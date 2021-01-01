So the PCR test I took last Tuesday came through as positive last Wednesday. Ive had no symptoms whatsoever (up to now) and have taken a lateral flow test this afternoon which has come through as negative. My self-isolation ends this Friday at 23:59 but does anyone know if I need to order a PCR test and produce a more accurate negative result before Im allowed to leave the house from Saturday onwards? Or is it just a case of get to Saturday morning and if Im still not showing any symptoms then I can take the dog for a walk? Im only asking because the latter doesnt sound right at all to me and I presume there will be people who read this who will at this point know from experience.