusual that all the models pretty much predicted rising to 100k cases/day and a mid-August peak.  It's weird but good that it seems to have peaked much sooner and much lower.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,162
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60654 on: Today at 04:33:41 pm »
Quote from: DHKopper on Today at 04:14:53 pm
Glad I'm double jabbed.  Kicking my arse this!
Yeah same with my sister. Get well soon
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,162
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60655 on: Today at 04:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:20:21 pm
We've gone from near 60k cases a day to just under 25k cases per day in about 10 days, is something fishy going on?
My theory is this
We arent at herd immunity but different public Heath conditions can tip the conditions into herd immunity or away from it quite quickly.

So, when its hot, and theres no mass spreader events? Theres not enough carriers for the virus and viral loads are smaller so vaccinated people dont get it or spread it. As such, you get a population collapse.
However, given rainy weather, more mass spreader events (phase 4? Stadiums reopening?) it can quickly go the other way.  Much more close contacts, al loads and suddenly transmissibility in a community shoots up again.

So, were dropping like a stone at the moment (as is Hollandbut theyve also put in place more measures) but I wouldnt be surmised to see it Spring back up again just as quickly.  Mind you. Low is always good.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60656 on: Today at 04:44:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:33:41 pm
Yeah same with my sister. Get well soon

Thanks mate.  Rotten headache is the worst part.  That and the lack of taste, I loves me food so maybe a good chance to start a diet ;D.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,162
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60657 on: Today at 04:49:43 pm »
Quote from: DHKopper on Today at 04:44:46 pm
Thanks mate.  Rotten headache is the worst part.  That and the lack of taste, I loves me food so maybe a good chance to start a diet ;D.
Sadly I just got a slightly sore tonsil. No where to Jose for me :(
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60658 on: Today at 04:52:51 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:19:07 pm
Interesting. Used to follow him on Youtube and his updates at the start of the pandemic were great. Unfollowed him once he started going on about Vitamin D all the time, because it got a bit tedious...
And I hate the pen he's using. It gives me goosebumps looking at him writing, because for me using a pen like that on a piece of paper is like fingernails on a chalkboard for others... ;)

He seemed to go from really positive (even if we were in the crap) to negative all the time. I gave up on him in the end
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1512 1513 1514 1515 1516 [1517]   Go Up
« previous next »
 