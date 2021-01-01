« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60600 on: Today at 01:46:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:19:57 pm

Here's a question, why do most people think that what he said was wrong? Why has he apologised if you're right?

As I said, it appears that you have a problem with empathy.
To be fair, people often apologize rather than try to face down criticism when the criticisms are coming thick and fast. It does not necessarily mean that: 1) the person withdrawing their remarks agree with the criticism; and 2) the criticism was fair and correct.

My take on the comments from the minister are they could be fairly characterised as clumsy/ill-judged/etc., but are small beans compared with actual actions and inactions of the Tory Government (during COVID). An apology and retraction was probably the correct thing for him to do in full circumstances, irrespective of the actual thoughts which informed his remarks when posting his tweet. But, in of itself, a retraction proves nothing, especially when the retraction is of little negative consequence to the minister but soothes the feelings of those who feel aggrieved by his remarks. This is especially true in politics.

I know some here will feel that I am either sticking up for the minster or are attacking those who were offended by his remarks - neither is true. Language is inexact (especially in a very limited tweet), so determining intent can be difficult. I am more exited by the serial (and objective) failure of the Government to lead and to act responsibly during the pandemic.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60601 on: Today at 01:50:36 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:46:04 pm
To be fair, people often apologize rather than try to face down criticism when the criticisms are coming thick and fast. It does not necessarily mean that: 1) the person withdrawing their remarks agree with the criticism; and 2) the criticism was fair and correct.

My take on the comments from the minister are they could be fairly characterised as clumsy/ill-judged/etc., but are small beans compared with actual actions and inactions of the Tory Government (during COVID). An apology and retraction was probably the correct thing for him to do in full circumstances, irrespective of the actual thoughts which informed his remarks when posting his tweet. But, in of itself, a retraction proves nothing, especially when the retraction is of little negative consequence to the minister but soothes the feelings of those who feel aggrieved by his remarks. This is especially true in politics.

I know some here will feel that I am either sticking up for the minster or are attacking those who were offended by his remarks - neither is true. Language is inexact (especially in a very limited tweet), so determining intent can be difficult. I am more exited by the serial (and objective) failure of the Government to lead and to act responsibly during the pandemic.

Exactly, so with his position in the government and his role he should have chosen his words more carefully.

I personally don't think that he even had Covid - it's possible he did, but like Johnsons' it seems a bit too convienient for him to then say "Hey! I got it and I'm dandy, let's all go back to work - it's all done"


He chose those words carefully and intentionally in my opinion.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60602 on: Today at 02:00:44 pm
I also think that now that the word 'cowering' is out there, we are likely to see similar words 'craven', 'cowardly' and the like being used by the right-wing media for those to 'scared' to do the right thing.

Let's see what the headlines will be in the coming weeks. This is the way the Tories have always operated - get a word out there and then their spokesmen, cronies and business leaders will drive the narrative forward.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60603 on: Today at 02:23:34 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:47:51 am
CDC seems to be withdrawing PCR tests by the end of 2021 and asking labs to use multiplex test that can differentiate between Covid and the flu.

Might be reading into the lines a little but it seems to suggest the PCR test was giving some false positives for Covid. I wonder if we'd move to this? I'm assuming there's quite a few businesses looking at finding the most accurate means of testing possible.

https://news.yahoo.com/cdc-urges-labs-covid-tests-025958593.html

Do Americans even make use of rapid testing for day-to-day use? The FDA raised some concerns over the safety / reliability of it a while last month.
Phasing out that particular PCR assay, not the PCR test.

They want to move to a multiplex assay - in RT-PCR you can simultaneously look for more than one gene. So an assay can be designed that amplifies a gene specific for sars-cov-2 as well as a gene specific for influenza. Can give you an answer from one swab if the person has covid or flu (or even another respiratory virus if you include a gene specific for that too). There are some with full approval from the FDA for this purpose.

UK PCR assay for example generally amplifies 3 different genes for sars-cov-2 in the one reaction. Its how they originally identified the presence of alpha here, one of the 3 genes wasnt amplified by the assay as the sequence change occurred within the part of the gene that the assay amplified, so it didnt come up as positive when the person had alpha (the other 2 genes did).

Makes a lot of sense to modify the assay used to include at least amplification of an influenza specific gene alongside the sars-cov-2 genes.
markthescouser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60604 on: Today at 02:35:35 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:50:36 pm
Exactly, so with his position in the government and his role he should have chosen his words more carefully.

I personally don't think that he even had Covid - it's possible he did, but like Johnsons' it seems a bit too convienient for him to then say "Hey! I got it and I'm dandy, let's all go back to work - it's all done"


He chose those words carefully and intentionally in my opinion.
To me, it sounded like an attempt at a rallying call to try and get more people vaccinated.

Unfortunately, loads of people seemingly think that the word cower has something to do with the word coward- it doesnt, nothing at all. Although I can of course see why, as they sound so similar and cower describes something that youd expect a coward to do. In hind sight, a poor choice of words because you can see why people get confused, but if people take it for the words that were actually used, then I completely agree with his original tweet. Theres also a lot of anger and opposition, who would naturally see the bad side of whatever is said.

I had a search and apparently coward comes from old French and means to show your tail when you flee, cower comes from Middle Low German and means to lie in wait, which is exactly what weve done, describes it perfectly actually.
https://www.etymologynerd.com/blog/cowering-cowards
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60605 on: Today at 04:12:06 pm
Still seeing a minor majority of people wearing masks in the free shops I've been to.  Less than half of staff though I think. Kind of understandable.
Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60606 on: Today at 04:27:31 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:12:06 pm
Still seeing a minor majority of people wearing masks in the free shops I've been to.  Less than half of staff though I think. Kind of understandable.

Yeah, I had to wear one for 8hrs a day, and it was hot and wet.
No problem wearing one shopping, but I don't wear one at work now that we don't have to.
Probably foolish, but I work with say 70-80 people, and I'm in the majority, rightly or wrongly.
